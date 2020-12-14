2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

The 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season is here. While this year will be unlike any other, some things are certain: games will be played and milestones will be met.

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones achieved during the season. They can be set by players, coaches and programs alike. We'll update this article throughout the season, all the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship in Indianapolis.

Got a milestone tip for us? Send us an email with as much information as you can. We'll confirm and add to this list.

Dec. 8, 2020 — Penn State earns win No. 1,500

The Nittany Lions won their 1,500th game in program history on Dec. 8, upsetting No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55. Those 1,500 wins date back to the 1896-97 season, when Penn State began playing college basketball.

Dec. 6, 2020 — Ohio's 40-0 run against Cleveland State

Ohio went on a 40-0 scoring run during its 101-46 victory over Cleveland State on Dec. 6. That's the longest run for a DI team against a DI opponent in NCAA history.

We went on a 40-0 run that spanned 12:47.



That was the largest run against another DI opponent in NCAA history. #OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/F6uxRrh5N2 — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) December 6, 2020

Dec. 2, 2020 — Illinois State sets single-game record for assists, field-goal percentage

The Redbirds finished with 57 assists and shot 84.3 percent (70-of-83) from the floor in their 177-108 victory over Greenville on Dec. 2. Both are DI records. Illinois State and Greenville also combined for the fourth-highest scoring total ever in a DI game with 285 points.

Have you all caught your breath yet?



Here's some of the top dunks for #REDBIRDhoops in their win over Greenville!



Big props to @Redbird_Pro for keeping up with the action tonight! pic.twitter.com/qot8zgeGQc — Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) December 3, 2020

Nov. 30, 2020 — Kansas is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the 222nd-straight week

Kansas set a record on Nov. 30 for consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll. The Jayhawks have now appeared in the Top 25 for 222 straight weeks — a streak that began on Feb. 2, 2009. That broke the previous record of 221, set by UCLA from 1966-80.

Jayhawks comin’ in at No. 7 this week...



That’s 𝟮𝟮𝟮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀 ranked in the @AP_Top25, a new NCAA record ✊



More ➝ https://t.co/ai5aDLikaG pic.twitter.com/5WcWFbWjlt — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 30, 2020

Nov. 25, 2020 — Villanova reaches 1,800 victories

Villanova became the 21st program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 76-67 victory over Boston College on Nov. 25, according to the official NCAA record book. The Wildcats had been sitting at 1,799 since they defeated Georgetown back on March 7. Everyone knows what happened next.