Greg Johnson, NCAA.com | October 5, 2020

DI college basketball oversight committees maintain maximum contest limitations

NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt: 2020 college basketball season will start Nov. 25

The Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees on Monday reaffirmed their positions on reducing by four the maximum number of games that teams can play in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

In men’s basketball, teams can compete in a maximum of 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event; 25 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to two games; or 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to three games.

In women’s basketball, teams can compete in a maximum of 25 regular-season games if a team does not compete in a multiple-team event or 23 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to four games.

LATEST UPDATES: News on the 2020 college basketball season, COVID-19

The committees, which met virtually, thoroughly discussed whether a blanket waiver should be applied to permit a school to participate in a maximum of 27 games with no multiple-team events, if certain conditions were met.

Committee members are aware of the scheduling difficulties teams are experiencing due to the uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Division I Council supported the oversight committee’s maximum contest limitations proposal in September,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said. “The oversight committee members believe amending the legislation now could further delay the scheduling process and possibly create unintended consequences.”

While the waiver process exists for schools to request relief from maximum contest limitations, the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee and Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee have indicated they are unlikely to support such waivers.

