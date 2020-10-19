When does the 2020-21 college basketball season start?

The NCAA announced that the 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Members of the NCAA DI Council approved the start date during a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Originally, the season was scheduled to start on Thursday, Nov. 10. But it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council also provided more specifics on the upcoming season:

Teams can begin practicing on Wednesday, Oct. 14

No exhibitions or scrimmages will be played

The maximum number of contests was reduced by four

The Council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games

Teams may play no more than 27 regular-season games

Click here for the full release.

COLLEGE HOOPS: When does the 2020-21 women's basketball season start?

Conference and team schedules have not yet been released. This page will be updated as more information becomes available. Once schedules have been finalized, television info and games times can be found here.

NCAA.com has also broken down some key dates to remember for the 2020-21 season. Below are the current dates for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

2021 March Madness schedule

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all dates below are subject to change.

ROUND DATES Selection Sunday March 14 First Four March 16-17 First Round March 18-19 Second Round March 20-21 Sweet 16 March 25-26 Elite Eight March 27-28 Final Four April 3 National Championship April 5

DON'T MISS: Updates on the 2020 college basketball season, COVID-19 news