Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by AP poll ranking, then by the number of wins, then alphabetically.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

No. 1 Gonzaga (10-0)

Next game: Thursday, Jan. 7, vs. Santa Clara

Through Jan. 3, Gonzaga is one of two teams in the country with at least 10 wins and an undefeated record. The other is Drake. You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than the Zags, who have beaten Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn and San Francisco. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga has a 49.2 percent chance of finishing the regular season undefeated, according to kenpom.com.

Gonzaga debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings.

The Bulldogs will host Santa Clara, then visit Portland.

No. 2 Baylor (9-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Jan. 6, vs. Oklahoma

The Bears and the Zags are in their own tier atop the sport, as they're the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll, NET rankings and on kenpom.com. Baylor is ranked second to Gonzaga in each of those three ranking systems, with the Bears' adjusted offensive efficiency ranking No. 3 nationally and its defense No. 7, as of Jan. 4.

The Bears debuted at No. 2 in the NET rankings, behind Gonzaga.

Baylor will host Oklahoma, which is coming off of a win over West Virginia, then the Bears will visit TCU.

No. 16 Michigan (9-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Jan. 6, vs. Minnesota

The Wolverines are becoming a staple in NCAA.com's annual undefeated teams trackers. In the 2018-19 season, Michigan started 17-0, taking its undefeated record into mid-January. In the 2012-13 campaign, Michigan started 16-0 and the Wolverines had a 7-0 start last season.

The Big Ten is loaded this season, with nine teams ranked in last week's AP Top 25 poll, so the Wolverines's schedule is a gauntlet, because every Big Ten team's conference schedule is a gauntlet. After a home game against Minnesota, Michigan will visit Penn State, before returning to Ann Arbor to host Wisconsin.

Drake (12-0)

Next game: Monday, Jan. 4, vs. Southern Illinois

Drake owns the distinction of having the most wins of any undefeated team in the country. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 10-point road win at Kansas State and they're 3-0 in conference play. They're an elite 3-point shooting team so far, with their 42.2-percent clip from beyond the arc.

Drake plays the second game of a two-game, conference series against Southern Illinois on Monday, then it hosts Loyola Chicago for two games on Sunday and Monday.

The Citadel (7-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Mercer

The Bulldogs play at one of the fastest tempos in the country, with their average offensive possession taking just 13.9 seconds (second nationally). The Citadel is 7-0 but its schedule will get tougher starting on Wednesday, when it opens Southern Conference play at Mercer. Its next two games are at home against Chattanooga and Furman.

Winthrop (7-0)

Next game: Monday, Jan. 4, at Charleston Southern

Like The Citadel, Winthrop plays at a blistering pace. The Eagles have the fastest offensive tempo in the country (just 13.6 seconds per possession) and the third-fastest tempo overall. They're off to a 4-0 start in the Big South with two wins over both USC Upstate and Campbell. Next up is a two-game series at Charleston Southern, then two games at High Point.

Alabama A&M (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Jan. 9, at Mississippi Valley State

The Bulldogs beat Samford 78-76 in their season opener, then they held off South Alabama in double overtime 93-90. Alabama A&M kicks off SWAC play with a road game at Mississippi Valley State, followed by another road game against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

UC San Diego (2-0)

Next game: Friday, Jan. 15, at UC Santa Barbara

UC San Diego is a first-year Division I program and the Tritons won their first two games against Saint Katherine. UC San Diego will begin Big West play with a two-game series on the road against UC Santa Barbara.

Hawaii (2-0)

Next game: Friday, Jan. 8, at UC Riverside

Hawaii opened the season with an 83-50 win over Hawaii Pacific, then the Rainbow Warriors beat Hawaii Hilo. They'll kick off Big West Conference play with two games at UC Riverside, followed by two games at home against Cal State Bakersfield.

Siena (1-0)

Next game: Monday, Jan. 4, vs. Monmouth

The Saints won their first game of the season, against Monmouth, and they'll face the Hawks again on Monday. In Siena's 78-77 win, standout Jalen Pickett led the team in scoring with 20 points, six assists, six rebounds and four 3-pointers.