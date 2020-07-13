The 11 men's DI basketball teams with the longest active home winning streaks

Two-hundred and seven of the 353 NCAA Division I men's basketball programs won their last home game of the 2019-20 season. On average, DI teams have an active home winning streak of 2.5 games. But a few schools have streaks that are more than 10 times the national average.

These are the men's basketball programs with the longest active home winning streaks after the 2019-20 season.

1. Gonzaga

Streak: 39 wins

Last home loss: Jan. 18, 2018, vs. Saint Mary's

Gonzaga has won all of its home games in each of the last two seasons — 17 during the 2019-20 season and 17 in the 2019 campaign. Conference foe Saint Mary's is responsible for the last home defeat for the 'Zags, back in January 2018 in a 74-71 win for the Gaels. The 'Zags led 52-43 with 15:12 to play in the second half but a 20-10 run for Saint Mary's over the final 10 minutes of the game gave the Gaels a come-from-behind win.

Saint Mary's center Jock Landale scored a game-high 26 points with 12 rebounds in the win as the Gaels made 8-of-13 3-pointers.

2. Prairie View A&M

Streak: 27 wins

Last home loss: Feb. 10, 2018 vs. Grambling State

Like many SWAC schools, Prairie View A&M plays a rigorous non-conference schedule that consists mostly of road games — last year's schedule featured games at Arizona State, California, Colorado, Seton Hall, Texas and UCF, among others — but at home, the Panthers have been dominant. They won all 12 of their home games last season and all 11 the season before that.

They last lost at home in the middle of conference play two seasons ago, when Grambling State won a high-scoring affair, 90-85, inside the Nicks Center, behind guard Ivy Smith's 28 points while he played all 40 minutes.

3. South Dakota State

Streak: 24 wins

Last home loss: Dec. 22, 2018, vs. Montana

South Dakota State went 16-0 at home last season after winning its last eight home games of the 2018-19 season. The Jackrabbits were unbeatable at home during the 2019-20 season, while they went 7-8 in 15 road games.

Under first-year head coach Eric Henderson, South Dakota State shared the Summit League's regular-season title with North Dakota State after both schools went 13-3.

In its last home loss, South Dakota State fell to Montana, 85-74, after the Grizzlies made 11 3-pointers at a 39-percent clip, while shooting better than 54 percent from the field.

T-4. Florida State

Streak: 23 wins

Last home loss: Jan. 12, 2019, vs. Duke

Florida State is a late 3-pointer from Duke's Cam Reddish away from being undefeated at home in the last two seasons. Reddish's three in the closing seconds on Jan. 12, 2019, gave the Blue Devils an 80-78 road win. Florida State won its seven remaining home games during the 2018-19 season, then the Seminoles went 16-0 in Tallahassee last season.

That perfect home record allowed the 'Noles to finish alone atop the ACC standings last season with a 16-4 conference record.

T-4. Liberty

Streak: 23 wins

Last home loss: Jan. 29, 2019, vs. Lipscomb

Liberty won all 17 of its home games last season, including three A-Sun tournament games at the Vines Center. The Flames also won their last six home games in 2018-19, including two in the conference tournament.

Liberty shared the conference regular-season title honors with North Florida last season after the Flames went 13-3. They were 30-4 on the season with all four losses coming on the road, including three in conference play by a combined 12 points.

6. Oregon

Streak: 22 wins

Last home loss: Jan. 24, 2019, vs. Washington

Since a 61-56 loss to Washington on a Thursday night two Januarys ago, Oregon has won all 22 of its home games. The Ducks won the Pac-12 regular-season title last season with a 13-5 conference record, as they won all 17 of their home games inside Matthew Knight Arena.

Washington needed a lights-out shooting performance to beat Oregon in Eugene two seasons ago, when the Huskies made 70 percent of their shots inside the arc, 40 percent from deep and 81 percent of their free-throw attempts.

7. Murray State

Streak: 21 wins

Last home loss: Jan. 24, 2019, vs. Belmont

Murray State has won its last 21 home games, which is even more impressive when you realize that just six of those wins came with NBA lottery pick Ja Morant. The Racers went 15-0 at home last season as they shared the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship with Belmont. Both schools finished with a 15-3 conference record.

Fourteen of Murray State's 15 home wins last season were by double digits, including a 66-point win over Cumberland during non-conference play.

FINAL FOUR FUN: 29 Final Four Most Outstanding Player facts, from dentistry to diplomacy

8. Dayton

Streak: 18 wins

Last home loss: March 1, 2019, vs. Rhode Island

Dayton lost just twice last season and both defeats were in overtime on neutral courts, so the Flyers were pretty darn impressive regardless of where they played during the 2019-20 season. But they were especially dominant at home, where they went 17-0 with 15 double-digit victories.

Dayton defeated at home a handful of opponents that finished the season ranked in the top 100 on kenpom.com, like Saint Louis (No. 62), Rhode Island (No. 65), Davidson (No. 70), VCU (No. 73), North Texas (No. 77) and Duquesne (No. 95).

T-9. Austin Peay

Streak: 16 wins

Last home loss: Feb. 14, 2019, vs. Murray State

Conference foes Austin Peay and Murray State are both on this list and it was the Racers that handed the Governors their last home loss on Valentine's Day in 2019. Austin Peay won its final two home games of the 2018-19 season, then the Governors went 14-0 at home last season, when they finished a game behind Murray State and Belmont for the regular-season title.

A 10-game winning streak in the heart of the season turned Austin Peay's record from 6-7 to 16-7 and the Governors won six home games during that stretch.

T-9. North Carolina Central

Streak: 16 wins

Last home loss: Jan. 26, 2019, vs. North Carolina A&T

North Carolina Central had some close calls at home last season, like a 71-68 overtime victory over Bethune Cookman and an 86-80 win against North Carolina A&T in the Eagles' regular-season finale, but they went a perfect 12-0 at home on the season. They also won their last four games in Durham last season.

North Carolina A&T is responsible for North Carolina Central's last home loss, a 51-48 defeat in which the Eagles made just 3-of-22 3-pointers and committed 18 turnovers.

MORE: Every Final Four Most Outstanding Player from 1939 to present

T-9. Northern Iowa

Streak: 16 wins

Last home loss: Feb. 27, 2019, vs. Loyola Chicago

Northern Iowa lost on senior night during the 2019 season to Loyola Chicago, 56-55, but since then the Panthers have won all of their home games, going 16-0 in Cedar Falls last season. The Panthers' current home winning streak could've ended several times, most notably in a 77-72 overtime win over Northern Colorado or a 67-62 overtime win over Loyola Chicago, but Northern Iowa will enter next season with one of the longest active streaks in the country.