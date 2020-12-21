College basketball rankings: The Big 12 is a big winner with Baylor and Kansas right behind Gonzaga in the AP Top 25 poll

TRENDING:

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | December 21, 2020

The latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll was released Monday afternoon. NCAA.com is here with the biggest movers in the poll.

First, here's the Top 25 for Dec. 21, 2020:

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1,597 1
2 Baylor (3) 5-0 1,538 2
3 Kansas 7-1 1,426 5
4 Iowa 6-1 1,365 3
5 Villanova 7-1 1,304 7
6 Houston 5-0 1,272 6
7 West Virginia 7-1 1,225 8
8 Tennessee 4-0 1,109 10
9 Wisconsin 6-1 1,051 12
10 Texas 7-1 1,035 11
11 Rutgers 6-0 878 19
12 Michigan State 6-1 839 4
13 Creighton 6-2 773 9
14 Missouri 5-0 768 16
15 Texas Tech 6-2 661 14
16 Virginia 3-1 510 17
17 North Carolina 5-2 492 22
18 Illinois 5-3 468 13
19 Michigan 6-0 367 25
20 Duke 3-2 352 21
21 Florida State 4-1 335 15
22 Xavier 8-0 249 NR
23 Ohio State 6-1 245 20
24 Virginia Tech 6-1 181 NR
25 Oregon 6-1 167 NR

Gonzaga remains No. 1, but the top ten gets a shakeup 

The Bulldogs stayed at No. 1, where they've been all season. Gonzaga took care of business by beating then-No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday, Dec. 19. It was the Zags' second win over a top-10 team and their third against a ranked opponent this season.

Baylor remained at No. 2, but there was plenty of movement from that point on. Iowa fell to No. 4 while Kansas and Villanova each rose two spots to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. After getting upset by Northwestern late Sunday night, Michigan State dropped eight spots to No. 12.

The second half of the top ten includes No. 6 Houston, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 10 Texas.

The Big 12 has five teams ranked No. 15 or higher

The Big Ten may have the most ranked teams at seven, but the Big 12 has five ranked within the top 15. Four of those are in the top 10, while two are in the top five. 

No. 2 Baylor and No. 8 Tennessee remain undefeated. The other three — No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 10 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech — have a combined record of 27-5. 

3 new teams enter the poll, led by undefeated Xavier

No. 22 Xavier, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Oregon all joined the party in this week's AP poll.

The Musketeers are 8-0, and opened Big East conference play with a buzzer-beating victory over Marquette on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech already boasts two Top-25 wins this season. The Hokies beat then-No. 3 Villanova on Nov. 28, and then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 15.

After losing its opener, Oregon has won six straight. The Ducks open conference play against UCLA on Wednesday, Dec. 23. They're also the only Pac-12 team currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kansas and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs are the team and player of the week

Kansas has won seven in a row after dropping its opener to Gonzaga and that moved the Jayhawks to the top of the Andy Katz's honors list for the week of Dec. 14-20.
