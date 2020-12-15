Here is the latest DII men's basketball all-stats team for the 2020-21 season

Two weeks have come and gone just like that, which means it's time for the next DII men's basketball all-stats team.

In case you need a refresher, the team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. So with that, let's reveal the latest DII men's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Monday, Dec. 14, were taken into account.

G — Steve Webb, Missouri-St.Louis

Webb's been one of the better floor generals in the GLVC over the past few seasons when it comes to ball security. But the redshirt junior has kicked things into another gear this season. Through four games, there might as well be a string connecting the ball to Webb's hands. He's turned the ball over just once and is without a giveaway in his past three games. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 17 to 1 is far and away the top mark in DII.

G — Tarik McKelphin, West Florida

The sample size is small, but the Argos appear to have a new go-to scorer this season. McKelphin did a little bit of everything in West Florida's season-opener, though his scoring stood out. The senior poured in 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting as he knocked down a trio of 3-point shots and five free throws. He added three assists and three blocks and posted his third-career double-double with 10 rebounds top of a career-high scoring night.

G — Chandler Jacobs, Dallas Baptist

There's knockdown shooting and then there's Jacobs. The senior guard has opened the new season on an absolute tear, burying 10 3-pointers in his first two games. Jacobs averaged 24 points per game and had a double-double (10 rebounds) in a pair of wins over Angelo State. What's set Jacobs apart from other scorers is his ridiculous shooting percentage. He's knocking down 3-point shots at a 71.4 percent clip, which is relatively close to the 72 percent rate he's at overall.

F — Jared Vitztum, Fort Hays State

It's quite possible that Vitztum has been the most consistent rebounder in DII through the first month of the season. He's got a share of the DII lead with three double-doubles and technically notched a fourth in a win over Kansas State. No matter, he's still pulling down 11 boards nightly with an equally effective scoring touch. Vitztum hasn't been held below 16 points yet and he's averaging 21 per game.

C — Tyshaun Crawford, Augusta

Defensive assignments haven't made much of difference so far when it comes to guarding Crawford. Augusta's big man has been a force in the paint. The junior center is averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, but his impact stems from a vastly improved touch. Crawford's free-throw percentage is up to 69.2 percent after only converting at a 46.5 percent clip last year. And he's become even more dominant at the rim, shooting close to 79 percent from the floor this season.