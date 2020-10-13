2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2020 Maui Invitational will have a different look this season. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be played in Asheville, North Carolina. The field is again made up of eight teams, with games starting Monday, Nov. 30.

Get the 2020 tournament information below, including the bracket, schedule and scores once the games begin. Kansas defeated Dayton in last year's championship game.

2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket

2020 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

Monday, Nov. 30

Game 1: Texas vs. Davidson | 12 p.m. ET

Game 2: Indiana vs. Providence | 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: North Carolina vs. UNLV | 7 p.m.

Game 4: Stanford vs. Alabama | 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 4 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 7 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Third place game) | 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Championship game) | 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Fifth place game) | 7:15 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Seventh place game) | 9:45 p.m.

2020 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up

Duke has won the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords were back in the championship bracket in 2019 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years going forward. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event.