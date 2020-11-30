HOOPS:

🎙 New March Madness 365 podcast

Men's Power 36 rankings

🏀 Bracket and results after Maui's Day 1

Louisville rises in women's Power 10
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent | November 30, 2020

College basketball awards: Gonzaga, Luka Garza headline opening week honors

College basketball rankings: Iowa climbs into the top 3 in Andy Katz's Power 36

With the opening week of the college basketball season in the books, it's time to hand out some early season hardware. Each week, we'll select a team and player of the week, in addition to highlighting notable wins and other big-time moments throughout the season. Here's who made this list after Week 1:

Team of the Week

Gonzaga: The No. 1 team lived up to its top billing with wins over Kansas and Auburn in Florida.

Player of the Week

Luka Garza, Iowa: The senior forward, the preseason Big Ten and national player of the year, played two games, averaged 33 points and made 25 of 29 shots.

RANKINGS: Michigan State, Richmond surge in first regular season Power 36

Debuts

  • Cade Cunningham, Fr., Oklahoma State: 21 points in a win over UT-Arlington
  • Jalen Johnson, Fr., Duke: 19 points in a win over Coppin State
  • Evan Mobley, Fr., USC: 21 points in an overtime win against Cal Baptist.
  • Zach Edey, Fr., Purdue: 19 points in a win over Liberty
  • Mac McClung, Jr., Texas Tech (Georgetown): 21 points in a win over Northwestern State.
  • Carlik Jones, Gr., Louisville (Radford): 18 points in a win over Evansville.
  • Caleb Love, Fr., North Carolina: 17 points in a win over College of Charleston
  • Chaundee Brown, Sr., Michigan (Wake Forest): 19 points in a win over Bowling Green.
  • Justice Sueing, R-Jr., Ohio State: (Cal) 19 points in a win over Illinois State
  • Dawson Garcia, Fr., Marquette: 19 points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
  • Jalen Suggs, Fr., Gonzaga: 24 points in a win over Kansas.

Welcome back

Joshua Langford, Michigan State: Back on the court after missing nearly two seasons due to multiple foot injuries, Langford averaged nine points and 23 minutes in two games.

MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Champions Classic

Breakout statement

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova: MVP of the 2K Empire Classic with wins over Boston College and Arizona State. He’s ready for a breakout sophomore season.

Shockers of the week

  • San Francisco over Virginia at the Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Conn.).
  • Virginia Tech over Villanova in overtime at the Mohegan Sun.
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma talks with Andy Katz after the Hokies' upset win over No. 3 Villanova

Missed opportunity

Pepperdine 3OT loss to UCLA in San Diego.

Most impressive wins

  • Richmond over Kentucky in Lexington.
  • Houston over Texas Tech by 11 in Fort Worth. 
  • Saint Louis knocks off LSU

Confidence boosters

  • Belmont wins Paradise Jam 
  • Drake beats Kansas State
  • Montana State beats UNLV
  • St. Francis (Pa) beats Pitt
  • Western Kentucky beats Memphis

Best last-minute scheduling decisions

  • San Francisco playing Virginia.
  • Virginia Tech playing Villanova.

College basketball rankings: Michigan State, Richmond soar in first Power 36 of 2020 regular season

Welcome Michigan State and Richmond to the upper levels of Andy Katz's first Power 36 college basketball rankings of the 2020-21 regular season.
READ MORE

How No. 1 Gonzaga ran away from No. 6 Kansas in a battle of top-10 teams

No. 1 Gonzaga squared off with No. 6 Kansas on Thanksgiving Day. Here's how the Bulldogs ran away with an 102-90 win in Thursday's high-scoring, top-10 showdown in college basketball.
READ MORE

Kansas vs. Gonzaga predicted, the Maui Invitational winner and 5 more college basketball games to watch this week

Andy Katz picks the winners for some of the best games to watch this week, including No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech vs. No. 17 Houston.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners