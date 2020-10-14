Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle among men's basketball NCAA tournament regional hosts in 2023-26

The NCAA men's DI basketball tournament will have a bigger presence on the West Coast in coming years as Las Vegas, San Francisco and Seattle have been chosen as host sites.

The NCAA today announced roughly 450 future sites for tournaments across all sports and divisions from 2023 through 2026. First- and second-round games and regionals in the NCAA men's DI basketball tournament are a part of that. Some notable sites to look forward to are (the complete list is below):

2023: Las Vegas, regional host

2024: Los Angeles, regional host

2025: Seattle, first and second round

2025: San Francisco, regional host

2026: San Jose, regional host

NCAA.com's Andy Katz discussed the selections with NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt, which you can watch in full above.

Here are some of the highlights of their discussion:

Dan Gavitt on high-profile cities out West being named NCAA tournament sites: "Very exciting to be able to reward three new, or relatively new, places as you mentioned in Seattle, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Of course, we'll be in San Francisco the Chase Center in 2022, it'll be the first time since 1960 we've in San Francisco for the NCAA tournament and Seattle since the Final Four was held in the King Dome way back when, it's been a long time since we've been able to regularly have the tournament in Seattle, a great city. Renovated, new facility there. Looking forward to being in Seattle and of course, very newsworthy to be in Las Vegas for the NCAA tournament for the first time. The 2023 men's regional will be held there."

Here is the complete list: