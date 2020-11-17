DII basketball rankings: Northwest Missouri State tops NABC preseason poll

After an extended break, Division II basketball is back with the return of the NABC Coaches poll. Did you miss us? The wait for the return of basketball has been long enough, so I won’t keep you from the preseason rankings any longer. Let’s get into it.

RANK SCHOOL 2019-20 RECORD POINTS PREV 1 Northwest Missouri State (16) 31-1 400 1 2 Lincoln Memorial 32-1 367 2 3 West Texas A&M 32-1 366 3 4 Indiana (Pa.) 28-2 318 6 5 Florida Southern 29-2 309 5 6 Nova Southeastern 23-6 295 20 7 West Liberty 27-4 282 7 8 Northern State (S.D.) 26-6 255 17 9 Missouri-St. Louis 27-6 240 19 10 Queens (N.C.) 24-7 223 23 11 Azusa Pacific 25-4 195 8 12 St. Thomas Aquinas 25-5 190 11 13 Colorado School of Mines 22-10 177 NR 14 Alabama Huntsville 26-5 165 12 15 Ferris State 27-6 152 16 16 Point Loma 24-6 137 24 17 Augustana (S.D.) 19-11 127 NR 18 St. Edwards (Texas) 27-4 106 9 19 Valdosta State 26-4 96 10 20 Fairmont State 23-7 91 NR 21 Missouri Southern 23-8 84 21 22 Charleston (W.Va.) 25-6 80 NR 23 Sioux Falls 22-8 78 NR 24 Bridgeport 24-4 50 13 25 Southern Indiana 22-8 47 NR Others receiving votes: Augusta (Ga.) 37, Truman State 33, Saint Anselm 25, Southern Nazarene 25, Chico State 24, Findlay 24, Seattle Pacific 22, UNC Pembroke 22, Angelo State 20, Indianapolis 17, Mercyhurst 16, Lubbock Christian 13, Miles 13, Washburn 12, DBU (Texas) 11, Jefferson (Pa.) 9, Shippensburg 9, Biola (Calif.) 7, Cal Poly Pomona 6, Black Hills State 4, Western Oregon 4, Minnesota State 3, Concordia (Calif.) 2, Colorado Mesa 2, Daemen 2, Stonehill 2, Union (Tenn.) 2, Embry-Riddle 1, Fort Lewis 1, Rogers State 1, Walsh 1. Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all DII teams will play a game during the 2020 calendar year. Those teams were still eligible for the rankings.

Bearcats on top

Northwest Missouri State will start the new season right where it finished the previous one: In the driver’s seat of DII men’s basketball. The Bearcats were unanimously named No. 1. The pandemic halted NWMSU's 23-game 2019-20 winning streak and kept it from potentially winning back-to-back NCAA championships, but head coach Ben McCollum’s team has Trevor Hudgins, Diego Bernard and Ryan Hawkins back for another run at a title. They've lost only one game total the last two seasons.

The rest of the best (Nos. 2-10)

Lincoln Memorial and West Texas A&M each had a case for the top three as the Buffs and Railsplitters were two of three DII teams not named NWMSU with only one loss at the end of last season. The Railsplitters check in at No. 2 with Cameron Henry and Devin Whitfield back and the team on a 32-game winning streak, the longest active stretch in DII. West Texas A&M is only a point behind at No. 3 and was the only team to beat Lincoln Memorial last year, getting a combined 50 points from Qua Grant and Joel Murray in an opening night win.

MORE: Preseason DII men's basketball Power 10

Indiana (Pa.) and Florida Southern close out the top 5. The Crimson Hawks were 28-2 a year ago and return four starters, led by potential PSAC Player of the Year candidate Armoni Foster. The Mocs got the nod at five over fellow Sunshine State Conference team Nova Southeastern. SSC Defensive Player of the Year Jalyn Hinton will lead FSC after averaging close to a double-double in 2019.

Nova Southeastern will start the year sixth, bringing back four starters, though head coach Jim Crutchfield will need to find a new go-to scorer with Mark Matthews gone. West Liberty, Northern State, Missouri-St.Louis and Queens (N.C.) close out the top 10. Of this year's preseason top 10, Nova and Queens took the biggest jumps, rising 14 and 13 spots from their final ranking in 2019.

Surprise, surprise

There are six teams ranked today who did not crack the final top 25 last season. Here’s who they are and who just missed the cut to kick off 2020:

Colorado School of Mines, Augustana (SD), Fairmont State, Charleston (WV), Sioux Falls and Southern Indiana are your 2020 newcomers to the poll. Only Charleston received votes in the final poll of 2019. The Orediggers took the biggest jump of the six, going from unranked a year ago to starting at No. 13 this season.

Here's who dropped out from last year's final poll: