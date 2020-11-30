2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

The 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season is here. While this year will be unlike any other, some things are certain: games will be played and milestones will be met.

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones achieved during the season. They can be set by players, coaches and programs alike. We'll update this article throughout the season, all the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship in Indianapolis.

Got a milestone tip for us? Send us an email with as much information as you can. We'll confirm and add to this list.

Nov. 30, 2020 — UNLV makes a 3-pointer in 1,104 straight games

Bryce Hamilton's 3-pointer to open the game against North Carolina put the Rebels in the record books. UNLV has now made at least one 3-pointer in each of its last 1,104 games, the longest such streak in NCAA history.

Nov. 25, 2020 — Villanova reaches 1,800 victories

Villanova became the 21st program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 76-67 victory over Boston College on Nov. 25, according to the official NCAA record book. The Wildcats had been sitting at 1,799 since they defeated Georgetown back on March 7. Everyone knows what happened next.