NCAA releases first NET rankings for 2021 men's college basketball season

The NCAA released the initial NET rankings for the 2020-21 men's basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

The NET rankings will be updated daily through Selection Sunday and the latest rankings can be found here.

Here are important reminders about how the NET rankings will be used this season:

The NET rankings are used for the NCAA tournament. The rankings are released every day in an effort to be transparent but the NET rankings in January carry little significance during the selection process in March.

The NET rankings do not include any preseason data, as many other popular metrics like KenPom and BPI do.

day of the season. In a typical year, teams will have played 10 to 12 games 40 days into the season. The average number of games played is slightly lower this year, and several teams have played fewer than five games thus far. Despite the unusual scheduling circumstances, the NET rankings are largely aligned with other metrics that the selection committee tracks. There are certainly outliers involving teams that have played very few games, but as more data becomes available with the addition of more games, the more stable the NET rankings will become.

The NCAA entertained the idea of not including teams that have yet to play five Division I opponents but ultimately decided to include everyone, recognizing that all teams will soon reach that threshold.

As always, the NET rankings do not include games played against non-Division I opponents.

After two seasons of using the NET, the Division I men’s basketball committee decided to tweak the NET in advance of this season, simplifying it to a two-component system. The first is the Team Value Index, a results-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. This component was an original part of the NET. The other is an efficiency rating, which is adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played.

With teams playing home games with limited or no fans, the committee and staff is studying the impact that’s having on home-court advantage compared to a typical year.

This will be the first year for the women’s basketball committee to use the NET. You can see the most recent women's NET rankings here.

Here are the NET rankings as of Monday, Jan. 4. Scroll to the right to view the complete table below: