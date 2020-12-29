Tulsa men's basketball stuns No. 5 Houston, hands Cougars their first loss of the season

The Cougars are undefeated no more.
Tulsa (5-3) stunned No. 5 Houston 65-64 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, handing the Cougars (7-1) their first loss of the season. It's the Golden Hurricane's first win against a top-5 team since 1996.
Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal led all scorers with 22 points on 5-for-9 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds. He made all eight of his free-throw attempts, including the last two which sealed the victory with 0.1 seconds left.
Rachal's game-winning free throw bounced off the front end of the rim and hit the backboard before rattling in.
BRANDON RACHAL called GAME😳❗️#ReignCane👑🌀 pic.twitter.com/4bBFcWPsVs— Tulsa Basketball (@TUMBasketball) December 30, 2020
The Hurricane shot 41.7 percent from the floor while limiting the Cougars to 35.7 percent in a game that saw 11 lead changes. Houston made just one of its final seven field-goal attempts on the night.
The Cougars also missed 11 free throws, despite shooting nine more than Tulsa. Quentin Grimes led Houston with 19 points on 5-for-17 shooting while adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
No. 5 Houston is now 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference with wins over Temple and UCF. The Hurricane lost to Wichita State earlier in December but beat Memphis last week, which also puts Tulsa at 2-1 in the American.
The Cougars are idle until Sunday, Jan. 3, when they visit SMU. Tulsa will travel to Cincinnati for a date with the Bearcats on Saturday, Jan. 2.