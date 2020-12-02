Here's the first DII men's basketball all-stats team of the 2020-21 season

After another exciting week of DII basketball, it's time to bring back our all-stats team of the week.

Like the starting five, this will be a bi-weekly team crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. So with that, let's unveil the first DII men's basketball starting five of the 2020-21 season.

Note: All games played through Monday, Nov. 30, were taken into account.

G — Cameron Whiteside, UVA Wise

Whiteside's been known to fill up a score sheet or two during his first couple of seasons at UVA Wise. In the Cavaliers' opener against Tusculum, the junior got what he wanted, when he wanted it offensively. Whiteside exploded for 42 points, the highest single-game total in DII this season. He shot 11-of-20 from the floor, knocking down a pair of 3-point shots while hitting 18-of-19 free throws (yes, you read that right). Oh, and he had 11 rebounds for good measure. How's that for a season debut?

G — K.J. Jones, Emmanuel

There wasn't much Jones couldn't do in Emmanuel's season opener. The sophomore got it done on both ends of the floor. He scored a team-high 19 points and racked up eight assists to just one turnover. Jones also pulled down seven defensive rebounds and added six steals to lead the Lions past Division I opponent Stetson. Through two weeks of DII basketball, Jones leads the Division in steals per game and assist-to-turnover ratio while ranking top five in assists per game.

MORE: 11 men's basketball players to watch this season

G — T.J. Crockett, Lindenwood

Crockett broke the 30-point threshold for the fourth time in his career during Lindenwood's first game. The senior poured in 31 points against Missouri S&T, the third-highest scoring total by a player through two weeks. But Crockett's on this list for a number of reasons. He shot 75 percent from 3-point range and did number on the defensive end too. His four steals per game are tied for the third-best mark in the Division while he holds a share of the DII lead in blocks per game. Here's a friendly reminder that Crockett is 6-foot-1.

F — Josh Price, Southern Indiana

Price is one of five DII men's basketball players with multiple double-doubles through two weeks of play. He opened the year with a 15-point, 11-rebound effort against Rockhurst and followed it up with an even bigger showing in a win over William Jewell. Price finished with 23 points while pulling down a career-high 17 rebounds and tying a career best with four steals.

F — Cam Martin, Missouri Southern

Scoring machine might not be a fair title for Martin. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he's been held to single-digit points just once. Through Missouri Southern's first four games, the senior is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds and just under four assists per game. Like Price, he's one of five men in DII with multiple double-doubles at this point in the season.