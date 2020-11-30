HOOPS:

🎙 New March Madness 365 podcast

Men's Power 36 rankings

🏀 Bracket and results after Maui's Day 1

Louisville rises in women's Power 10
basketball-men-d1 flag

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | November 30, 2020

2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

Andy Katz reflects on the return of college basketball: 'We're back'

The 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season is here. While this year will be unlike any other, some things are certain: games will be played and milestones will be met.

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones achieved during the season. They can be set by players, coaches and programs alike. We'll update this article throughout the season, all the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship in Indianapolis.

Got a milestone tip for us? Send us an email with as much information as you can. We'll confirm and add to this list.

LATEST NEWS: Schedule changes, COVID-19 updates for college basketball

Nov. 30, 2020 — UNLV makes a 3-pointer in 1,104 straight games

Bryce Hamilton's 3-pointer to open the game against North Carolina put the Rebels in the record books. UNLV has now made at least one 3-pointer in each of its last 1,104 games, the longest such streak in NCAA history.

 

Nov. 25, 2020 — Villanova reaches 1,800 victories

Villanova became the 21st program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 76-67 victory over Boston College on Nov. 25, according to the official NCAA record book. The Wildcats had been sitting at 1,799 since they defeated Georgetown back on March 7. Everyone knows what happened next.

 

2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2020 Maui Invitational bracket, schedule and scores for the event in Asheville, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2
READ MORE

Keep an eye on Ohio's unheralded Jason Preston, an early star in college basketball 2020

Jason Preston lost his basketball-loving mother to cancer and was barely recruited out of high school. That was him who dropped a career-high 31 points and nearly upset No. 8 Illinois all by himself.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Richmond cracks AP top 25; Big Ten gets four teams in the top 10

Richmond is making early-season noise in men's college basketball rankings while the Big Ten has four of the top eight teams. Here's what you need to know about the latest AP poll.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners