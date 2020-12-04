TRENDING:

Men's 🏀: Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin at the buzzer

Men's basketball scores

Women's basketball scores

Week 14 guide to football 🔮
basketball-men-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | December 4, 2020

Marquette downs No. 4 Wisconsin on Lewis' tip-in buzzer beater

Andy Katz makes his first 2021 NCAA bracket prediction for March Madness

Justin Lewis tipped in a missed D.J. Carton free throw at the buzzer and Marquette upset No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 in Friday night's intrastate rivalry matchup.

The Golden Eagles led for a majority of the second half, but the Badgers pulled ahead on a D'Mitrik Trice jump shot with 5 seconds remaining — one of six lead changes in the final 1:10. Wisconsin's lead was short-lived, however, as Trice fouled Carton with 0.9 seconds to go. The Ohio State transfer converted the first shot, but his second attempt went short and Wisconsin's Micah Potter appeared to have position under the rim. But the rebound ricocheted long to Lewis, whose tip shot got off just before the horn.

Marquette has now won three of its past four meetings against Wisconsin. Lewis led all scorers with 18 points in his third college game while adding a team-high eight rebounds. Trice led UW with 17 points in the loss, which ended the Badgers' winning streak at 11 games.

Marquette's upset marks the third time a top-5 team has lost barely over one week into the season. Last week, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Virginia both lost.

Predictions for Kansas vs. Kentucky, Gonzaga vs. Baylor

Andy Katz picks the winners for some of the best games to watch this week, including No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor and No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 5 Illinois.
READ MORE

The all-time scoring leaders from 32 men’s college basketball conferences

There are currently 32 conferences in Division I men's basketball. NCAA.com broke down the all-time leading scorers for each one.
READ MORE

The top 10 college basketball IQs since 2000

We count down the top 10 best men's college basketball IQs since 2000, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners