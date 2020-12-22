This is the latest DII men's basketball all-stats team for the 2020-21 season

We're officially changing the game as the DII basketball all-stats team will now be revealed weekly. How's that for an early holiday stocking stuffer?

As always, here's a quick a refresher. The team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. Here is the latest DII men's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Monday, Dec. 21, were taken into account.

G — Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

It was more a matter of when we'd see Grant on this list for the first time. West Texas A&M played its first game of the season Dec. 16 and Grant did more than enough during that contest to earn a spot here. The Buffs' junior guard posted a double-double, pouring in 27 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Grant was impactful on both ends of the floor, hitting 11-of-17 shots while also recording six steals, which is currently the highest single-game total in DII.

G — Michael Bradley, Mercyhurst

We're highlighting some top-notch ball security for a second week in a row, this time with Mercyhurst's Michael Bradley. The Lakers' sophomore guard has been unfazed by pressure early in the season, turning the ball over just once in 85 minutes played. His 17-to-1 assist to turnover ratio tops Division II as Mercyhurst is off to a 3-0 start.

G — Jaizec Lottie, Flagler

Flagler's senior guard continues to find ways to score, earning him our final guard spot on this week's all-stats team. Lottie is the third-leading scorer in DII, piling up an average of 28.3 points per game. He's recorded 30 or more points twice and finds the bottom of the net in a variety of ways. He knocked down six 3's against Florida International while converting nearly 59 percent of his shots inside the arc. He's also attempted double-digit free throws twice. With a versatile offensive game, don't be too surprised to see Lottie's name come up more throughout the season.

F — Patrick Cartier, Hillsdale

The reigning GMAC Freshman of the Year appears to have found his next gear in DII basketball. Cartier is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds through Hillsdale's first three games. But it's Cartier's scoring efficiency that lands him this spot. The sophomore forward is knocking down close to 81 percent of his shots. That is not a misprint. Cartier has been very difficult to contain as he continues to improve. He also recorded his first double-double of the year with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Kentucky Wesleyan.

F — Sai Witt, Lincoln (Mo.)

Witt's had a major impact at Lincoln in his first season with the Blue Tigers. He's tied for the DII lead with four double-doubles through a little more than a month of play. He's averaging 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while proving himself as one of the top two-way rebounders in the MIAA. Witt's pulling down more than three offensive rebounds nightly in addition to his contributions on the defensive end. When you get that many extra chances, you tend to capitalize on them. And Witt has certainly done that.