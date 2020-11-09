The all-time scoring leaders from 32 men’s college basketball conferences

There are currently 32 conferences in Division I men's basketball. NCAA.com broke down the all-time leading scorers for each one.

Conferences are listed in alphabetical order. Only active leagues are included. Defunct conferences like the Big Eight and Great Midwest are not.

*Records are complete through the 2019-20 season

America East — Reggie Lewis | 2,709 points | Northeastern | 1983-87

Reggie Lewis averaged 22.2 points per game on 49.7 percent shooting in four seasons at Northeastern. When his college career ended in 1987, Lewis ranked ninth on the DI all-time scoring list. He was also a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference-North (now America East Conference) Player of the Year.

Northeastern is no longer a member of the America East, having left for the Colonial Athletic Association in 2005. But Lewis' 2,709 points remain the most for any player in the league's 41-year history.

American Athletic — Quinton Rose | 1,860 points | Temple | 2016-20

On Feb. 8, 2020, Temple's Quinton Rose became the all-time leading scorer in American Athletic Conference history. He surpassed the previous record holder, Houston's Rob Gray (1,710 points), and would finish the season with 1,860 career points.

Rose averaged 14.4 points per game on 40.8 percent during four seasons at Temple. He also increased his scoring average each year.

Atlantic 10 — Mark Macon | 2,609 points | Temple | 1987-91

Another Owls legend, Mark Macon, holds an all-time conference scoring record. But this one is in the Atlantic 10, where Temple competed from 1982-2013.

Macon averaged 20.7 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting in four seasons as an Owl. He was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in 1989.

ACC — Tyler Hansbrough |2,872 points | North Carolina | 2005-09

No player has scored more points in ACC history than North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough. The rough-and-tumble power forward also ranks 15th on the all-time DI scoring list.

Hansbrough averaged 20.2 points per game on 53.6 percent shooting in four seasons as a Tar Heel. He was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2008.

Atlantic Sun — Willie Jackson | 2,535 points | Centenary (LA) | 1980-84

Willie Jackson is the most decorated men's basketball player in the Atlantic Sun's history. A three-time Trans American Athletic Conference (now Atlantic Sun) Player of the Year, Jackson's league record of 2,535 career points has stood for 36 years.

He averaged 22.2 points per game on 50.1 percent shooting in four seasons at Centenary (LA). Jackson was enshrined into the Atlantic Sun Hall of Fame in 2016.

Big 12 — Buddy Hield | 2,291 points | Oklahoma | 2012-16

More than half of Buddy Hield's 2,291 points were scored in his final two years at Oklahoma. Entering his junior season, his career total was 756. Then came another 1,535 points and back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year awards.

Hield averaged 17.4 points on 44.8 percent shooting in four seasons as a Sooner. But his scoring average skyrocketed from 7.8 his freshman year to 25.0 his senior year. No player in the country scored more points than Hield (925) in the 2015-16 season.

Big East — Markus Howard | 2,761 points | Marquette | 2016-20

Markus Howard was 29th on the Big East's all-time scoring list to begin the 2019-20 season. Still, he managed to pass all 28 names in front of him before the year was over. On Feb. 14, 2020, Howard eclipsed Syracuse's Lawrence Moten, who had held the conference's scoring record since 1995.

The guard averaged 21.6 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting in four seasons with Marquette. He was named the Big East Player of the Year in 2019.

Big Sky — Tyler Hall | 2,518 points | Montana State | 2015-19

Tyler Hall averaged 20.0 points per game and shot 44.8 percent from the floor in four seasons at Montana State. He started all but two of his 126 career games for the Bobcats. Despite not winning a Big Sky Player of the Year award, Hall still managed to become the conference's all-time leading scorer.

Big South — Chris Clemons | 3,225 points | Campbell | 2015-19

Chris Clemons finished his career at No. 3 on the DI all-time scoring list, and became the ninth player to reach 3,000 points in 2019. So he easily holds the Big South's scoring record as well.

Clemons averaged 24.8 points per game and shot 44.4 percent from the floor in four seasons at Campbell. In his senior year, the point guard led all DI players with a scoring average of 30.1. He was named Big South Player of the Year in 2019.

Big Ten — Calbert Cheaney | 2,613 points | Indiana | 1990-93

Calbert Cheaney averaged 19.8 points per game on an efficient 55.9 percent shooting in four seasons at Indiana. The guard received three different player of the year awards during the 1992-93 season: Big Ten, AP and NABC. He also took home the Naismith Award for good measure.

Big West — Lucious Harris | 2,312 points | Long Beach State | 1989-93

Lucious Harris averaged 19.0 points per game and shot 45.8 percent from the floor in his four seasons at Long Beach State. Ironically, he never led the Big West in scoring during any of those years. But his consistency helped him become the conference's all-time leading scorer.

CAA — David Robinson | 2,669 points | Navy | 1983-87

After a freshman season where he saw limited action, David Robinson quickly became a scoring machine at the United States Naval Academy. He averaged 24.8 points per game and shot 61.2 percent from the floor over the next three seasons.

Robinson was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year in 1985, 1986 and 1987. Navy left the CAA in 1991, but his 2,669 career points remain the most in conference history.

Conference USA — Jon Elmore | 2,638 points | Marshall | 2015-19

Jon Elmore averaged 19.8 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting in four seasons with the Thundering Herd. His best season came as a junior in 2018, when the Marshall guard recorded a conference-high 22.7 points per game.

Horizon League — Alfredrick Hughes | 2,914 points | Loyola (IL) | 1981-85

Alfredick Hughes spent four years at Loyola (IL), and dominated the Midwestern City Conference (now Horizon League) for the last three. Hughes averaged 26.5 points per game on 47.6 shooting during that three-year stretch. He was named the conference's player of the year in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

The Ramblers no longer compete in the Horizon League, having left for the Missouri Valley Conference in 2013. But Hughes' scoring record remains.

Ivy League — Bill Bradley | 2,503 points | Princeton | 1962-65

Bill Bradley's conference scoring record is the oldest on this list, having stood for 55 years. The forward averaged 30.2 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting in three seasons at Princeton (freshmen weren't eligible to play varsity back then).

Bradley was also named Most Outstanding Player of the 1965 NCAA tournament and the AP Player of the Year that same season.

MAAC — Lionel Simmons | 3,217 points | La Salle | 1986-90

Lionel Simmons started all 131 games during his four-year career at La Salle. The forward averaged 24.6 points per game on 50.1 percent shooting as an Explorer. A three-time MAAC Player of the Year, Simmons 3,217 points are the most in MAAC history and the fourth-most in DI history.

MAC — Bonzi Wells | 2,485 points | Ball State | 1994-98

Bonzi Wells averaged 21.4 points per game and shot 48 percent from the floor in four seasons at Ball State. His best year came as a sophomore, when he posted a career-high scoring average of 25.4.

Along with the MAC's all-time scoring record, Wells owns two conference player of the year awards.

MEAC — Charles Williams | 2,404 points | Howard | 2016-20

Charles Williams averaged 18.5 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting in four seasons at Howard. He became a full-time starter as a sophomore, which was the same year he posted a career-high 20.4 points per game. In addition to the MEAC's all-time scoring record, Williams owns the conference's record for minutes played with 4,347.

Missouri Valley — Hersey Hawkins | 3,008 points | Bradley | 1984-88

Hersey Hawkins is one of 10 DI players that have scored at least 3,000 points. The Bradley legend started all 125 games of his four-year career, averaging 24.1 points on 53.9 percent shooting.

By the time he was a senior, Hawkins had more than doubled his freshman scoring average (from 14.6 in 1984-85 to 36.3 in 1987-88). Not surprisingly, the latter led the country that season.

He ended his career with back-to-back Missouri Valley Player of the Year awards, and the top spot on the conference's all-time scoring list.

Mountain West — Jimmer Fredette | 2,599 points | BYU | 2007-11

Jimmer Fredette went from being a bench player as a freshman to a household name as a senior. Given an increased role after his freshman season, Fredette became one of the game's best scorers.

His success culminated with the 2010-11 season, when the BYU guard led all DI players in scoring with 28.9 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting. Fredette was named Mountain West Player of the Year and set the conference's all-time scoring record.

NEC — Terrance Bailey | 2,591 points | Wagner | 1983-87

Terrance Bailey averaged 23.6 points per game and shot 49.2 percent from the floor during his four years at Wagner. The guard led all DI players in scoring average during the 1985-86 campaign with 29.4. Bailey was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year that season.

OVC — Henry Domercant | 2,602 points | Eastern Illinois |1999-03

Henry Domercant averaged 21.7 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting during his four years at Eastern Illinois. He increased his scoring production each season. Domercant was named Ohio Valley Player of the Year in 2002, averaging 26.4 points per game to lead the conference.

Pac-12 — Don MacLean | 2,608 points | UCLA |1988-92

Don MacLean started all 127 games during his career at UCLA. He averaged 20.5 points per game in four seasons as a Bruin. MacLean never shot less than 50 percent in a single season, and shot just over 55 percent as a freshman and as a junior.

Patriot League — C.J. McCollum | 2,361 points | Lehigh | 2009-13

C.J. McCollum averaged 21.3 points per game and shot 43.9 percent from the floor in four seasons at Lehigh. His scoring average increased every year as a Mountain Hawk, rising from 19.1 as a freshman to 23.9 as a senior.

In addition to being the Patriot League's all-time leading scorer, McCollum won the conference's player of the year award twice.

SEC — Pete Maravich | 3,667 points | LSU | 1967-70

Pete Maravich is not only the all-time leading scorer in SEC history, but in DI history as well. His record of 3,667 career points has stood for 50 years. Maravich was the first player to ever surpass the 3,000-point mark, a feat that only nine have accomplished since.

In his three years as a Tiger (freshman weren't allowed to play varsity at the time), he averaged 44.2 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting. Maravich was named SEC Player of the Year in each of his three seasons.

SoCon — Stephen Curry | 2,635 points | Davidson | 2006-09

Stephen Curry's brilliance began long before his NBA career. He needed just three seasons at Davidson to set the Southern Conference's all-time scoring record.

Curry averaged 25.3 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor as a Wildcat. The guard was named SoCon Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

Davidson is no longer a member of the conference, having left for the Atlantic 10 in 2014.

Southland — Joe Dumars | 2,607 points | McNeese State | 1981-85

Joe Dumars averaged 22.5 points per game on 46.2 percent shooting in four seasons at McNeese State. The two-way guard scored 26.1 points per game over his last two years, and was named the Southland Player of the Year in 1985 as a senior.

*The Southland Conference record book lists Louisiana's Dwight "Bo" Lamar as the conference's all-time leading scorer with 3,493 points. However, Louisiana did not compete in the Southland Conference until the 1971-72 season (Lamar's junior year). The NCAA Division I record book states that Lamar played two years of "non-Division I competition." His DI scoring total is listed as 1,862 points.

The Summit League — Mike Daum | 3,067 points | South Dakota State | 2015-19

On Feb. 23, 2019, Mike Daum became the 10th, and most recent, player to reach the 3,000-point mark in Division I history. He had already become The Summit League's all-time leading scorer earlier that season.

A three-time Summit League Player of the Year, Daum averaged 22.4 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting in four seasons at South Dakota State.

Sun Belt — Bo McCalebb | 2,679 points | New Orleans | 2003-08

Bo McCalebb averaged 20.9 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting in five seasons at New Orleans. The point guard led the Sun Belt in scoring three separate times, including the 2006-07 season when he was named the conference's player of the year. McCalebb also scored a career-high 25.0 points per game that season.

SWAC — Alphonso Ford | 3,165 points | Mississippi Valley State | 1989-93

Alphonso Ford is one of the 10 DI players (and the sixth on this list) that surpassed 3,000 career points. The guard averaged 29.0 points per game and shot 45.4 percent from the floor in four seasons at Mississippi Valley State. He averaged a career-high 32.7 points per game as a sophomore during the 1990-91 season.

WCC — Hank Gathers | 2,490 points | Loyola Marymount | 1987-90

Hank Gathers transferred from Southern California to Loyola Marymount following his freshman season. That decision paid off. Gathers averaged 28.0 points per game on 59 percent shooting in three seasons with the Lions and set the WCC's career scoring record.

His 1988-89 season was the most impressive, as he averaged 32.7 points per game and shot 60.8 percent from the floor. Gathers was named the West Coast Athletic Conference (now WCC) Player of the Year in 1989.

WAC — Keith Van Horn | 2,542 points | Utah | 1993-97

Keith Van Horn averaged 20.8 points per game and shot 52.2 percent from the floor in four seasons at Utah. The 6-10 forward boasted a respectable outside shot, and knocked down 40.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. A three-time WAC Player of the Year, Van Horn led the conference in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Utah no longer competes in the WAC, having left for the Mountain West in 1999. The Utes then joined the Pac-12 in 2011. But Van Horn still remains atop the WAC's all-time scoring list.