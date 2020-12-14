HOOPS:

🎙 Listen to the new MM365 podcast

Entirety of 2021 women's tournament to take place in one location

📈 West Virginia climbs in new Power 36 rankings

basketball-men-d1 flag

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | December 15, 2020

2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

College basketball rankings: Creighton, West Virginia climb in latest Power 36

The 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season is here. While this year will be unlike any other, some things are certain: games will be played and milestones will be met.

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones achieved during the season. They can be set by players, coaches and programs alike. We'll update this article throughout the season, all the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship in Indianapolis.

Got a milestone tip for us? Send us an email with as much information as you can. We'll confirm and add to this list.

LATEST NEWS: Schedule changes, COVID-19 updates for college basketball

Dec. 8, 2020 — Penn State earns win No. 1,500

The Nittany Lions won their 1,500th game in program history on Dec. 8, upsetting No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55. Those 1,500 wins date back to the 1896-97 season, when Penn State began playing college basketball.

 

Dec. 6, 2020 — Ohio's 40-0 run against Cleveland State

Ohio went on a 40-0 scoring run during its 101-46 victory over Cleveland State on Dec. 6. That's the longest run for a DI team against a DI opponent in NCAA history. 

 

Dec. 2, 2020 — Illinois State sets single-game record for assists, field-goal percentage

The Redbirds finished with 57 assists and shot 84.3 percent (70-of-83) from the floor in their 177-108 victory over Greenville on Dec. 2. Both are DI records. Illinois State and Greenville also combined for the fourth-highest scoring total ever in a DI game with 285 points.  

 

Nov. 30, 2020 — Kansas is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the 222nd-straight week

Kansas set a record on Nov. 30 for consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll. The Jayhawks have now appeared in the Top 25 for 222 straight weeks — a streak that began on Feb. 2, 2009. That broke the previous record of 221, set by UCLA from 1966-80. 

 

Nov. 25, 2020 — Villanova reaches 1,800 victories

Villanova became the 21st program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 76-67 victory over Boston College on Nov. 25, according to the official NCAA record book. The Wildcats had been sitting at 1,799 since they defeated Georgetown back on March 7. Everyone knows what happened next.

 

Predictions for Gonzaga vs. Iowa, Villanova vs. Virginia and 9 more top college basketball games this week

Here is Andy Katz's Gonzaga vs. Iowa prediction and his picks for 10 more high-profile games this week.
READ MORE

2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

This is the complete March Madness schedule for 2021, which starts with Selection Sunday on March 14, 2021.
READ MORE

Trying to make sense of the weird numbers in this college basketball season, 3 weeks in

Behold some of the truly oddball facts from an unprecedented men's college basketball season, still less than a month old.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners