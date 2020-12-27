Tracking 9 leading contenders for the men's college basketball National Player of the Year

The New Year is almost here and the college basketball season is about to enter the 2021 portion of the schedule. That will mean March Madness is just two months away, conference play will be in full swing and the top teams and players will begin to separate themselves, if they haven't already.

With more than a month of men's basketball action in the books, I analyzed some of the leading National Player of the Year candidates.

The following players aren't listed in any particular order, other than Iowa's Luka Garza, the lone returning All-American from last season, being listed first. All stats and rankings are current through Dec. 26.

Luka Garza, Iowa

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 28.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 apg; 62.7 FG%, 52.9 3P%

Team record: 7-2 (1-1 Big Ten)

Team ranking: No. 4

Garza was the lone consensus First or Second Team All-American from last season who returned to school for the 2020-21 season, which made him the preseason favorite to be named National Player of the Year in the spring. He has more than lived up to those lofty expectations. He leads a top-five team in scoring, averages a double-double and made 3-pointers at a ridiculous rate through the first month of the season.

Iowa owns the No. 2 adjusted offensive efficiency rating in the country (120.6 points per 100 possessions). That is thanks to a fast-paced, assist-happy offense that is centered around Garza, who's taking roughly 35 percent of the team's shots when he's on the floor. But he certainly warrants such a large share of the Hawkeyes's attempts, as his 140.2 offensive rating ranks No. 34 nationally, through Dec. 26. He's ranked No. 1 in kenpom.com's National Player of the Year standings.

In Iowa's first nine games, Garza has scored at least 30 points five times, including a 41-point game on 14-of-15 shooting against Southern in the second game of the season.

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats: 24.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.2 apg; 52.4 FG%, 44.4 3P%

Team record: 7-3 (3-1 Big Ten)

Team ranking: No. 18

Illinois was a preseason top-10 team in the AP poll and the Illini peaked at No. 5 in the first month of the season, but a challenging non-conference slate and playing in the rigorous Big Ten saw Illinois take a 7-3 record into the New Year. That's by no means a bad record, especially when you consider one loss came to No. 2 Baylor and the other two came by three points on the road, but when the electric Dosunmu is compared to Iowa's Luka Garza, Baylor's Jared Butler or one of Gonzaga's stars, then Illinois' losses could hurt Dosunmu's chances.

That's not to diminish his impressive start to his junior campaign, however. His scoring average has jumped roughly 7.5 points per game from last season and his advanced stats page on kenpom.com looks like a Christmas tree — there are bright, shiny things everywhere. While having a shot percentage that ranks in the top 40 nationally (he takes roughly a third of Illinois' shots when he's on the floor), he has still remained incredibly efficient, with an offensive rating of 121.1. He's shooting 44.4 percent from behind the arc, which is one of the top 200 percentages nationally, he's drawing nearly six fouls per 40 minutes and he's probably the second-most prolific defensive rebounder on the team, despite playing a position that would suggest otherwise.

In Illinois' last two games against Penn State and Indiana, Dosunmu put up back-to-back 30-point games, which followed a 36-point outburst against Missouri and three double-doubles.

Jared Butler, Baylor

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats: 14.8 ppg, 6.5 apg, 3.7 rpg; 47.2 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Team record: 6-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Team ranking: No. 2

Butler presents an interesting National Player of the Year case because he's maybe the best and most well-known player on No. 2 Baylor's roster. So if his candidacy is one of "the best player on (potentially) the best team," Butler's got a solid argument for the award. Yet he's currently the team's third-leading scorer as teammates MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler share the team lead in scoring at 15.3 points per game.

Flagler hasn't even started a game this season, either, as he has packed a valuable scoring punch off the bench after transferring from Presbyterian.

But it's Butler who is the team's primary ball-handler and commands the highest usage rate on the team (26.6 percent). Baylor's ability to have four players ranked in the top 100 nationally in offensive rating — Flagler (fifth), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (42nd), Teague (89th) and Davion Mitchell (91st) — is at least in part because of Butler being the focal point for defenses and his ability to set up his teammates in spots where they can succeed.

Butler's offensive rating is 126.1, by the way, which ranks in the top 150 nationally, and his 37-percent assist rate ranks 38th. You could make the case that Baylor is so good and so deep that it's actually limiting Butler's per-game numbers because the Bears don't need him to take over games or play more than 30 minutes per game. He's averaging roughly 26 minutes per game and he has yet to play more than 30 in a game. He took just seven and eight shots in wins over Stephen F. Austin and Kansas State, respectively.

Butler sits at No. 5 in kenpom.com's National Player of the Year standings.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Year: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Stats: 21.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.1 apg; 60.4 FG%

Team record: 7-0

Team ranking: No. 1

The biggest threat to Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs or Corey Kispert winning National Player of the Year is probably one another. Sure, Iowa's Luka Garza is putting up ridiculous numbers, but the Bulldogs beat the Hawkeyes by 11, in addition to three other top-20 teams in Kansas, West Virginia and Virginia.

Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 all season and the Zags might prove to be the best team in the country, which could certainly warrant a Bulldogs player winning the award. But the question would be, which one?

Timme has had the breakout sophomore campaign that many analysts and fans predicted. The 6-10 forward's scoring average has jumped from 9.8 points per game to 21.6, which is just a hair behind Kispert for second on the team. Timme owns the highest usage rate and shot rate on the team, which means the offense generally runs through him when he's on the floor. He's efficient, too, with a 122.8 offensive rating.

Timme makes 62.6 percent of his shots inside the arc and he draws just over seven fouls per 40 minutes, which has led to him attempting roughly one free throw for every two field-goal attempts.

The sophomore currently ranks fourth in kenpom.com's National Player of the Year standings.

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Year: Freshman

Position: Guard

Stats: 15.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.9 apg; 55.6 FG%, 48.0 3P%

Team record: 7-0

Team ranking: No. 1

You can mentally copy and paste the first two paragraphs under Timme's name for Suggs, then you might as well do the same for Kispert below, too. Suggs' National Player of the Year case might have some similarities to Baylor's Butler, too. Like Butler, Suggs ranks third on the team in scoring, even if he — like Butler — might be the player with the ball in his hands the most.

His offensive rating of 121.0 ranks in the top 250 nationally, he's shooting 48 percent from three, almost 60 percent from 2-point range and his 30.9-percent assist rate ranks in the top 100 nationally. The freshman has played his best when the lights have shined the brightest, too. In his college debut against Kansas, he had 24 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals, then he put up 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals against Iowa.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 22.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.3 apg; 63.6 FG%, 52.0 3P%

Team record: 7-0

Team ranking: No. 1

Is there a world in which the leading scorer on the No. 1 team in the country could be the third-best National Player of the Year candidate on the team? Not saying definitively, just asking for a friend.

Through Dec. 26, Kispert averages a team-high 22.4 points per game while leading the country in offensive rating (158.2), thanks to a 52-percent 3-point percentage, 78.9 percent shooting inside the arc and an 86-percent accuracy from the free-throw line. He also only has five turnovers on the season.

For now, there's quite literally no one in the country who is more efficient than Kispert and no one in the country plays for a higher-ranked team than him, and that's a profile that's certainly deserving of serious National Player of the Year consideration.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Year: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Stats: 16.2 ppg,7.6 rpg, 2.0 apg; 54.5 FG%

Team record: 8-1 (3-0 Big East)

Team ranking: No. 5

Villanova has only played nine players through its first nine games, with only eight of those players appearing in every game and just six averaging more than 15 minutes per game. That's because the Wildcats' core, led by sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, is pretty darn good. Robinson-Earl leads the team in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.6 rebounds per game), while posting a top-300 offensive rating of 120.3.

In the first month of the season, Robinson-Earl recorded a 28-point, eight-rebound performance against Arizona State, a 25-point, seven-rebound, six-assist effort against Saint Joseph's and an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double against Boston College. He's made at least 60 percent of his attempts in five of his nine games this season and he ranks eighth in kenpom.com's National Player of the Year standings.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Year: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Stats: 20.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.3 apg; 52.6 FG%

Team record: 5-4 (0-2 Big Ten)

Team ranking: Not ranked

There are two major impediments to Jackson-Davis' National Player of the Year candidacy, and they're related. One is how good Indiana is, or how good Indiana can be in a loaded Big Ten, and the other is the presence of other — better? — National Player of the Year candidates in the conference.

After a hard-fought road loss to Illinois, Indiana is just one game above .500 and it sits at 0-2 in Big Ten play through Dec. 26 — one of five teams with such a mark in the conference. More than half of the teams in the Big Ten could finish with a conference record that's between 12-8 and 8-12, as the league with a national-best seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25 will likely see many of its squads cannibalize each other. That would be good for strength-of-schedule metrics but it could be bad for some teams' win totals, including Indiana.

With Iowa's Garza and Illinois' Dosunmu putting up better numbers on better teams within Indiana's conference, Jackson-Davis might finish third for conference player of the year, which speaks to the challenge of him winning National Player of the Year. He gets to the free-throw line as often as almost anyone in the sport (he has taken 80 free throws this season compared to 116 field goals), he shoulders one of the greatest offensive loads nationally (his 31.7-percent usage rate ranks 31st) and his block percentage places him among the 80 best rim protectors in the country.

But unless Indiana can start making free throws and crashing the offensive glass harder — it ranks 249th nationally in both categories as of Dec. 27 — then the Hoosiers may not win enough for Jackson-Davis to become a frontrunner for the award.

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Year: Freshman

Position: Guard

Stats: 19.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg; 45.8 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Team record: 6-2 (0-2 Big 12)

Team ranking: Not ranked

Cunningham is one of the two leading contenders for numerous national freshman of the year awards, as he and Gonzaga's Suggs are the two most likely candidates. But Cunningham's sheer production and versatility should earn him a spot on All-America lists and potentially the National Player of the Year discussion, too. The 6-8 guard leads his team in scoring at nearly 20 points per game and assists at almost four per game, and he's third in rebounding, while also initiating the Cowboys's offense. He's shooting 36.7 percent from deep on 30 attempts through eight games and he's leading Oklahoma State in assist rate, as he's assisting on more than 22 percent of the team's baskets when he's on the floor.

Similarly to Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Cunningham might be a First Team All-American who's stuck on a team that's not quite good enough to cement his National Player of the Year candidacy. Oklahoma State has started 0-2 in Big 12 play after a 6-0 non-conference record, and as of Dec. 27, kenpom.com projects the Cowboys to go 7-11 in conference play.