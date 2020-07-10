The best college basketball head coaches, based on their college playing careers

We recently identified the best active college football head coaches based on their FBS playing careers and now we're doing the same for college basketball coaches, which comes with the added challenge of having almost three times as many coaches from which to choose.

To make things more interesting, we decided to name a starting five plus a bench unit that could reasonably fit well together as a hypothetical team. (Yes, we know our bench is a little heavy on guards but just look at those names.)

Here are the Division I college basketball head coaches who had the best NCAA DI playing careers.

NCAA Photo Archives

Point guard: Bobby Hurley

Current school: Arizona State

Alma mater: Duke

Years: 1989-93

Records/honors:

Two-time national champion (1991, 1992)

1992 Final Four Most Outstanding Player

1993 consensus First Team All-American

NCAA Division I career assist leader: 1,076 assists

NCAA Division I freshman assist record: 288 assists

14th-best NCAA Division I career assist average: 7.69 assists per game

We could have gone in a few different directions with the starting point guard spot on our hypothetical, star-studded team but we went with the NCAA's all-time assist leader. Hurley led Duke to back-to-back national championships in 1991 and 1992 before having his best individual season as a senior.

The current Arizona State head coach was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player in 1992 and he carried that momentum into his final college season, when he averaged 17 points, 8.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game to earn consensus First Team All-American honors. Hurley was a career 40.5 percent three-point shooter at Duke, allowing him to stretch the floor from the point-guard position.

NCAA Photo Archives Steve Alford plays in the 1987 NCAA Final Four.

Shooting guard: Steve Alford

Current school: Nevada

Alma mater: Indiana

Years: 1983-87

Records/honors:

National champion (1987)

Two-time consensus First Team All-American (1986, 1987)

Three-time First Team All-Big Ten

1987 Big Ten MVP

Second in school history in career points (2,438)

School-record 107 three-pointers in 1987

School-record career 53.0 three-point percentage

Led the NCAA in free throw percentage in 1984: 91.3%

11th-best NCAA Division I career free throw percentage: 89.8%

Staying with the theme of national championship winners and lights-out shooting, former Indiana guard Steve Alford would be a great running mate alongside Hurley. As a senior, Alford led Indiana to a national title while averaging 22 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds on 53 percent shooting from behind the arc in the first year that the three-point line was introduced across the NCAA.

Had the three-point line been added to the college game earlier in Alford's career, he could have potentially joined – or rather, invented – the 50/50/90 club, meaning he could have shot at least 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Alford led the NCAA in free-throw shooting as a freshman (91.3%) and he shot well above 50 percent from the field in his first three seasons, while also handling an increasing usage on offense: 59.2 percent on 9.3 field-goal attempts per game as a freshman, 53.8 percent on 13.5 attempts per game as a sophomore, 55.6 percent on 16.3 attempts per game as a junior.

Small forward: Donyell Marshall

Current school: Central Connecticut State

Alma mater: UConn

Years: 1991-94

Records/honors:

1994 consensus First Team All-American

1994 Big East Player of the Year

Two-time First Team All-Big East selection

Tied for the best single-game free throw percentage in NCAA Division I history (min. 18 free throws made): 20-of-20 (100%)

Former UConn forward Donyell Marshall saw significant year-over-year improvement to become the 1994 Big East Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American. As a junior, he averaged 25.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 56.8 percent on two-point attempts and 75.2 percent at the free throw line.

He led the Huskies to a 29-5 overall record in 1994 and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Power forward: Juwan Howard

Current school: Michigan

Alma mater: Michigan

Years: 1991-94

Records/honors:

1994 NABC Second Team All-American/AP Third Team All-American

1994 unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection

1994 NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Team

1993 NCAA tournament West Regional Team

Two-time All-American

Three-time All-Big Ten

Howard, who is coming off of his first season coaching his alma mater, was a part of the Fab Five at Michigan and his Wolverines played in the national championship game in 1992 and 1993, although the school's wins were later vacated. His per-game averages really took a jump between his sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged 20.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior in 1994.

Center: Patrick Ewing

Current school: Georgetown

Alma mater: Georgetown

Years: 1981-85

Records/honors:

1984 national champion

1985 National College Player of the Year

1984 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player

Three-time consensus First Team All-American

Two-time Big East Player of the Year

Member of NCAA Division I 2,000 points & 1,000 rebounds club

22nd-highest career rebound total among NCAA Division I players who started their careers in 1973 or later: 1,316 rebounds

In Ewing's four years playing for Georgetown, the Hoyas earned three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament and played in three national championship games, winning one in 1984. Ewing is second in school history in scoring (2,184 points) and first in rebounding (1,316 rebounds), blocks (493) and games played (143).

He was named a consensus First Team All-American as a sophomore, junior and senior, as well as earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player when Georgetown won the national championship in 1984. Ewing averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks on 62 percent shooting in his college career.

Reserve: Johnny Dawkins

Current school: UCF

Alma mater: Duke

Years: 1982-86

Records/honors:

1986 Naismith Player of the Year

Two-time consensus First Team All-American

Two-time First Team All-ACC

Second in school history in career scoring (2,537)

49th in NCAA Division I history with 2,537 career points

There's no doubt that Dawkins could make a very strong case to be the starting point guard for this hypothetical team. The 1986 Naismith Award winner and two-time First Team All-American is second on Duke's career scoring list with 2,537 points.

Dawkins led the Blue Devils to the 1986 national championship game to cap off his national player of the year campaign in which he averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 54.9 percent shooting.

Reserve: Penny Hardaway

Current school: Memphis

Alma mater: Memphis

Years: 1991-93

Records/honors:

1993 consensus First Team All-American

Two-time Great Midwest Player of the Year

Tied for NCAA Division I record with two consecutive triple-doubles

Penny Hardaway only spent two years at what was then called Memphis State (now Memphis) but he won conference player of the year honors both seasons and he was always a threat to record stats near a triple-double. A physical specimen at 6-7 who was capable of playing either guard position, Hardaway averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in 1993, while shooting 58.3 percent inside the arc.

Reserve: Juan Dixon

Current school: Coppin State

Alma mater: Maryland

Years: 1998-2002

Records/honors:

2002 national champion

2002 consensus First Team All-American

2002 ACC Player of the Year

Three-time First Team All-ACC

2002 All-NCAA Tournament Team

16th in NCAA Division I history with 333 career steals

As the best player on a national championship team, former Maryland guard and current Coppin State coach Juan Dixon is a must-have for this team. His scoring average jumped from 7.4 points per game as a freshman to 18.0 points as a sophomore, before leading the Terrapins with 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a senior.

He was a dangerous three-point shooter with a career 38.9 clip from behind the arc that peaked at 41.1 percent as a junior. Dixon averaged 25.8 points on 54 percent shooting during Maryland's NCAA tournament run in 2002.

Other notables: Damon Stoudamire (Pacific), Cuonzo Martin (Missouri), Chris Collins (Northwestern).