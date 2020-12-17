How to buy March Madness tickets

HOOPS:

👀 19 unreal stats from Kansas' 30 conference opener wins in 30 years
Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | December 17, 2020

The Division I men’s basketball committee announced in November 2020 that it decided to relocate the 13 sites previously chosen to host preliminary rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As a result, NCAA staff are in preliminary talks with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament around the metropolitan area during the coordinated dates in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men’s Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.  

WHAT IS MARCH MADNESS: The NCAA tournament explained

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

FINAL FOUR DATES HOSTS CITY, STATE FACILITY
April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Latest on this historic season

