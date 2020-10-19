TRENDING:

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | October 19, 2020

When does the 2020-21 college basketball season start?

NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt: 2020 college basketball season will start Nov. 25

The NCAA announced that the 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Members of the NCAA DI Council approved the start date during a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Originally, the season was scheduled to start on Thursday, Nov. 10. But it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Council also provided more specifics on the upcoming season: 

  • Teams can begin practicing on Wednesday, Oct. 14
  • No exhibitions or scrimmages will be played
  • The maximum number of contests was reduced by four
  • The Council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games
  • Teams may play no more than 27 regular-season games

COLLEGE HOOPS: When does the 2020-21 women's basketball season start?

Conference and team schedules have not yet been released. This page will be updated as more information becomes available. Once schedules have been finalized, television info and games times can be found here

NCAA.com has also broken down some key dates to remember for the 2020-21 season. Below are the current dates for the 2021 NCAA tournament. 

2021 March Madness schedule 

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all dates below are subject to change. 

ROUND DATES
Selection Sunday March 14
First Four March 16-17
First Round March 18-19
Second Round March 20-21
Sweet 16 March 25-26
Elite Eight March 27-28
Final Four April 3
National Championship April 5

