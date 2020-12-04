Marquette downs No. 4 Wisconsin on Lewis' tip-in buzzer beater

Justin Lewis tipped in a missed D.J. Carton free throw at the buzzer and Marquette upset No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 in Friday night's intrastate rivalry matchup.

The Golden Eagles led for a majority of the second half, but the Badgers pulled ahead on a D'Mitrik Trice jump shot with 5 seconds remaining — one of six lead changes in the final 1:10. Wisconsin's lead was short-lived, however, as Trice fouled Carton with 0.9 seconds to go. The Ohio State transfer converted the first shot, but his second attempt went short and Wisconsin's Micah Potter appeared to have position under the rim. But the rebound ricocheted long to Lewis, whose tip shot got off just before the horn.

Marquette has now won three of its past four meetings against Wisconsin. Lewis led all scorers with 18 points in his third college game while adding a team-high eight rebounds. Trice led UW with 17 points in the loss, which ended the Badgers' winning streak at 11 games.

Marquette's upset marks the third time a top-5 team has lost barely over one week into the season. Last week, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Virginia both lost.