Some of the best fathers and sons in men's college basketball history

We previously broke down the most talented father-son, junior-senior duos from the season, family combinations like Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Sr., Ron Harper Jr. and Sr., and Jameer Nelson Jr. and Sr.

Now, let's look at some of the best father-son men's basketball players of all time. I picked these players based on the impact they had in their college careers, including the NCAA tournament. If we missed one you think deserves recognition, let us know by sending us a note.

Glenn Robinson II and Glenn Robinson III

The vitals: Glenn Robinson II | Glen Robinson III

School: Purdue | Michigan

Height/weight: 6-7, 225 lbs. | 6-6, 220 lbs.

Years active: 1992-93 | 2012-14

Career averages: 27.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg | 12.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson was the 1994 National Player of the Year and a two-time All-American at Purdue, where he averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore. Nineteen years later his son, Glenn Robinson III, made the Big Ten All-Freshman team at Michigan after averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds for a Michigan team that played for the national championship.

Both father and son played just two seasons in college before moving on to the NBA.

Glenn Robinson II played in five NCAA tournament games, going 3-2, with an Elite Eight run in 1994. He scored 157 points with 49 rebounds in those five games — an average of 31.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, including three double-doubles and a 44-point game against Kansas in the Sweet 16.

Glenn Robinson III's Michigan teams went 8-2 in the NCAA tournament as the Wolverines followed their national runner-up finish with an Elite Eight run in 2014. He scored in double figures in nine of those 10 NCAA tournament games. The younger Robinson averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in the NCAA tournament in his career.

Scott and Sean May

The vitals: Scott May | Sean May

School: Indiana | North Carolina

Height/weight: 6-7, 215 lbs. | 6-9, 266 lbs.

Years active: 1973-76 | 2002-05

Career averages: 17.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg | 15.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg

Scott May was the consensus National Player of the Year while leading the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated season, culminating in the national championship. That puts the elder May in rarefied air among college greats. Almost 40 years later — 39, to be exact — his son Sean led North Carolina to the Tar Heels' fourth national title, bringing them one shy of his father's Hoosiers' five championships.

While the younger May wasn't the National Player of the Year, he was North Carolina's leading scorer at 17.5 points per game, which earned him consensus Second Team All-American honors, along with being named First Team All-ACC and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

With Scott and Sean May's career averages of 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and 15.8 points and 10.0 rebounds, respectively, the father-son duo combined for 2,806 points and 1,365 rebounds in six college seasons.

Dell and Steph/Seth Curry

The vitals: Dell Curry | Steph Curry | Seth Curry

School: Virginia Tech | Davidson | Liberty/Duke

Height/weight: 6-4, 190 lbs. | 6-3, 185 lbs. | 6-2, 185 lbs.

Years active: 1982-86 | 2006-09 | 2008-13

Career averages: 18.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg | 25.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg | 14.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Steph and Dell Curry rank 32nd and 108th all-time in NCAA career scoring, respectively. Remarkably, Seth Curry — the other Curry son — scored 2,101 points in his college career, only 284 points fewer than his father and three of his playing seasons were at Duke. In total, the father and the two sons scored a combined 7,121 points in 371 games — a family average of 19.2 points per game in their combined college careers.

All of the Currys were excellent shooters, especially from 3-point range:

Steph Curry: 41.2 career 3-point percentage, 414 3-pointers, 4.0 3-pointers per game

Seth Curry: 39.4 career 3-point percentage, 325 3-pointers, 2.3 3-pointers per game

Dell Curry (NBA stats): 40.2 career 3-point percentage, 1,245 3-pointers, 1.1 3-pointer per game

The elder and younger Currys all made multiple NCAA tournament appearances and they combined for eight March Madness wins. Seth Curry had five NCAA tournament wins in three NCAA tournament appearances with Duke, including an Elite Eight run in 2013. Steph Curry had three NCAA tournament wins, including an Elite Eight run in 2008, in two tournament appearances and Dell Curry's Virginia Tech teams made the NCAA tournament twice.

Henry and Mike Bibby

The vitals: Henry Bibby | Mike Bibby

School: UCLA | Arizona

Height/weight: 6-1, 185 lbs. | 6-1, 190 lbs.

Years active: 1969-72 | 1996-98

Career averages: 14.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg | 15.4 ppg, 5.5 apg

Henry Bibby was a perfect 3-for-3 in winning national championships while playing varsity at UCLA as he helped the Bruins win their sixth, seventh and eighth national championships under legendary coach John Wooden. He was third on the team in scoring in 1970 (15.6 points per game), fourth in 1971 (11.8) and second in 1972 (15.7). Bibby's final season of college, the 1971-72 campaign, was a perfect 30-0 season as the 6-1 guard played alongside National Player of the Year Bill Walton.

As a senior, Bibby was a consensus First Team All-American and a Second Team All-Pac-8 selection. Here's a fun fact: Bibby then won the 1973 NBA championship with the New York Knicks, meaning he actually won four championships in a row.

Henry Bibby's son, Mike, attended one of UCLA's Pac-12 rivals, Arizona. He helped the Wildcats win their first national championship in 1997 under coach Lute Olson. The younger Bibby was just a freshman when he averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, alongside Michael Dickerson, Miles Simon and Jason Terry. Bibby was named the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1997, before becoming a consensus First Team All-American and the Pac-10 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Johnny and Aubrey Dawkins

The vitals: Johnny Dawkins | Aubrey Dawkins

School: Duke | Michigan/UCF

Height/weight: 6-2, 165 lbs. | 6-6, 205 lbs.

Years active: 1982-86 | 2014-19

Career averages: 19.2 ppg, 4.2 apg | 9.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Not only did Johnny and Aubrey Dawkins both average 15-plus points per game at their peak, but Johnny actually coached Aubrey after the latter transferred from Michigan to UCF. The elder Dawkins was the 1986 Naismith Player of the Year and a two-time consensus First Team All-American at Duke, where he then started his coaching career as an assistant coach and later the associate head coach. The Blue Devils earned a No. 1 seed and made the national championship game during Johnny Dawkins' senior year.

Aubrey Dawkins was mostly a reserve and an occasional starter in his first two years at Michigan, where he averaged seven and 6.5 points per game as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. He then transferred to play for UCF to play for his father, where his scoring average increased by nine points to 15.6 points per game. He earned second team All-AAC honors in his final season of college.

Johnny Dawkins' Duke teams went 6-3 in three NCAA tournament appearances and he scored 153 points in the 1986 NCAA tournament — at least 24 points in all six tournament games, while playing 220 of a possible 240 minutes. The fewest points Johnny Dawkins scored in an NCAA tournament games was an 18-point, 10-rebound, five-assist and five-steal performance against Boston College in 1985. Dawkins was instrumental in the rise of Duke as he enrolled in Durham in Mike Krzyzewski's third season, helped the Blue Devils earn their first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, then led Duke to its first Final Four under Coach K.

In Aubrey Dawkins' final college game, he scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting with four assists, three rebounds and three steals against No. 1 overall seed Duke in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament — arguably the best game of his career, especially when considering the opponent and the stakes.

Glen and Glen Rice Jr.

The vitals: Glen Rice | Glen Rice Jr.

School: Michigan | Georgia Tech

Height/weight: 6-7, 215 lbs. | 6-5, 206 lbs.

Years active: 1985-89 | 2009-12

Career averages: 18.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg | 9.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Glen Rice was Michigan's leading scorer when the Wolverines won the national championship in 1989. Rice, who averaged 25.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a senior, was named a consensus First Team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He improved in each of his four seasons in Ann Arbor as his scoring average climbed from 7.0 points per game as a freshman to 16.9 as a sophomore, 22.1 as a junior and 25.6 in his final season.

Remarkably, Rice was just a 25 percent 3-point shooter as a sophomore as he went 3-for-12 on the season and as a senior, he made 51.6 percent of his attempts on 5.2 tries per game. Twenty years later, his son Glen Rice Jr. enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he started 11 games as a freshman before developing into a double-figure scorer as a sophomore and junior. Glen Rice Jr. was a 46.7 percent 3-point shooter as a freshman, then averaged 12.8 points per game during the 2011 season and 13.0 points per game the next season.

The elder Rice went 10-3 in the NCAA tournament, including 184 points during the 1989 NCAA tournament and a single-game-best 39 points against Florida in the second round of the 1988 NCAA tournament. The younger Rice appeared in the 2010 NCAA tournament, where he scored a combined 19 points in the Yellow Jackets' two games.

Derek and Nolan Smith

The vitals: Derek Smith | Nolan Smith

School: Louisville | Duke

Height/weight: 6-6, 205 lbs. | 6-2, 185 lbs.

Years active: 1978-82 | 2007-11

Career averages: 13.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg | 13.4 ppg, 2.8 apg

Exactly 30 years apart, Derek and Nolan Smith both won the national championship in Indianapolis.

Derek Smith had a breakout sophomore season for Louisville, which then played in the Metro Conference, when his scoring average jumped from 9.8 points per game as a freshman to 14.8 as a sophomore. He was the team's second-leading scorer, behind Darrell Griffith (22.9 points per game). As a junior, Smith was named the Metro Conference Co-Player of the Year after averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the first-place Cardinals.

Nolan Smith didn't have his father's height, standing at 6-2 — four inches shorter than his father — but he was a highly regarded high school played and enrolled at Duke in 2007. In four seasons in Durham, Smith's teams went 125-23, highlighted by a 35-5 season in 2010 when Duke won the NCAA tournament. That was Smith's junior campaign, when he had a breakout season and his scoring average climbed from 8.4 points per game to 17.4 points per game — the third-highest on the team.

As a junior in 2010, Smith was named Second Team All-ACC, before having a great senior year that saw him be named a consensus First Team All-American and the ACC Player of the Year.

Marques and Kris Johnson

The vitals: Marques Johnson | Kris Johnson

School: UCLA | UCLA

Height/weight: 6-7, 218 lbs. | 6-5, 220 lbs.

Years active: 1973-77 | 1994-98

Career averages: 14.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg | 11.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Marques and Kris Johnson are the only father-son duo on this list who won a national championship at the same school. Marques Johnson, as a sophomore, helped the Bruins win UCLA's last national title under John Wooden, as he was the team's third-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game. His son, Kris, then was part of UCLA's most recent national championship team in 1995 as the team's fourth-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game as a freshman.

Marques Johnson saw his scoring average make notable improvements in each of his four seasons in Westwood: 7.2 points per game to 11.6 to 17.3 to 21.4. As a senior, Marques Johnson was the National Player of the Year and Pac-8 Player of the Year, while being named both a consensus First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac8 selection.

Steve and Bryce Alford

The vitals: Steve Alford | Bryce Alford

School: Indiana | UCLA

Height/weight: 6-2, 183 lbs. | 6-3, 180 lbs.

Years active: 1983-87 | 2013-17

Career averages: 19.5 ppg, 3.1 apg | 13.6 ppg, 3.8 apg

Steve Alford led Indiana to its last national championship in 1987 as the team's leading scorer at 22.0 points per game. He was one of the greatest 3-point shooters in the history of college basketball and he was in college when the 3-point line was introduced. As a senior, he made 53 percent of his threes on 5.9 attempts per game (107-for-202 on the season). He started 120 of the 125 games he played in college, averaging 15.5 points per game as a freshman and improving upon his scoring average from there. Alford was a two-time consensus First Team All-American, three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and the Big Ten MVP in 1987.

Thirty years after Steve Alford enrolled at Indiana, his son Bryce enrolled at UCLA, playing for his father. Bryce Alford started just once as a freshman but started all 104 games he played his sophomore through senior seasons, while ranking second on the team in scoring each season. The younger Alford also had his father's shooting touch as he was a career 39.7 percent 3-point shooter and 82.5 percent free-throw shooter. In his career, Bryce Alford averaged the same number of 3-point attempts per game that his father did in his one full season with a 3-point line: 5.9 attempts per game. Bryce Alford was named First Team All-Pac-12 as a senior and a member of the All-Freshman team in 2014.

Steve Alford went 8-2 in the NCAA tournament at Indiana with nine double-digit scoring games and seven games with at least 20 points. He scored 138 points in the 1987 NCAA tournament, while making 58-of-64 free throws and 21-of-34 3-pointers. He made 7-of-10 3-pointers against Syracuse in the national championship game.

Bryce Alford's UCLA teams went 6-3 with the Bruins making the Sweet 16 three times. As a sophomore, he scored 27 points against SMU and 22 against UAB.

Steve and Bryce Alford scored a combined 4,360 points in their college careers with Steve Alford ranking 95th all-time in career scoring with 2,438 points.

Rick and Scooter/Jon/Brent/Drew Barry

The vitals: Rick Barry | Scooter Barry | Jon Barry | Brent Barry | Drew Barry

School: Miami (FL) | Kansas | Pacific/Georgia Tech | Oregon State | Georgia Tech

Height/weight: 6-7, 205 lbs. | 6-4 | 6-4, 195 lbs. | 6-6, 185 lbs. | 6-5, 191 lbs.

Years active: 1962-65 | 1985-89 | 1987-92 | 1991-95 | 1992-96

Career averages: 29.8 ppg, 16.5 rpg | 3.5 ppg | 14.4 ppg, 4.5 apg | 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg | 10.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

In just three seasons of playing varsity basketball and only 77 career games, Rick Barry currently ranks 172nd all-time in career scoring, a career average of 29.8 points per game at Miami. As a senior, he averaged 37.4 points and 18.3 rebounds per game. The Hurricanes went 65-16 in three seasons with Barry but he never played in the NCAA tournament. In fact, Miami had only made the NCAA tournament one time before the 1997-98 season.

He was a consensus First Team All-American in 1965 and the NCAA scoring leader that season.

Rick Barry then had four sons who played college basketball, three of whom averaged double figures in college and the fourth, ironically, was the one who won a national championship — Scooter Barry at Kansas in 1988. Scooter averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 assists per game during the Jayhawks' national championship season, then he improved to 6.3 points and 5.0 assists per game as a senior.

Jon Barry, who enrolled in college two years after Scooter, started at Pacific before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he averaged 15.9 points as a junior and 17.2 points per game as a senior. He was named Third Team All-ACC as a senior. Brent Barry was a freshman when Jon Barry was a senior. Brent Barry attended Oregon State, where his scoring average increased from 5.2 points per game as a freshman to 7.2 as a sophomore, 15.2 as a junior and 21.0 as a senior, when he also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Those averages as a senior earned him First Team All-Pac-10 honors.

Drew Barry started college just one year after Brent Barry. Drew Barry attended Georgia Tech, where his brother Jon finished his college career. Drew Barry averaged more than 13 points, six assists and four rebounds per game as a junior and senior. He was named Second Team All-ACC as as senior.

Jameer Nelson and Jameer Nelson Jr.

The vitals: Jameer Nelson | Jameer Nelson Jr.

School: Saint Joseph's | George Washington

Height/weight: 6-0, 190 lbs. | 6-1, 190 lbs.

Years active: 2000-04 | 2019-Present

Career averages: 16.8 ppg, 5.7 apg | 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Jameer Nelson was the 2004 National Player of the Year at Saint Joseph's when he averaged 20.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, leading the Hawks to an undefeated regular season, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and an Elite Eight appearance. Nelson was a three-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection and a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team choice. Nelson was an efficient scorer as he made 39 percent of his 3-pointers, 52 percent of his 2-pointers and 79 percent of his free throws as a senior.

Last season, Jameer Nelson Jr. enrolled at George Washington, where he averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a freshman.

Mychal and Klay Thompson

The vitals: Mychal Thompson | Klay Thompson

School: Minnesota | Washington State

Height/weight: 6-10, 226 lbs. | 6-6, 200 lbs.

Years active: 1974-78 | 2008-11

Career averages: 20.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg | 17.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Minnesota's Mychal Thompson finished eight points shy of 2,000 for his career. He averaged at least 22 points per game in his final three seasons, including a career-high 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Thompson was an efficient shooter, making 56.7 percent of his shots in college, including over 60 percent as a junior. Thompson was a consensus Second Team All-American as a junior and a consensus First Team All-American as a senior, and he later had his No. 43 jersey retired by Minnesota.

Thirty years after Mychal Thompson left Minnesota, his son Klay enrolled at Washington State, where he started every game as a freshman and averaged 12.5 points per game. His scoring average took a significant jump as a sophomore to 19.6 points per game, then he averaged 21.6 as a junior, along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game for coach Tony Bennett. Thompson was a First Team All-Pac-10 selection as a sophomore and junior, and his No. 1 jersey was retired by the school.

Klay Thompson, 6-6, didn't get his father's 6-10 frame but he was also a good shooter, making 39 percent of his 3-pointers in college and 82.7 percent of his free throws.

Bill and Luke Walton

The vitals: Bill Walton | Luke Walton

School: UCLA | Arizona

Height/weight: 6-11, 210 lbs. | 6-8, 235 lbs.

Years active: 1971-74 | 1999-2003

Career averages: 20.3 ppg, 15.7 rpg | 9.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Bill Walton was one of the greatest men's basketball players ever as he was a three-time National Player of the Year and a two-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player on UCLA's 1972 and 1973 national championship teams. He averaged 21.1 points and 15.5 rebounds per game in his first season playing varsity as a sophomore and he never averaged fewer than 19 points or 14 rebounds per game in a season. Walton even averaged 5.5 assists per game as a senior, while shooting 65 percent from the field in his career.

Bill Walton's son Luke also played in the Pac-8/Pac-10 but the younger Walton attended Arizona, where he was a four-year player who started his career in Tuscon as a reserve before moving into a starting role as an upperclassmen, when he averaged double figures. Luke Walton best statistical season was his junior year, when he averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He was a two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and a Sporting News Second Team All-American as a junior.

Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The vitals: Tim Hardaway | Tim Hardaway Jr.

School: UTEP | Michigan

Height/weight: 6-0, 175 lbs. | 6-6, 205 lbs.

Years active: 1985-89 | 2010-2013

Career averages: 12.8 ppg, 4.5 apg | 14.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Tim Hardaway was the 1989 WAC Player of the Year and his No. 10 jersey was retired by UTEP after he scored 1,586 points in four seasons with the Miners. Hardaway's production increased year-over-year, from 4.1 points per game as a freshman to 10.0 as a sophomore, 13.6 as a junior and 22.0 as a senior. He averaged as many has 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in a season in college.

Twenty-five years after he enrolled at UTEP, Tim Hardaway Jr. started college at Michigan, where he started all 107 games of his career. He averaged 13 or 14 points per game in each of his three seasons of college and he shot at least 36 percent from 3-point range as a freshman and junior. Tim Hardaway Jr. was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore and a First Team honoree as a junior, after being a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2011.

Stan and Kevin Love

The vitals: Stan Love | Kevin Love

School: Oregon | UCLA

Height/weight: 6-9 | 6-10, 260 lbs.

Years active: 1968-71 | 2007-08

Career averages: 21.1 ppg, 10.5 apg | 17.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg

Both Stan and Kevin Love, father and son, averaged a career double-double while playing in the Pac-8/Pac-10. Stan Love played three seasons of varsity basketball at Oregon, where his scoring average increased from 17.8 points as a sophomore to 20.8 points, then 24.6 points per game as a senior. He shot 49 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line. Stan Love was twice named a First Team All-Pac-8 selection and before that a Second Team All-Pac-8 choice.

His son Kevin arrived in the Pac-10 almost 40 years after the elder Love arrived in the Pac-8. Kevin Love only spent one season in college and he was an immediate sensation, averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 35 percent behind the arc and 61 percent inside it. Kevin Love was the Pac-10 Player of the Year as a freshman and a consensus First Team All-American.

Ron Harper and Ron Harper Jr.

The vitals: Ron Harper | Ron Harper Jr.

School: Miami (OH) | Rutgers

Height/weight: 6-6, 185 lbs. | 6-6, 245 lbs.

Years active: 1982-86 | 2018-Present

Career averages: 19.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg | 10.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Before Ron Harper was a five-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, he was a consensus Second Team All-American and two-time MAC Player of the Year at Miami (OH). Harper averaged 12.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 block per game as a freshman and his scoring average almost doubled by the time he was an upperclassman. He averaged 24.9 points per game as a junior and 24.4 as a senior, while his rebounding increased to 11.7 rebounds per game as a freshman.

Thirty-two years after Harper left Miami, his son enrolled at Rutgers, where he started 19 games as a freshman and average 7.8 points per game before turning into an every-game starter last season, when he averaged a team-high 12.1 points per game. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr.

The vitals: Scottie Pippen | Scotty Pippen Jr.

School: Central Arkansas | Vanderbilt

Height/weight: 6-8, 225 lbs. | 6-1, 170 lbs.

Years active: 1983-87 | 2019-Present

Career averages: 17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg | 12.0 ppg, 3.6 apg

At Central Arkansas, Scottie Pippen was a two-time consensus NAIA All-American as a junior and senior. As a senior, Pippen averaged 23.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game, while shooting 59 percent from the field. Thirty-two years after Pippen left Central Arkansas, Scotty Pippen Jr. enrolled at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season as a freshmen. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.