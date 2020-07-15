The 7 longest active road winning streaks in men's DI college basketball

The longest active homecourt winning streak in NCAA Division I men's basketball is Gonzaga's at 39 games. Not surprisingly, the longest active road winning streak in the sport is much, much smaller.

Just 124 of the 353 DI programs last season won their last road game and the average active road winning streak in the country is just 0.8 games. It's hard to win on the road!

But some schools managed to do so with impressive consistency to end last season. Here are the men's basketball programs with the longest active road winning streaks.

1. San Diego State

Streak: 12 wins

Last road loss: March 9, 2019, at Nevada

The Aztecs were the country's last undefeated team in the 2019-20 season and in order to start a season 26-0, you better be able to win on the road. San Diego State won all 11 of its road games during the 2019-20 campaign, which included wins over BYU (No. 13 kenpom.com), Utah State (No. 41), Boise State (No. 83), Nevada (No. 85), UNLV (No. 98) and Colorado State (No. 99).

San Diego State's smallest margin of victory on the road last season was four points — 71-67 at UNLV. Six of the Aztecs' 11 road wins were by double digits.

T-2. Kansas

Streak: 10 wins

Last road loss: Dec. 21, 2019, at Villanova

Kansas, which finished 28-3 last season, lost once at home, once on the road and once at a neutral site during the 2019-20 campaign. The Jayhawks' trip to Philadelphia to play the Villanova Wildcats was their only road loss, but since that game was played in December, they had time to mount a double-digit winning streak on the road.

Kansas went 17-1 in Big 12 play and its only conference loss came at home to Baylor, as the Jayhawks won all nine of their road games in conference play. Kansas' road loss at Villanova was a one-point defeat, 56-55, which means the Jayhawks nearly went undefeated on the road last season.

T-2. Stephen F. Austin

Streak: 10 wins

Last road loss: Dec. 6, 2019, at Alabama

Reigning Southland Conference regular-season champion Stephen F. Austin, which went 19-1 in conference play, had arguably the biggest road win of the 2019-20 season, when the Lumberjacks upset Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nathan Bain's game-winning layup. But that win actually isn't part of Stephen F. Austin's road winning streak that currently is tied for the second-best nationally.

The Lumberjacks lost at Alabama the week after they won in Durham, but then they won their final 10 road games of the season. Stephen F. Austin repeatedly found ways to win close games on the road: the Lumberjacks beat Central Arkansas by one, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian by five, Northwestern State by seven, and McNeese State, Lamar and Texas A&M Corpus Christi by eight.

T-4. Dayton

Streak: 9 wins

Last road loss: March 19, 2019, at Colorado

We analyzed the 11 schools with the longest active home winning streaks in the country and and there was only one team that appeared on that list and this one.

That team? Dayton.

The Flyers' only losses last season came on neutral courts. They won all nine of their road games during the 2019-20 season, which included narrow victories at Saint Louis (78-76 OT), Duquesne (83-79), VCU (66-61) and George Mason (62-55). Dayton finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 4 on kenpom.com, and it proved time and time again on the road that it deserved to be ranked that highly.

T-4. Vermont

Streak: 9 wins

Last road loss: Dec. 3, 2019, at Cincinnati

If you haven't joined the Vermont bandwagon, now's your chance. The Catamounts won all of their road games in America East play last season, going 8-0, and they also won their last non-conference road game against Dartmouth.

Vermont tested itself early last season with a trip to reigning national champion Virginia (a 61-55 loss). The Catamounts beat St. Bonaventure, Bucknell and St. John's on the road, while they lost at Yale and Cincinnati in a challenging non-conference slate. That schedule paid off as Vermont won the conference regular-season title by four games with a 14-2 record.

6. New Mexico State

Streak: 8 wins

Last road loss: Dec. 14, 2019, at New Mexico

After a 6-6 start to the 2019-20 season, New Mexico State ended the season on a 19-game winning streak, which included eight wins on the road. The Aggies were as hot as any team in the country after running the table in conference play with a 16-0 record.

Five of those eight road wins were by double digits, capped off by a 16-point road win at Cal State Bakersfield on Feb. 29.

New Mexico State's last road loss came in mid-December against rival New Mexico, 69-62. The Aggies made 10 3-pointers but their offense was limited by 22 turnovers.

7. East Tennessee State

Streak: 7 wins

Last road loss: Jan. 4, 2020, at Furman

East Tennessee State had one of the best records in the country last season, 30-4, and even though three of Buccaneers' losses came on the road, they still ended the season with an active road winning streak of seven games.

ETSU beat UNC Greensboro, Western Carolina, Chattanooga, Mercer, VMI, Samford and Wofford to finish Southern Conference play with a 7-1 road record.