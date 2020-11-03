13 best clutch March Madness shots since 2008

There have been 795 NCAA tournament games played since 2008. That's 31,800 minutes of college basketball, not including overtime.

NCAA.com dug through the archives to find the best March Madness clutch shots from the last 12 seasons. You can see all of them in the video above and we broke down 13 of those buckets below.

Mario Chalmers — 2008 National Championship

Rich Clarkson | NCAA Photos

How it happened: Kansas, trailing Memphis 63-60, is inbounding the ball underneath its own basket with 10.8 seconds left. Sherron Collins quickly brings it up the floor and nearly loses his dribble before passing it to Mario Chalmers, who is cutting towards the top of the key. Chalmers catches the ball, takes one dribble and then pulls up for a contested 3-pointer. He knocks it down over Derrick Rose with 2.1 seconds remaining to tie the game.

Final score: Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT)

Ali Farokhmanesh — 2010 Second Round

How it happened: Northern Iowa has a 63-62 lead over Kansas with 42.8 seconds to play. The Panthers are inbounding the ball underneath their own basket. Northern Iowa breaks the Jayhawks' full-court press, and Kwadzo Ahelegbe finds Ali Farokhmanesh wide open on the right wing. Farokhmanesh catches the pass in stride, squares up and fires a 3-pointer. He nails it to give the Panthers a four-point lead with roughly 35 seconds to play.

Final score: UNI 69, Kansas 67

Demonte Harper — 2011 First Round

How it happened: Morehead State is inbounding the ball at half court, trailing Louisville 61-59 with 23.8 seconds left. Demonte Harper slowly dribbles the ball near center court to milk the clock. As Sam Goodman runs to set a high screen, Harper elects not to use it and instead rises for a top-of-the-key triple. His 3-pointer is good and gives the Eagles a 62-61 lead with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Final score: Morehead State 62, Louisville 61

Trey Burke — 2013 Sweet 16

How it happened: Jayhawk guard Elijiah Johnson is at the free-throw line with a one-and-one opportunity. Kansas leads Michigan 76-73 with 12.6 seconds to play. Johnson misses the free throw and Tim Hardaway Jr. comes down with the rebound. His outlet pass goes to Trey Burke, who brings the ball across half court. Burke dribbles to the left and pulls up far behind the 3-point line. He sinks a 30-footer to tie game at 76.

Final score: Michigan 87, Kansas 85 (OT)

Vee Sanford — 2014 Second Round

How it happened: Dayton is trailing Ohio State 59-58 with 10.8 seconds left. Vee Sanford catches the inbounds pass near center court, waits a few seconds and then drives to the right side of the lane. As Aaron Craft is latched onto his hip, Sanford elevates near the right block and banks in a runner off the glass. This gives the Flyers a 60-59 lead with 3.8 seconds left.

Final score: Dayton 60, Ohio State 59

R.J. Hunter — 2015 Second Round

Georgia State Athletics

How it happened: Georgia State has life after a Baylor missed free throw. Down 56-54 with no timeouts, the Panthers have just under 13 seconds to tie or take the lead. R.J. Hunter brings the ball across half court with 7.8 remaining. He opts for an awkward pick-and-pop with his big man TJ Shipes, who immediately passes the ball right back to Hunter. With time winding down, Hunter launches a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that lands into the basket and gives Georgia State a 57-56 lead.

Final score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

Paul Jesperson — 2016 First Round

How it happened: Texas has just tied the game at 72. Northern Iowa is inbounding the ball underneath its own basket with 2.7 seconds to play. Paul Jesperson receives the inbounds pass near the scorer's table, takes one dribble, gathers and fires a half-court prayer. The ball banks in just after the buzzer sounds to give the Panthers a 75-72 victory.

Final score: UNI 75, Texas 72

Kris Jenkins — 2016 National Championship

How it happened: North Carolina has just tied the national championship game at 74 thanks to a wild, double-clutch 3-pointer from Marcus Paige with 4.7 seconds left. After a timeout, Villanova is inbounding the ball underneath its own basket. Kris Jenkins passes it to Ryan Arcidiacano, who dribbles across half court before dumping it off to the trailing Jenkins. Just as time expires, Jenkins buries the game-winning 3-pointer to clinch Villanova's second national championship.

Final score: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74

Luke Maye — 2017 Elite Eight

How it happened: Following Malik Monk's game-tying triple, North Carolina quickly inbounds the ball underneath its own basket with roughly seven seconds to play. Theo Pinson nearly takes it the length of the floor before flipping the ball to Luke Maye, who is spotting up just inside the 3-point line. Maye nails the catch-and-shoot jumper to give the Tar Heels a 75-73 lead with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Final score: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 73

Donte Ingram — 2018 First Round

How it happened: Loyola (IL) is trailing Miami (FL) 62-61 with 9.3 seconds to go. Hurricanes' guard Lonnie Walker IV misses a free throw and the Ramblers come away with the rebound. Marques Townes pushes the ball in transition but is met with a double team near the 3-point line. Townes then passes it to Donte Ingram who was calling for the ball at the top of the key. Ingram knocks down the game-winning triple as time expires.

Final score: Loyola 64, Miami 62

Jordan Poole — 2018 Second Round

David E. Klutho | Getty Images

How it happened: Michigan trails Houston 63-61 with only 3.6 seconds left. The Wolverines are inbounding the ball underneath their own basket. Isaiah Livers heaves a pass to Muhammed-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who dribbles across half court. He finds Jordan Poole open on the right wing. Poole lets a long 3-pointer fly just before the buzzer sounds and knocks it down.

Final score: Michigan 64, Houston 63

Mamadi Diakite — 2019 Elite Eight

How it happened: Virginia guard Ty Jerome is at the free-throw line. His Cavaliers are down 70-68 to Purdue with 5.9 seconds to go. Jerome's free throw bounces off the front end of the rim, and Mamadi Diakite taps it back over Jerome's head. He retrieves the ball with 3.2 seconds left, takes a few dribbles and then rifles a pass to Diakite, who is standing just outside the lane. Diakite catches it, lands and shoots the ball in less than a second. He narrowly gets a jump shot off in time and his bucket ties the game at 70.

Final score: Virginia 80, Purdue 75

De'Andre Hunter — 2019 National Championship

How it happened: After a Texas Tech free throw puts the Red Raiders up 68-65, Virginia inbounds the ball underneath its own basket with 22.5 seconds remaining. Ty Jerome brings the ball down the floor, sees an open lane and attacks the basket. Just before Texas Tech's defense collapses onto him, Jerome kicks it out to De'Andre Hunter in the right corner. Hunter, who is wide open, calmly buries the game-tying 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds to play.

Final score: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77

