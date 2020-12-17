How to buy March Madness tickets

The Division I men’s basketball committee announced in November 2020 that it decided to relocate the 13 sites previously chosen to host preliminary rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, NCAA staff are in preliminary talks with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament around the metropolitan area during the coordinated dates in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men’s Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|FINAL FOUR DATES
|HOSTS
|CITY, STATE
|FACILITY
|April 2/4, 2022
|Tulane University
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|April 1/3, 2023
|Rice University, University of Houston,
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|April 6/8, 2024
|Arizona State University
|Phoenix, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|April 5/7, 2025
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|April 4/6, 2026
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium