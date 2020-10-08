2020 men's college basketball calendar: Schedule, first games, NCAA tournament dates

The men's basketball season is quickly approaching, but the start of the season will look a little bit different in 2020 compared to years past.

The start of the season was delayed and many early season games will be played on a neutral court, and the location of some multi-team events (MTEs) has been adjusted.

Here are the important dates to know about the 2020-21 men's basketball season. All are subject to change and we'll update this article as more dates and schedules are announced.

Oct. 14, 2020 — Practice begins

This is the first day of men's basketball preseason practices for the 2020-21 season, giving DI programs 42 days to hold a maximum of 30 practices. Players can work up to 20 hours per week and up to four hours per day, with one off day per week.

Nov. 25, 2020 — The season begins

On Sept. 16, the NCAA Division I Council approved Nov. 25 as the start date for the first men's basketball games of the season. The original start date for the first games of the season was Nov. 10. The NIT Season Tip-Off will start on Nov. 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Nov. 26, 2020 – Wooden Legacy tournament

The 2020 Wooden Legacy field is a loaded one — Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia. Play begins on Nov. 26 in Anaheim and finishes the next day.

Nov. 30, 2020 – The Maui Invitational begins

The Maui Invitational will be held in Asheville, North Carolina, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event starts Nov. 30 and ends Dec. 2. Teams in the field are: Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV

Dec. 29, 2020 — SEC, Mountain West begin conference play

Men's basketball conference play in the Southeastern Conference will begin Dec. 29-30. The SEC's plan is to have 20 possible play dates for an 18-game schedule and two open dates.

The Mountain West's 18-game league slate will kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Every school will play nine home games and nine road games.

Dec. 31, 2020 – West Coast Conference play begins

The first conference games in the West Coast Conference, which is home to potential preseason No. 1 Gonzaga, tip off on Thursday, Dec. 31. BYU and Pepperdine are matched up on the first day of the conference season, as are San Diego and San Francisco.

March 14, 2021

The 2021 NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which falls on March 14, 2021.

March 16, 2021

The First Four will kick off, marking the first games of the 2021 NCAA tournament. Here is the complete March Madness 2021 schedule.

April 3, 2021

The Final Four in Indianapolis will tip off with the national semifinals April 3. It will be the first time the Final Four has been held in Indianapolis since 2015.

April 5, 2021

The 2021 national championship game will determine the men's basketball national champion.