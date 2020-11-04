How the AP preseason college basketball poll predicts success

The 2020-21 AP men's college basketball preseason poll will be released on Monday, Nov. 9. Here's what last season's preseason AP Top 25 poll looked like:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
POINTS
|
2018-19 FINAL RECORD
|1
|Michigan State (60)
|1,619
|32-7
|2
|Kentucky (2)
|1,497
|30-7
|3
|Kansas (3)
|1,457
|26-10
|4
|Duke
|1,399
|32-6
|5
|Louisville
|1,386
|20-14
|6
|Florida
|1,313
|20-16
|7
|Maryland
|1,134
|23-11
|8
|Gonzaga
|1,096
|33-4
|9
|North Carolina
|1,060
|29-7
|10
|Villanova
|1,048
|26-10
|11
|Virginia
|1,007
|35-3
|12
|Seton Hall
|863
|20-14
|13
|Texas Tech
|837
|31-7
|14
|Memphis
|773
|22-14
|15
|Oregon
|742
|25-13
|16
|Baylor
|523
|20-14
|17
|Utah State
|491
|28-7
|18
|Ohio State
|407
|20-15
|19
|Xavier
|356
|19-16
|20
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|330
|22-12
|21
|Arizona
|265
|17-15
|22
|LSU
|234
|28-7
|23
|Purdue
|230
|26-10
|24
|Auburn
|210
|30-10
|25
|VCU
|193
|25-8
The release of the first AP poll of the season is always exciting, but is it a good indicator of how the basketball regular season will actually go?
We can answer this by looking at how well the preseason poll has lined up historically with the final AP poll of the season, which comes out in mid-March, before the NCAA tournament starts.
A team's fortune can change quite a bit in that time frame, but from our research of historical rankings from 2000 to 2019, the preseason poll is good prediction of how the regular season will play out.
Since the turn of the century, 526 teams have been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Of those, 328 were ranked at the end of the regular season. That’s 62.4 percent. Not a terrible mark.
But it gets better when you look at the top teams. If a team is ranked in the Top 10 to start the year, it’s close to a virtual lock that they’ll be ranked in the final poll, which is released prior to the NCAA tournament. Of the 210 teams ranked in the preseason top 10 since 2000, 173 finished in the AP Top 25 — a strong 82.4 percent.
Of course, there are some outliers here. This century, 37 teams have started the season in the top 10 and finished the regular season unranked. Ten of those were even more drastic, as they began the year in the top five:
|Year
|Team
|Preseason Rank
|Final Rank
|Record
|2014
|Kentucky
|1
|NR
|29-11
|2011
|Michigan State
|2
|NR
|19-15
|2013
|Kentucky
|3
|NR
|21-12
|2010
|Texas
|3
|NR
|24-10
|2004
|Michigan State
|3
|NR
|18-12
|2012
|Connecticut
|4
|NR
|20-14
|2006
|Michigan State
|4
|NR
|22-12
|2007
|Louisiana State
|5
|NR
|17-15
|2004
|Missouri
|5
|NR
|16-14
|2002
|UCLA
|5
|NR
|21-12
Kentucky’s 2014 squad holds a distinction in this category as the only team since 2000 to start the regular season No. 1 and end it unranked. The 2014 Wildcats went 29-11 on the year, earning a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. But there, they picked up steam, winning five straight games before losing to No. 7 seed UConn in the championship game, 60-54.
But there’s a brighter side to this story as well.
Eight teams since 2000 have made an extremely impressive journey, starting the season unranked and finishing the regular season in the top five, including two teams last season.
|Year
|Team
|Preseason rank
|Final Rank
|Record
|2020
|Dayton
|NR
|3
|29-2
|2020
|Florida State
|NR
|4
|26-5
|2018
|Virginia
|NR
|1
|31-3
|2010
|Syracuse
|NR
|4
|30-5
|2013
|Miami (FL)
|NR
|5
|29-7
|2012
|Michigan State
|NR
|5
|29-8
|2011
|Notre Dame
|NR
|5
|27-7
|2002
|Cincinnati
|NR
|5
|31-4
Four of those teams ended up as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament (and Dayton and Florida State could've contended for a No. 1 seed in 2020), and the other two schools earned No. 2 seeds — a mighty accomplishment for teams that started the season outside of the AP Top 25. But none of the six teams that played in the NCAA tournament made it to the Elite Eight.
So, if your team appears in the top 10 of the first poll, you can be fairly confident the regular season won’t be a bust. But — as history has proven — if they’re outside the AP Top 25, there’s always a chance.
If you want to take a look at past results yourself, here is a table of every team since 2000 that has started the season ranked, and where they ended up in the final AP poll:
|season
|Team
|Preseason Rank
|Final Rank
|2020
|Michigan State
|1
|9
|2020
|Kentucky
|2
|8
|2020
|Kansas
|3
|1
|2020
|Duke
|4
|11
|2020
|Louisville
|5
|14
|2020
|Florida
|6
|NR
|2020
|Maryland
|7
|12
|2020
|Gonzaga
|8
|2
|2020
|North Carolina
|9
|NR
|2020
|Villanova
|10
|10
|2020
|Virginia
|11
|16
|2020
|Seton Hall
|12
|15
|2020
|Texas Tech
|13
|NR
|2020
|Memphis
|14
|NR
|2020
|Oregon
|15
|13
|2020
|Baylor
|16
|5
|2020
|Utah State
|17
|NR
|2020
|Ohio State
|18
|19
|2020
|Xavier
|19
|NR
|2020
|Saint Mary's
|20
|NR
|2020
|Arizona
|21
|NR
|2020
|LSU
|22
|NR
|2020
|Purdue
|23
|NR
|2020
|Auburn
|24
|20
|2020
|VCU
|25
|NR
|2019
|Kansas
|1
|17
|2019
|Kentucky
|2
|7
|2019
|Duke
|3
|1
|2019
|Gonzaga
|4
|3
|2019
|Virginia
|5
|2
|2019
|Tennessee
|6
|5
|2019
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|2019
|Villanova
|8
|22
|2019
|Nevada
|9
|20
|2019
|Michigan State
|10
|6
|2019
|Kansas State
|11
|14
|2019
|Auburn
|12
|18
|2019
|West Virginia
|13
|NR
|2019
|Syracuse
|14
|NR
|2019
|Florida State
|15
|11
|2019
|Oregon
|16
|NR
|2019
|Virginia Tech
|17
|15
|2019
|Michigan
|18
|8
|2019
|Mississippi State
|19
|NR
|2019
|UCLA
|20
|NR
|2019
|Texas Christian
|21
|NR
|2019
|Purdue
|22
|13
|2019
|Clemson
|23
|NR
|2019
|Washington
|24
|NR
|2019
|Nebraska
|25
|NR
|2018
|Duke
|1
|9
|2018
|Michigan State
|2
|5
|2018
|Arizona
|3
|12
|2018
|Kansas
|4
|4
|2018
|Kentucky
|5
|18
|2018
|Villanova
|6
|2
|2018
|Wichita State
|7
|16
|2018
|Florida
|8
|23
|2018
|North Carolina
|9
|10
|2018
|Southern California
|10
|NR
|2018
|West Virginia
|11
|15
|2018
|Cincinnati
|12
|6
|2018
|Miami (FL)
|13
|22
|2018
|Notre Dame
|14
|NR
|2018
|Minnesota
|15
|NR
|2018
|Louisville
|16
|NR
|2018
|Xavier
|17
|3
|2018
|Gonzaga
|18
|8
|2018
|Northwestern
|19
|NR
|2018
|Purdue
|20
|11
|2018
|UCLA
|21
|NR
|2018
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|22
|25
|2018
|Seton Hall
|23
|NR
|2018
|Baylor
|24
|NR
|2018
|Texas A&M
|25
|NR
|2017
|Duke
|1
|7
|2017
|Kentucky
|2
|5
|2017
|Kansas
|3
|3
|2017
|Villanova
|4
|1
|2017
|Oregon
|5
|9
|2017
|North Carolina
|6
|6
|2017
|Xavier
|7
|NR
|2017
|Virginia
|8
|24
|2017
|Wisconsin
|9
|25
|2017
|Arizona
|10
|4
|2017
|Indiana
|11
|NR
|2017
|Michigan State
|12
|NR
|2017
|Louisville
|13
|10
|2017
|Gonzaga
|14
|2
|2017
|Purdue
|15
|15
|2017
|UCLA
|16
|8
|2017
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|17
|22
|2017
|Connecticut
|18
|NR
|2017
|Syracuse
|19
|NR
|2017
|West Virginia
|20
|13
|2017
|Texas
|21
|NR
|2017
|Creighton
|22
|NR
|2017
|Rhode Island
|23
|NR
|2017
|Iowa State
|24
|16
|2017
|Maryland
|25
|NR
|2016
|Kentucky
|1
|16
|2016
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|2016
|Maryland
|3
|13
|2016
|Duke
|4
|18
|2016
|Kansas
|5
|3
|2016
|Virginia
|6
|5
|2016
|Iowa State
|7
|15
|2016
|Oklahoma
|8
|4
|2016
|Villanova
|9
|1
|2016
|Arizona
|10
|22
|2016
|Gonzaga
|11
|21
|2016
|Wichita State
|12
|NR
|2016
|Michigan State
|13
|7
|2016
|University of California
|14
|NR
|2016
|Indiana
|15
|9
|2016
|Utah
|16
|20
|2016
|Wisconsin
|17
|23
|2016
|Notre Dame
|18
|17
|2016
|Louisiana State
|19
|NR
|2016
|Vanderbilt
|20
|NR
|2016
|Baylor
|21
|24
|2016
|Butler
|22
|NR
|2016
|West Virginia
|23
|14
|2016
|Purdue
|24
|19
|2016
|Connecticut
|24
|NR
|2015
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|2015
|Arizona
|2
|5
|2015
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|2015
|Duke
|4
|4
|2015
|Kansas
|5
|10
|2015
|North Carolina
|6
|15
|2015
|Florida
|7
|NR
|2015
|Louisville
|8
|17
|2015
|Virginia
|9
|6
|2015
|Texas
|10
|NR
|2015
|Wichita State
|11
|14
|2015
|Villanova
|12
|2
|2015
|Gonzaga
|13
|7
|2015
|Iowa State
|14
|9
|2015
|Virginia Commonwealth
|15
|25
|2015
|San Diego State
|16
|NR
|2015
|Connecticut
|17
|NR
|2015
|Michigan State
|18
|23
|2015
|Oklahoma
|19
|13
|2015
|Ohio State
|20
|NR
|2015
|Nebraska
|21
|NR
|2015
|Southern Methodist
|22
|18
|2015
|Syracuse
|23
|NR
|2015
|Michigan
|24
|NR
|2015
|Harvard
|25
|NR
|2015
|Utah
|25
|19
|2014
|Kentucky
|1
|NR
|2014
|Michigan State
|2
|11
|2014
|Louisville
|3
|5
|2014
|Duke
|4
|8
|2014
|Kansas
|5
|10
|2014
|Arizona
|6
|4
|2014
|Michigan
|7
|7
|2014
|Syracuse
|8
|14
|2014
|Oklahoma State
|9
|NR
|2014
|Florida
|10
|1
|2014
|Ohio State
|11
|22
|2014
|North Carolina
|12
|19
|2014
|Memphis
|13
|NR
|2014
|Virginia Commonwealth
|14
|24
|2014
|Gonzaga
|15
|NR
|2014
|Wichita State
|16
|2
|2014
|Marquette
|17
|NR
|2014
|Connecticut
|18
|18
|2014
|Oregon
|19
|NR
|2014
|Wisconsin
|20
|12
|2014
|Notre Dame
|21
|NR
|2014
|UCLA
|22
|20
|2014
|New Mexico
|23
|17
|2014
|Virginia
|24
|3
|2014
|Baylor
|25
|23
|2013
|Indiana
|1
|4
|2013
|Louisville
|2
|2
|2013
|Kentucky
|3
|NR
|2013
|Ohio State
|4
|7
|2013
|Michigan
|5
|10
|2013
|North Carolina State
|6
|NR
|2013
|Kansas
|7
|3
|2013
|Duke
|8
|6
|2013
|Syracuse
|9
|16
|2013
|Florida
|10
|14
|2013
|North Carolina
|11
|NR
|2013
|Arizona
|12
|21
|2013
|UCLA
|13
|24
|2013
|Michigan State
|14
|9
|2013
|Missouri
|15
|NR
|2013
|Creighton
|16
|22
|2013
|Memphis
|17
|19
|2013
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|18
|NR
|2013
|Baylor
|19
|NR
|2013
|San Diego State
|20
|NR
|2013
|Gonzaga
|21
|1
|2013
|Notre Dame
|22
|23
|2013
|Wisconsin
|23
|18
|2013
|Cincinnati
|24
|NR
|2013
|Florida State
|25
|NR
|2012
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|2012
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|2012
|Ohio State
|3
|7
|2012
|Connecticut
|4
|NR
|2012
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|2012
|Duke
|6
|8
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|7
|20
|2012
|Florida
|8
|25
|2012
|Louisville
|9
|17
|2012
|Pittsburgh
|10
|NR
|2012
|Memphis
|11
|NR
|2012
|Baylor
|12
|9
|2012
|Kansas
|13
|6
|2012
|Xavier
|14
|NR
|2012
|Wisconsin
|15
|14
|2012
|Arizona
|16
|NR
|2012
|UCLA
|17
|NR
|2012
|Michigan
|18
|13
|2012
|Alabama
|19
|NR
|2012
|Texas A&M
|20
|NR
|2012
|Cincinnati
|21
|NR
|2012
|Marquette
|22
|11
|2012
|Gonzaga
|23
|NR
|2012
|University of California
|24
|NR
|2012
|Missouri
|25
|3
|2011
|Duke
|1
|3
|2011
|Michigan State
|2
|NR
|2011
|Kansas State
|3
|21
|2011
|Ohio State
|4
|1
|2011
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|2011
|Villanova
|6
|NR
|2011
|Kansas
|7
|2
|2011
|North Carolina
|8
|7
|2011
|Florida
|9
|15
|2011
|Syracuse
|10
|12
|2011
|Kentucky
|11
|11
|2011
|Gonzaga
|12
|NR
|2011
|Illinois
|13
|NR
|2011
|Purdue
|14
|13
|2011
|Missouri
|15
|NR
|2011
|Baylor
|16
|NR
|2011
|Butler
|17
|NR
|2011
|Washington
|18
|23
|2011
|Memphis
|19
|NR
|2011
|Georgetown
|20
|NR
|2011
|Virginia Tech
|21
|NR
|2011
|Temple
|22
|NR
|2011
|Tennessee
|23
|NR
|2011
|Brigham Young
|24
|10
|2011
|San Diego State
|25
|6
|2010
|Kansas
|1
|1
|2010
|Michigan State
|2
|13
|2010
|Texas
|3
|NR
|2010
|Kentucky
|4
|2
|2010
|Villanova
|5
|9
|2010
|North Carolina
|6
|NR
|2010
|Purdue
|7
|10
|2010
|West Virginia
|8
|6
|2010
|Duke
|9
|3
|2010
|Tennessee
|10
|15
|2010
|Butler
|11
|11
|2010
|Connecticut
|12
|NR
|2010
|University of California
|13
|NR
|2010
|Washington
|14
|NR
|2010
|Michigan
|15
|NR
|2010
|Ohio State
|16
|5
|2010
|Oklahoma
|17
|NR
|2010
|Mississippi State
|18
|NR
|2010
|Louisville
|19
|NR
|2010
|Georgetown
|20
|14
|2010
|Dayton
|21
|NR
|2010
|Georgia Tech
|22
|NR
|2010
|Illinois
|23
|NR
|2010
|Clemson
|24
|NR
|2010
|Minnesota
|25
|NR
|2009
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|2009
|Connecticut
|2
|5
|2009
|Louisville
|3
|1
|2009
|UCLA
|4
|18
|2009
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|2009
|Michigan State
|6
|8
|2009
|Texas
|7
|NR
|2009
|Duke
|8
|6
|2009
|Notre Dame
|9
|NR
|2009
|Gonzaga
|10
|10
|2009
|Purdue
|11
|17
|2009
|Oklahoma
|12
|7
|2009
|Memphis
|13
|3
|2009
|Tennessee
|14
|NR
|2009
|Arizona State
|15
|19
|2009
|Marquette
|16
|23
|2009
|Miami (FL)
|17
|NR
|2009
|Southern California
|18
|NR
|2009
|Florida
|19
|NR
|2009
|Davidson
|20
|NR
|2009
|Wake Forest
|21
|12
|2009
|Georgetown
|22
|NR
|2009
|Villanova
|23
|11
|2009
|Kansas
|24
|14
|2009
|Wisconsin
|25
|NR
|2008
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|2008
|UCLA
|2
|3
|2008
|Memphis
|3
|2
|2008
|Kansas
|4
|4
|2008
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|2008
|Louisville
|6
|13
|2008
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|2008
|Michigan State
|8
|18
|2008
|Indiana
|9
|NR
|2008
|Washington State
|10
|21
|2008
|Marquette
|11
|25
|2008
|Oregon
|12
|NR
|2008
|Duke
|13
|9
|2008
|Gonzaga
|14
|24
|2008
|Texas
|15
|7
|2008
|Texas A&M
|16
|NR
|2008
|Arizona
|17
|NR
|2008
|Southern California
|18
|NR
|2008
|Arkansas
|19
|NR
|2008
|Kentucky
|20
|NR
|2008
|North Carolina State
|21
|NR
|2008
|Pittsburgh
|22
|17
|2008
|Stanford
|23
|10
|2008
|Southern Illinois
|24
|NR
|2008
|Kansas State
|25
|NR
|2007
|Florida
|1
|3
|2007
|North Carolina
|2
|4
|2007
|Kansas
|3
|2
|2007
|Pittsburgh
|4
|12
|2007
|Louisiana State
|5
|NR
|2007
|UCLA
|6
|7
|2007
|Ohio State
|7
|1
|2007
|Georgetown
|8
|8
|2007
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|2007
|Arizona
|10
|NR
|2007
|Alabama
|11
|NR
|2007
|Duke
|12
|NR
|2007
|Texas A&M
|13
|9
|2007
|Memphis
|14
|5
|2007
|Boston College
|15
|NR
|2007
|Marquette
|16
|20
|2007
|Washington
|17
|NR
|2007
|Connecticut
|18
|NR
|2007
|Creighton
|19
|NR
|2007
|Syracuse
|20
|NR
|2007
|Texas
|21
|11
|2007
|Kentucky
|22
|NR
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|23
|NR
|2007
|Nevada
|24
|15
|2007
|Tennessee
|25
|25
|2006
|Duke
|1
|1
|2006
|Texas
|2
|9
|2006
|Connecticut
|3
|2
|2006
|Michigan State
|4
|NR
|2006
|Villanova
|5
|3
|2006
|Oklahoma
|6
|24
|2006
|Louisville
|7
|NR
|2006
|Gonzaga
|8
|5
|2006
|Kentucky
|9
|NR
|2006
|Arizona
|10
|NR
|2006
|Boston College
|11
|7
|2006
|Memphis
|12
|4
|2006
|Stanford
|13
|NR
|2006
|West Virginia
|14
|22
|2006
|Alabama
|15
|NR
|2006
|Syracuse
|16
|21
|2006
|Illinois
|17
|13
|2006
|Wake Forest
|18
|NR
|2006
|UCLA
|19
|7
|2006
|Iowa
|20
|15
|2006
|George Washington
|21
|14
|2006
|Nevada
|22
|20
|2006
|Maryland
|23
|NR
|2006
|Indiana
|24
|NR
|2006
|Iowa State
|25
|NR
|2005
|Kansas
|1
|12
|2005
|Wake Forest
|2
|5
|2005
|Georgia Tech
|3
|25
|2005
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|2005
|Illinois
|5
|1
|2005
|Syracuse
|6
|11
|2005
|Oklahoma State
|7
|6
|2005
|Connecticut
|8
|13
|2005
|Kentucky
|9
|7
|2005
|Arizona
|10
|9
|2005
|Duke
|11
|3
|2005
|Mississippi State
|12
|NR
|2005
|Michigan State
|13
|15
|2005
|Louisville
|14
|4
|2005
|Maryland
|15
|NR
|2005
|Texas
|16
|NR
|2005
|Pittsburgh
|17
|NR
|2005
|Alabama
|18
|21
|2005
|North Carolina State
|19
|NR
|2005
|Notre Dame
|20
|NR
|2005
|Wisconsin
|21
|20
|2005
|Washington
|22
|8
|2005
|Florida
|23
|16
|2005
|Memphis
|24
|NR
|2005
|Gonzaga
|25
|10
|2004
|Connecticut
|1
|7
|2004
|Duke
|2
|6
|2004
|Michigan State
|3
|NR
|2004
|Arizona
|4
|22
|2004
|Missouri
|5
|NR
|2004
|Kansas
|6
|16
|2004
|Syracuse
|7
|20
|2004
|Florida
|8
|NR
|2004
|North Carolina
|9
|18
|2004
|Gonzaga
|10
|3
|2004
|Kentucky
|11
|2
|2004
|Texas
|12
|12
|2004
|Illinois
|13
|13
|2004
|Oklahoma
|14
|NR
|2004
|Wisconsin
|15
|10
|2004
|Louisville
|16
|NR
|2004
|Saint Joseph's
|17
|5
|2004
|Cincinnati
|18
|11
|2004
|Stanford
|19
|1
|2004
|Wake Forest
|20
|17
|2004
|Notre Dame
|21
|NR
|2004
|Pittsburgh
|22
|9
|2004
|Marquette
|23
|NR
|2004
|North Carolina State
|24
|15
|2004
|Oklahoma State
|25
|4
|2003
|Arizona
|1
|2
|2003
|Kansas
|2
|6
|2003
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|2003
|Texas
|4
|5
|2003
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|2003
|Duke
|6
|7
|2003
|Florida
|7
|10
|2003
|Alabama
|8
|NR
|2003
|Michigan State
|9
|NR
|2003
|Xavier
|10
|12
|2003
|Oregon
|11
|NR
|2003
|Mississippi State
|12
|20
|2003
|Maryland
|13
|17
|2003
|UCLA
|14
|NR
|2003
|Connecticut
|15
|23
|2003
|Georgia
|16
|25
|2003
|Kentucky
|17
|1
|2003
|Marquette
|18
|9
|2003
|Missouri
|19
|24
|2003
|Western Kentucky
|20
|NR
|2003
|Indiana
|21
|NR
|2003
|Gonzaga
|22
|NR
|2003
|Cincinnati
|23
|NR
|2003
|Minnesota
|24
|NR
|2003
|Tulsa
|25
|NR
|2002
|Duke
|1
|1
|2002
|Maryland
|2
|4
|2002
|Illinois
|3
|13
|2002
|Kentucky
|4
|16
|2002
|UCLA
|5
|NR
|2002
|Florida
|6
|15
|2002
|Kansas
|7
|2
|2002
|Missouri
|8
|NR
|2002
|Iowa
|9
|NR
|2002
|Saint Joseph's
|10
|NR
|2002
|Virginia
|11
|NR
|2002
|Memphis
|12
|NR
|2002
|Stanford
|13
|24
|2002
|Georgetown
|14
|NR
|2002
|Michigan State
|15
|NR
|2002
|Temple
|16
|NR
|2002
|Boston College
|17
|NR
|2002
|Oklahoma State
|18
|20
|2002
|North Carolina
|19
|NR
|2002
|Southern California
|20
|18
|2002
|Syracuse
|21
|NR
|2002
|Indiana
|22
|NR
|2002
|Texas
|23
|NR
|2002
|Alabama
|24
|8
|2002
|Oklahoma
|25
|3
|2001
|Arizona
|1
|5
|2001
|Duke
|2
|1
|2001
|Michigan State
|3
|3
|2001
|Stanford
|4
|2
|2001
|Maryland
|5
|11
|2001
|North Carolina
|6
|6
|2001
|Kansas
|7
|12
|2001
|Illinois
|8
|4
|2001
|Tennessee
|9
|NR
|2001
|Seton Hall
|10
|NR
|2001
|Florida
|11
|8
|2001
|Kentucky
|12
|9
|2001
|Utah
|13
|NR
|2001
|Connecticut
|14
|NR
|2001
|Notre Dame
|15
|19
|2001
|Arkansas
|15
|NR
|2001
|UCLA
|17
|15
|2001
|Cincinnati
|18
|NR
|2001
|Wisconsin
|19
|25
|2001
|Wake Forest
|20
|23
|2001
|DePaul
|21
|NR
|2001
|Oklahoma
|22
|13
|2001
|Southern California
|23
|NR
|2001
|Virginia
|24
|16
|2001
|Iowa State
|25
|10
|2000
|Connecticut
|1
|20
|2000
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|2000
|Michigan State
|3
|2
|2000
|Auburn
|4
|24
|2000
|Ohio State
|5
|8
|2000
|North Carolina
|6
|NR
|2000
|Temple
|7
|5
|2000
|Florida
|8
|13
|2000
|Arizona
|9
|4
|2000
|Duke
|10
|1
|2000
|Kansas
|11
|NR
|2000
|UCLA
|12
|NR
|2000
|Stanford
|13
|3
|2000
|Kentucky
|14
|19
|2000
|Utah
|15
|NR
|2000
|Illinois
|16
|21
|2000
|Syracuse
|17
|16
|2000
|St. John's (NY)
|18
|9
|2000
|Tennessee
|19
|11
|2000
|DePaul
|20
|NR
|2000
|Texas
|21
|15
|2000
|Oklahoma State
|22
|14
|2000
|Purdue
|23
|25
|2000
|Gonzaga
|24
|NR
|2000
|Miami (FL)
|25
|23