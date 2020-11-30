College basketball awards: Gonzaga, Luka Garza headline opening week honors

College basketball rankings: Iowa climbs into the top 3 in Andy Katz's Power 36

With the opening week of the college basketball season in the books, it's time to hand out some early season hardware. Each week, we'll select a team and player of the week, in addition to highlighting notable wins and other big-time moments throughout the season. Here's who made this list after Week 1:

Team of the Week

Gonzaga: The No. 1 team lived up to its top billing with wins over Kansas and Auburn in Florida.

Player of the Week

Luka Garza, Iowa: The senior forward, the preseason Big Ten and national player of the year, played two games, averaged 33 points and made 25 of 29 shots.

Debuts

Cade Cunningham, Fr., Oklahoma State: 21 points in a win over UT-Arlington

Jalen Johnson, Fr., Duke: 19 points in a win over Coppin State

Evan Mobley, Fr., USC: 21 points in an overtime win against Cal Baptist.

Zach Edey, Fr., Purdue: 19 points in a win over Liberty

Mac McClung, Jr., Texas Tech (Georgetown): 21 points in a win over Northwestern State.

Carlik Jones, Gr., Louisville (Radford): 18 points in a win over Evansville.

Caleb Love, Fr., North Carolina: 17 points in a win over College of Charleston

Chaundee Brown, Sr., Michigan (Wake Forest): 19 points in a win over Bowling Green.

Justice Sueing, R-Jr., Ohio State: (Cal) 19 points in a win over Illinois State

Dawson Garcia, Fr., Marquette: 19 points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Jalen Suggs, Fr., Gonzaga: 24 points in a win over Kansas.

Welcome back

Joshua Langford, Michigan State: Back on the court after missing nearly two seasons due to multiple foot injuries, Langford averaged nine points and 23 minutes in two games.

Breakout statement

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova: MVP of the 2K Empire Classic with wins over Boston College and Arizona State. He’s ready for a breakout sophomore season.

Shockers of the week

San Francisco over Virginia at the Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Conn.).

Virginia Tech over Villanova in overtime at the Mohegan Sun.

Missed opportunity

Pepperdine 3OT loss to UCLA in San Diego.

Most impressive wins

Richmond over Kentucky in Lexington.

Houston over Texas Tech by 11 in Fort Worth.

Saint Louis knocks off LSU

Confidence boosters

Belmont wins Paradise Jam

Drake beats Kansas State

Montana State beats UNLV

St. Francis (Pa) beats Pitt

Western Kentucky beats Memphis

Best last-minute scheduling decisions