DII Report: 7 men’s basketball teams we are excited to see finally take the court in 2021

Happy New Year, DII faithful. January is finally upon us, and that means the last of the DII men's basketball tournament bound teams are finally tipping off their seasons.

The NSIC finally tipped off and teams like Northern State and Augustana (SD) are in action. That leaves just a few conferences left yet to play a game.

Let's take a look at seven teams from those conferences and get you caught up on the week that was in this week's DII Report.

7 teams we are excited to see take the court in DII men's basketball

West Liberty

The Hilltoppers were No. 2 in the Preseason Power 10 and have fallen just a bit due solely to inactivity. This is still a top-5 team in DII college basketball, and we can't wait to watch them in action when they are scheduled to begin their season Jan. 7.

Players to know (all stats from last season, per game totals where applicable):

Dalton Bolon: 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds

18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds Pat Robinson III: 18 points, 4.3 rebounds, 46 steals

18 points, 4.3 rebounds, 46 steals Will Yoakum: 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 16 blocks

Why we're excited: 105.2. 100.8. 102.4. Thats the points per game the Hilltoppers have put up the past three seasons. With all the returning talent, this should easily be the top scoring team in DII men's basketball. The Big Three are as good as it gets in the region and even beyond, but it's the depth that make this team so scary. Malik McKinney, Bryce Butler, Marlon Moore, Jr. and Luke Dyer all scored more than five points per game while each contributed at least 18 minutes per game a season ago.

Fairmont State

Let's stay in the Mountain East. The Falcons take a bit of a hit with Kenzie Melko-Marshall out for the season with a shoulder injury, but Dale Bonner, Cole VonHandorf and Isaiah Sanders give Fairmont State a formidable scoring trio.

Players to know:

Dale Bonner: 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 158 assists, 69 steals

17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 158 assists, 69 steals Cole VonHandorf: 16.3 points, 4 rebounds, 53 steals

16.3 points, 4 rebounds, 53 steals Isaiah Sanders: 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 44.3 percent from 3

Why we're excited: Like the Hilltoppers, Fairmont State has a wealth of experience returning. Four of the five starters are back from a team that scored just about 86 points per game last year. Tim Koenig is in his second season as head coach and now that he and a strong returning cast are comfortable with each other, the Falcons must be put on watch.

Grand Valley State

The Lakers improved from a 19-13 team in 2018-19 to a 23-7 team last year. They still didn't hear their name called on the selection show and are sure to play with a chip on their shoulder in a stacked Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Players to watch:

Jake Van Tubbergen: 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 54.1 percent shooting

18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 54.1 percent shooting Christian Negron: 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds

11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds Isaac Gassman: 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds

Why we're excited: Van Tubbergen is a big reason. He's a legitimate player of the year candidate and should shine in the GLIAC. The Lakers were a 14-win team just three years ago and have improved every year since. Though they have to replace their starting backcourt, the man known as JVT leads a solid cast of returners poised to return to the DII men's basketball championship.

St. Thomas Aquinas

Head coach Tobin Anderson has created a perennial contender as the Spartans look for their seventh-straight 20-win season and sixth-straight NCAA DII tournament appearance with a veteran team.

Players to watch:

Osbel Caraballo: 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds

17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds Demetre Roberts: 14.3 points, 3.8 assists

14.3 points, 3.8 assists Grant Singleton: 12.8 points, 3.0 assist-to-turnover

Why we're excited: The ECC should be a fun-to-watch battle between Daemen and St. Thomas Aquinas. Caraballo and Roberts have started every game together since they were freshmen and have continued the Spartans stronghold on the ECC as one of the top threats in the region. While Singleton is a player to watch, glue-guy Louis Griffin could be an X-factor giving the Spartans four highly-experienced returners.

Azusa Pacific

The Cougars lose two monster players in Selom Mawugbe and Jake Spurgeon but return some nice players from last season's 25-win team. Head coach Peter Bond has plenty of experience returning, however, not much of it will be in the starting lineup.

Players to watch:

Brennan Rymer: 11.8 points, 131 assists on the season

11.8 points, 131 assists on the season Terrence Becvar: 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 77 assists

9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 77 assists Ben Avera: 8.0 points per game, 2.4 rebounds

Why we're excited: Bond was impressive in his first season and now has quite the intriguing team on his hands. While he returns three of his top-five scorers from a year ago, two (Becvar and Avera) didn't start a single game. Normally a team that has to replace three starters would be in trouble, but the Cougars seem to have the right pieces in place to keep rolling.

Daemen

The end of the Andrew Sischo era is upon us. Daemen has become an annual contender in the ECC in recent years and this is his last chance to make program history and win the Wildcats' first tourney game.

Players to watch:

Andrew Sischo: 24.9 points 11.7 rebounds, 35 blocked shots

24.9 points 11.7 rebounds, 35 blocked shots Sean Fasoyiro: 7.8 points, 5. rebounds

7.8 points, 5. rebounds Kyle Harris: 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds

Why we're excited: Sischo is the primary reason, as he does things consistently not many bigs in DII have done the past two seasons. The Wildcats lose a ton, but Fasoyiro comes over from Franklin Pierce and Harris brings senior leadership to the lineup. This team has been very good the past two seasons, but what can they do now with so many new faces?

Southeastern Oklahoma State

The Savage Storm loses a couple of big pieces but returns two of their top-three scorers from a season ago. Southeastern should win its division and should be considered a threat for the Great American Conference as well.

Players to watch:

Adam Dworsky: 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, team-high 261 assists

14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, team-high 261 assists Kellen Manek: 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds

14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds Bobby Johnson: 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds

Why we're excited: Talk about consistent. The Savage Storm was a 15-win team three years ago and have gone 23-8 in each of the past two seasons. Adam Dworsky is a special player, possibly one of the best in the Division, and it will be intriguing to see how the veterans mesh with several new faces. SEOSU has been and remains the team to beat in the GAC.

Also excited for: Charleston (WV), Florida Southern*, Nova Southeastern*, Saginaw Valley State, Southern Nazarene

* = Sunshine State Conference is postponed until at least Feb. 15 with no official schedule provided as of this publishing.

What you may have missed

DII college basketball's "second half" was back in action this past week. Let's get caught up, shall we?