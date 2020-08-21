Sister Jean celebrates her 101st birthday, virtually

Sister Jean lovers across the Loyola-Chicago campus and nation shared the screen Friday morning to celebrate her 101st year.

But before her 101st birthday celebration began, a slideshow of notes populated screens of everyone attending the virtual celebration. Slide after slide included upwards of 163 reasons why Sister Jean is loved so deeply by so many: "Reason No. 163 — She is a symbol of the power of believing in something unwavering."

Her faith and unrelenting support of Loyola-Chicago's men's basketball team as the team's chaplain made her internationally famous during the team's 2018 Final Four run.

Lucas Williamson of the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team shared, "I know me and the team absolutely love when we get to huddle around you before our games because it gives us that much more confidence going into our games. I hope you enjoy your birthday, and we’ll see you on the court this year."

Playing in the background, Motown hits "Can't Hurry Love" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" exuded the energy we've come to expect with Sister Jean. Her wittiness is unmatched even at 101 years old.

Sister Jean's impact on students was perfectly depicted by Maddie Drescher, President of the Student Government of Loyola Chicago.

"Sister Jean, I and many of us have only known you for just a few of your 101 years. We’ve known the good that you’ve done, the hope that you bring and the joy you radiate. You have epitomized what it means to walk with the youth toward a hopeful future.

"My peers and I have known you as a source of hope and spirit in our Rambler community, you spoke time and time again about the importance of teamwork and being team players. When you rose to fame as an international superstar with our Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018, you lit up our televisions and our campus in my and many of our first years at Loyola. Your smile and your words and your hope give us hope for what was to come in our journeys at Loyola."

Loyola's all-time winningest basketball player Bruno Skokna and men's basketball coach Porter Moser shared their love and birthday wishes for Sister Jean, with Moser adding, "Thank you for being the ultimate example of positivity, passion, energy, but most importantly thank you for being our friend."

After Loyola’s a-cappella group The Silhouettes sang "Happy Birthday", Sister Jean finally made her on-screen appearance. Looking as cheerful and poised as ever, she gave thanks to everyone celebrating her.

"Thank you so much to each one of you for my birthday wishes," she said. "Yes, now it’s 101. People tell me it sounds like a freshman course and that I can start all over again. But no way. I’ll be going to 102 beginning the day after my birthday. So thank you again and God bless all of you Ramblers and Ramblers by adoption. Amen and go Ramblers."