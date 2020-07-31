Trending:

NCAA.org | July 31, 2020

NCAA sets deadline to withdraw from 2020 NBA draft

NCAA's Dan Gavitt discusses deadline to withdraw from 2020 NBA draft

Men’s basketball student-athletes will have until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first, to withdraw from the postponed 2020 NBA draft and retain their eligibility.

Due to the uncertainty of the NBA’s pre-draft process brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee decided Aug. 3 allows a reasonable amount of time for all men’s basketball student-athletes to make a choice about starting a professional career.

This option provides student-athletes up to two months beyond the original withdrawal date of June 3 to decide.

STAY UPDATED: Follow the latest college sports updates, as it relates to COVID-19

The goal of the decision is to match the intent of the current rule, which offers players the opportunity to be evaluated by and seek feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and to participate in team workouts and the draft combine if invited.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee worked collaboratively with the National Association of Basketball Coaches to ensure that these changes support a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities, while also protecting their collegiate eligibility.

Since it is undetermined what the NBA pre-draft process and timeline may be this summer, the oversight committee believes this is the most equitable alternative available in these unprecedented circumstances.

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.”

