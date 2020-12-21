College basketball rankings: The Big 12 is a big winner with Baylor and Kansas right behind Gonzaga in the AP Top 25 poll

The latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll was released Monday afternoon. NCAA.com is here with the biggest movers in the poll.
First, here's the Top 25 for Dec. 21, 2020:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Gonzaga (61)
|4-0
|1,597
|1
|2
|Baylor (3)
|5-0
|1,538
|2
|3
|Kansas
|7-1
|1,426
|5
|4
|Iowa
|6-1
|1,365
|3
|5
|Villanova
|7-1
|1,304
|7
|6
|Houston
|5-0
|1,272
|6
|7
|West Virginia
|7-1
|1,225
|8
|8
|Tennessee
|4-0
|1,109
|10
|9
|Wisconsin
|6-1
|1,051
|12
|10
|Texas
|7-1
|1,035
|11
|11
|Rutgers
|6-0
|878
|19
|12
|Michigan State
|6-1
|839
|4
|13
|Creighton
|6-2
|773
|9
|14
|Missouri
|5-0
|768
|16
|15
|Texas Tech
|6-2
|661
|14
|16
|Virginia
|3-1
|510
|17
|17
|North Carolina
|5-2
|492
|22
|18
|Illinois
|5-3
|468
|13
|19
|Michigan
|6-0
|367
|25
|20
|Duke
|3-2
|352
|21
|21
|Florida State
|4-1
|335
|15
|22
|Xavier
|8-0
|249
|NR
|23
|Ohio State
|6-1
|245
|20
|24
|Virginia Tech
|6-1
|181
|NR
|25
|Oregon
|6-1
|167
|NR
Gonzaga remains No. 1, but the top ten gets a shakeup
The Bulldogs stayed at No. 1, where they've been all season. Gonzaga took care of business by beating then-No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday, Dec. 19. It was the Zags' second win over a top-10 team and their third against a ranked opponent this season.
Baylor remained at No. 2, but there was plenty of movement from that point on. Iowa fell to No. 4 while Kansas and Villanova each rose two spots to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. After getting upset by Northwestern late Sunday night, Michigan State dropped eight spots to No. 12.
The second half of the top ten includes No. 6 Houston, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 10 Texas.
The Big 12 has five teams ranked No. 15 or higher
The Big Ten may have the most ranked teams at seven, but the Big 12 has five ranked within the top 15. Four of those are in the top 10, while two are in the top five.
No. 2 Baylor and No. 8 Tennessee remain undefeated. The other three — No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 10 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech — have a combined record of 27-5.
3 new teams enter the poll, led by undefeated Xavier
No. 22 Xavier, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Oregon all joined the party in this week's AP poll.
The Musketeers are 8-0, and opened Big East conference play with a buzzer-beating victory over Marquette on Sunday afternoon.
Virginia Tech already boasts two Top-25 wins this season. The Hokies beat then-No. 3 Villanova on Nov. 28, and then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 15.
After losing its opener, Oregon has won six straight. The Ducks open conference play against UCLA on Wednesday, Dec. 23. They're also the only Pac-12 team currently ranked in the Top 25.