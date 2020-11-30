College basketball awards: Gonzaga, Luka Garza headline opening week honors

With the opening week of the college basketball season in the books, it's time to hand out some early season hardware. Each week, we'll select a team and player of the week, in addition to highlighting notable wins and other big-time moments throughout the season. Here's who made this list after Week 1:
Team of the Week
Gonzaga: The No. 1 team lived up to its top billing with wins over Kansas and Auburn in Florida.
Player of the Week
Luka Garza, Iowa: The senior forward, the preseason Big Ten and national player of the year, played two games, averaged 33 points and made 25 of 29 shots.
RANKINGS: Michigan State, Richmond surge in first regular season Power 36
Debuts
- Cade Cunningham, Fr., Oklahoma State: 21 points in a win over UT-Arlington
- Jalen Johnson, Fr., Duke: 19 points in a win over Coppin State
- Evan Mobley, Fr., USC: 21 points in an overtime win against Cal Baptist.
- Zach Edey, Fr., Purdue: 19 points in a win over Liberty
- Mac McClung, Jr., Texas Tech (Georgetown): 21 points in a win over Northwestern State.
- Carlik Jones, Gr., Louisville (Radford): 18 points in a win over Evansville.
- Caleb Love, Fr., North Carolina: 17 points in a win over College of Charleston
- Chaundee Brown, Sr., Michigan (Wake Forest): 19 points in a win over Bowling Green.
- Justice Sueing, R-Jr., Ohio State: (Cal) 19 points in a win over Illinois State
- Dawson Garcia, Fr., Marquette: 19 points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Jalen Suggs, Fr., Gonzaga: 24 points in a win over Kansas.
Welcome back
Joshua Langford, Michigan State: Back on the court after missing nearly two seasons due to multiple foot injuries, Langford averaged nine points and 23 minutes in two games.
MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Champions Classic
Breakout statement
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova: MVP of the 2K Empire Classic with wins over Boston College and Arizona State. He’s ready for a breakout sophomore season.
Shockers of the week
- San Francisco over Virginia at the Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Conn.).
- Virginia Tech over Villanova in overtime at the Mohegan Sun.
Missed opportunity
Pepperdine 3OT loss to UCLA in San Diego.
Most impressive wins
- Richmond over Kentucky in Lexington.
- Houston over Texas Tech by 11 in Fort Worth.
- Saint Louis knocks off LSU
Confidence boosters
- Belmont wins Paradise Jam
- Drake beats Kansas State
- Montana State beats UNLV
- St. Francis (Pa) beats Pitt
- Western Kentucky beats Memphis
Best last-minute scheduling decisions
- San Francisco playing Virginia.
- Virginia Tech playing Villanova.