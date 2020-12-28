2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

The 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season is here. While this year will be unlike any other, some things are certain: games will be played and milestones will be met.

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones achieved during the season. They can be set by players, coaches and programs alike. We'll update this article throughout the season, all the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship in Indianapolis.

Got a milestone tip for us? Send us an email with as much information as you can. We'll confirm and add to this list.

LATEST NEWS: Schedule changes, COVID-19 updates for college basketball

Dec. 26, 2020 — No. 1 Gonzaga beats four top-20 teams in its first seven games

After handling No. 16 Virginia 98-75, the Bulldogs have now defeated four AP top-20 teams in their first seven games. They're the first school to ever accomplish such a feat, according to ESPN. Those other three wins came against then-No. 6 Kansas, then-No. 11 West Virginia and then-No. 3 Iowa.

Dec. 25, 2020 — Badgers set program record for most points in a road win over a ranked team

Another week, another scoring milestone for Wisconsin. The ninth-ranked Badgers defeated No. 12 Michigan State 85-76 on Dec. 25. Those 85 points were the most in a road victory against a ranked team in program history, according to ESPN.

at #20 Penn State ✔️

at #5 Ohio State ✔️

at #19 Michigan ✔️

at #12 Michigan State ✔️



The Badgers have now won four of their last six road games against AP Top-25 teams. Top Plays from our Christmas Day win! pic.twitter.com/G72MbauXYt — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 26, 2020

Dec. 19, 2020 — Wisconsin records its largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent

No. 12 Wisconsin steamrolled No. 23 Louisville 85-48 on Dec. 19. The Badgers' 37-point win was their largest margin of victory against an AP Top-25 team in program history.

Top Plays ... and plenty of 'em!



Today's 37-point win over #23 Louisville is Wisconsin's largest over an AP Top-25 team in school history pic.twitter.com/PsfBRyl1dC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2020

Dec. 17, 2020 — Kansas wins its 30th-straight conference opener

Kansas opened league play the same way it had in the previous 29 seasons: with a victory. The Jayhawks' 58-57 triumph over Texas Tech on Dec. 17 was their 30th conference-opening win in as many years. According to Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN, that's the longest such streak for a DI program in the last 50 seasons.

Since ‘92



That’s 𝟯𝟬-𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 on opening night of conference play.



Faces change // Expectations don’t pic.twitter.com/tQvCuU7jw3 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 18, 2020

Dec. 16, 2020 — Jay Wright wins his 600th game

Villanova head coach Jay Wright won the 600th game of his career on Dec. 16 when the Wildcats defeated Butler 85-66. Prior to Villanova, he was Hofstra's head coach from 1994-2001. The 58-year-old has won two national championships with the Wildcats.

With tonight’s win over Butler, @VUCoachJWright earned his 600th career victory! Congratulations Coach ✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/sK2zV2Fgvl — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) December 17, 2020

Dec. 8, 2020 — Penn State earns win No. 1,500

The Nittany Lions won their 1,500th game in program history on Dec. 8, upsetting No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55. Those 1,500 wins date back to the 1896-97 season, when Penn State began playing college basketball.

Dec. 6, 2020 — Ohio's 40-0 run against Cleveland State

Ohio went on a 40-0 scoring run during its 101-46 victory over Cleveland State on Dec. 6. That's the longest run for a DI team against a DI opponent in NCAA history.

We went on a 40-0 run that spanned 12:47.



That was the largest run against another DI opponent in NCAA history. #OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/F6uxRrh5N2 — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) December 6, 2020

Dec. 2, 2020 — Illinois State sets single-game record for assists, field-goal percentage

The Redbirds finished with 57 assists and shot 84.3 percent (70-of-83) from the floor in their 177-108 victory over Greenville on Dec. 2. Both are DI records. Illinois State and Greenville also combined for the fourth-highest scoring total ever in a DI game with 285 points.

Have you all caught your breath yet?



Here's some of the top dunks for #REDBIRDhoops in their win over Greenville!



Big props to @Redbird_Pro for keeping up with the action tonight! pic.twitter.com/qot8zgeGQc — Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) December 3, 2020

Nov. 30, 2020 — Kansas is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the 222nd-straight week

Kansas set a record on Nov. 30 for consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll. The Jayhawks have now appeared in the Top 25 for 222 straight weeks — a streak that began on Feb. 2, 2009. That broke the previous record of 221, set by UCLA from 1966-80.

Jayhawks comin’ in at No. 7 this week...



That’s 𝟮𝟮𝟮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀 ranked in the @AP_Top25, a new NCAA record ✊



More ➝ https://t.co/ai5aDLikaG pic.twitter.com/5WcWFbWjlt — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 30, 2020

Nov. 25, 2020 — Villanova reaches 1,800 victories

Villanova became the 21st program in DI history to win 1,800 games after its 76-67 victory over Boston College on Nov. 25, according to the official NCAA record book. The Wildcats had been sitting at 1,799 since they defeated Georgetown back on March 7. Everyone knows what happened next.