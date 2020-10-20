World Series 2020: Here's where the Dodgers and Rays played in college

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | October 20, 2020

10 college basketball players primed for breakout seasons in 2020-21

Andy Katz makes his first 2021 NCAA bracket prediction for March Madness

Breakout players can turn a good team into a Final Four contender. On this week's episode of March Madness 365, Andy Katz, along with Turner Sports' Chad "March Chadness" Aycock, discuss 10 contenders to break out this season.

Katz also ranked his top 20 candidates for the nation's top shooting guard on this edition of the pod. Pac-12 Network's Don MacLean and UCLA guard Chris Smith also joined Katz to talk about what the Pac-12 will look like this season. 

Here are Katz's top 10 potential breakout players for the 2020-21 college basketball season:

10. E.J. Liddell, Forward — Ohio State, Sophomore

Ohio State basketball's E.J. Liddell

Though he averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year, Liddell started to shine bright at the end of the season. He dropped 17 points and grabbed 12 boards against a ranked Illinois squad in the second-to-last regular-season game. Injuries throughout Ohio State's roster will allow the 6'6" forward to make an immediate impact. 

JERRY WEST AWARD: 20 contenders for the Jerry West Award as the nation's best shooting guard

9. M.J. Walker, Guard — Florida State, Senior 

Florida State basketball's M.J. Walker

Walker will be one of the leaders for the Seminoles with Devin Vassell leaving for the NBA and Trent Forest graduating after last season. Leonard Hamilton will look to Walker to be a reliable scorer as the 6'5" senior looks to improve upon his 10.6 points per game last season. Katz expects Walker to be FSU's go-to guy when they need a basket.

8. Paul Scruggs, Guard — Xavier, Senior

Xavier basketball's Paul Scruggs

Similar to what Walker might be able to do at Florida State as a senior, Katz thinks Scruggs can do for the Musketeers. The 6'4" guard out of Indianapolis averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. Look for Scruggs to make a name for himself in a Big East conference that is loaded with talent at the guard position. 

7. Scottie Lewis, Guard — Florida, Sophomore

Florida basketball's Scottie Lewis

A lot of experts thought Scottie Lewis was going to be one of the few break-out stars from his freshman class last season. But now, with a year under his belt, Katz thinks he's due for a big sophomore campaign. Lagging a little bit behind his potential his freshman year, where he scored 8.5 points and grabbed 3.6 boards per game, Lewis should come out the gate confident and fired up to have a big sophomore season. 

TOP RETURNERS: Luka Garza, Ayo Dosunmu highlight Andy Katz's top returning players for 2020-2021

6. D.J. Jeffries, Forward — Memphis, Sophomore

Memphis basketball's D.J. Jeffries

D.J. Jeffries was a part of that heralded freshman class for Penny Hardaway and Memphis last season. Jeffries averaged 10.8 points per game and shot 51 percent from the field with a 39 percent clip from deep. Those percentages bode well for the 6'7" forward as he'll continue to get more minutes as the season goes on. 

5. Joey Hauser, Forward — Michigan State, Sophomore

Michigan State basketball's Joey Hauser

Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, has the experience of playing for a big-name school and will have a lot of help on a talented Spartan squad. The last time Hauser was on the floor was during the 2018-19 season where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for Marquette. 

4. Andrew Jones, Guard — Texas, Junior

Texas basketball's Andrew Jones

Jones has one of the most compelling stories in college basketball. Having to redshirt two years in a row due to a life-threatening leukemia diagnosis, Jones bounced back nicely last year during his redshirt sophomore season. He'll look to do even more for the Longhorns this year, as Katz thinks Jones will be a part of a great backcourt at Texas. He averaged 11.5 points per game last season.

3. Matthew Hurt, Forward — Duke, Sophomore

Duke basketball's Matthew Hurt

Matthew Hurt is the leading returning scorer for the Blue Devils this season, and with the floor clearing up with Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley gone, Hurt could have a big year. Hurt averaged just under 10.0 points per game last season, shot 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

TOP PLAYMAKERS: 15 college basketball playmakers who could be the nation's top point guard

2. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward — Villanova, Sophomore

Villanova basketball's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Robinson-Earl nearly averaged a double-double during his freshman season with 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and with Saddoq Bey gone, the floor really opens up for the 6'9" forward. Paired up with potential Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie as his point guard, Robinson-Earl could be the catalyst the Wildcats need to reach their third Final Four in six years. 

1. Drew Timme, Forward — Gonzaga, Sophomore

Gonzaga basketball's Drew Timme

With Filip Petrsev and Killian Tillie no longer with the Zags, the middle of the floor will open up for Drew Timme. The 6'10" forward averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 boards per game, and as March Chadness pointed out on this week's pod, if you averaged his minutes out to 40 minutes per game last season, Timme would have put up 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. If Timme continues to be efficient with his minutes, then he could be the next star big man for Mark Few and the Bulldogs. 

The March Madness 365 podcast is a weekly podcast covering all things college basketball. You can listen and subscribe to the podcast here, on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

