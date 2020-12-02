2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2020 Maui Invitational will have a different look this season. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be played in Asheville, North Carolina. The field is again made up of eight teams, with games wrapping up on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

In Wednesday's second game, No. 17 Texas held off No. 14 North Carolina in the championship game. This is the Longhorns' first Maui Invitational title.

Get the 2020 tournament information below, including the bracket, schedule and scores once the games begin. Kansas defeated Dayton in last year's championship game.

2020 Maui Invitational: Bracket

The Maui Invitational

2020 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Indiana 79, Stanford 63 (Third-place game)

No. 17 Texas 69, No. 14 North Carolina 67 (Championship game)

Game 11: Providence vs. Alabama (Fifth-place game) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 12: Davidson vs. UNLV (Seventh-place game) | 9:45 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44

No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

Providence 63, Davidson 62

Alabama 86, UNLV 74

Monday, Nov. 30

No. 17 Texas 78, Davidson 76

Indiana 79, Providence 58

No. 14 North Carolina 78, UNLV 51

Stanford 82, Alabama 64

2020 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up

Duke has won the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords were back in the championship bracket in 2019 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years going forward. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event.