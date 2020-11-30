HOOPS:

2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

College basketball rankings: Iowa climbs into the top 3 in Andy Katz's Power 36

The 2020 Maui Invitational will have a different look this season. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be played in Asheville, North Carolina. The field is again made up of eight teams, with games starting Monday, Nov. 30.

Get the 2020 tournament information below, including the bracket, schedule and scores once the games begin. Kansas defeated Dayton in last year's championship game.

2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket

Here is the 2020 Maui Invitational bracket

2020 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

Monday, Nov. 30

No. 17 Texas 78, Davidson 76 
Indiana 79, Providence 58
No. 14 North Carolina 78, UNLV 51
Stanford 82, Alabama 64

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Game 5: No. 17 Texas vs. Indiana | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 6: No. 14 North Carolina vs. Stanford | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Game 7: Davidson vs. Providence | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 8: UNLV vs. Alabama | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Third place game) | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Championship game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Fifth place game) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Seventh place game) | 9:45 p.m. | ESPN2

2020 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up

Duke has won the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords were back in the championship bracket in 2019 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years going forward. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event. 

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE
2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84
2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87
2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66
2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56
2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63
2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59
2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67
2012 Illinois Butler 78-61
2011 Duke Kansas 68-61
2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67
2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59
2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87
2007 Duke Marquette 77-63
2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63
2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63
2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92
2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72
2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63
2001 Duke Ball State 83-71
2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76
1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75
1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63
1997 Duke Arizona 95-87
1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63
1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75
1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90
1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92
1992 Duke BYU 89-66
1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71
1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74
1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73
1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80
1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74
1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71
1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58
1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

