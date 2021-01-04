NCAA releases first NET rankings for 2021 men's college basketball season

The NCAA released the initial NET rankings for the 2020-21 men's basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
The NET rankings will be updated daily through Selection Sunday and the latest rankings can be found here.
Here are important reminders about how the NET rankings will be used this season:
- The NET rankings are used for the NCAA tournament. The rankings are released every day in an effort to be transparent but the NET rankings in January carry little significance during the selection process in March.
- The NET rankings do not include any preseason data, as many other popular metrics like KenPom and BPI do.
- Today (Jan. 4) is the 40th day of the season. In a typical year, teams will have played 10 to 12 games 40 days into the season. The average number of games played is slightly lower this year, and several teams have played fewer than five games thus far.
- Despite the unusual scheduling circumstances, the NET rankings are largely aligned with other metrics that the selection committee tracks. There are certainly outliers involving teams that have played very few games, but as more data becomes available with the addition of more games, the more stable the NET rankings will become.
- The NCAA entertained the idea of not including teams that have yet to play five Division I opponents but ultimately decided to include everyone, recognizing that all teams will soon reach that threshold.
- As always, the NET rankings do not include games played against non-Division I opponents.
- After two seasons of using the NET, the Division I men’s basketball committee decided to tweak the NET in advance of this season, simplifying it to a two-component system. The first is the Team Value Index, a results-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. This component was an original part of the NET. The other is an efficiency rating, which is adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played.
- With teams playing home games with limited or no fans, the committee and staff is studying the impact that’s having on home-court advantage compared to a typical year.
- This will be the first year for the women’s basketball committee to use the NET. You can see the most recent women's NET rankings here.
Here are the NET rankings as of Monday, Jan. 4. Scroll to the right to view the complete table below:
|Rank
|Previous
|School
|Conference
|Record
|Road
|Neutral
|Home
|Quad 1
|Quad 2
|Quad 3
|Quad 4
|1
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|10-0
|0-0
|5-0
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|1-0
|4-0
|2
|Baylor
|Big 12
|9-0
|2-0
|3-0
|4-0
|1-0
|0-0
|2-0
|6-0
|3
|Tennessee
|SEC
|7-1
|1-0
|0-0
|6-1
|2-0
|0-1
|1-0
|4-0
|4
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|8-3
|2-2
|0-1
|6-0
|1-3
|4-0
|1-0
|2-0
|5
|Villanova
|Big East
|8-1
|3-0
|3-1
|2-0
|2-1
|0-0
|4-0
|2-0
|6
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|9-0
|2-0
|0-0
|7-0
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|2-0
|7
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|9-2
|1-1
|0-1
|8-0
|1-2
|3-0
|0-0
|5-0
|8
|Houston
|AAC
|8-1
|2-1
|1-0
|5-0
|4-1
|0-0
|2-0
|2-0
|9
|Texas
|Big 12
|8-1
|1-0
|3-0
|4-1
|1-1
|4-0
|0-0
|3-0
|10
|Missouri
|SEC
|7-1
|2-0
|1-0
|4-1
|4-1
|1-0
|2-0
|0-0
|11
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|9-2
|1-1
|0-0
|8-1
|0-1
|4-1
|1-0
|4-0
|12
|Saint Louis
|Atlantic 10
|7-1
|0-1
|0-0
|7-0
|1-1
|1-0
|0-0
|5-0
|13
|Boise St.
|Mountain West
|7-1
|3-1
|1-0
|3-0
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|5-0
|14
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|7-3
|2-3
|3-0
|2-0
|1-3
|0-0
|2-0
|4-0
|15
|Clemson
|ACC
|8-1
|1-1
|3-0
|4-0
|2-1
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|16
|Colgate
|Patriot
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|17
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|7-2
|1-1
|0-0
|6-1
|3-2
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|18
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|8-3
|1-0
|1-1
|6-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|6-0
|19
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|8-1
|1-0
|1-1
|6-0
|1-1
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|20
|Drake
|MVC
|10-0
|4-0
|1-0
|5-0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-0
|5-0
|21
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|9-1
|2-1
|0-0
|7-0
|1-1
|1-0
|3-0
|4-0
|22
|Florida
|SEC
|5-1
|1-1
|2-0
|2-0
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|1-0
|23
|LSU
|SEC
|6-2
|0-2
|1-0
|5-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2-0
|4-0
|24
|Arkansas
|SEC
|9-1
|1-0
|0-0
|8-1
|0-1
|2-0
|2-0
|5-0
|25
|Syracuse
|ACC
|6-1
|1-1
|0-0
|5-0
|0-1
|1-0
|3-0
|2-0
|26
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|6-2
|0-0
|1-1
|5-1
|0-2
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|27
|Kansas
|Big 12
|7-2
|1-0
|2-1
|4-1
|3-2
|0-0
|1-0
|3-0
|28
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|8-3
|1-3
|1-0
|6-0
|1-3
|1-0
|1-0
|5-0
|29
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|8-3
|1-2
|3-1
|4-0
|1-3
|3-0
|2-0
|2-0
|30
|Creighton
|Big East
|8-2
|3-1
|0-0
|5-1
|1-1
|3-1
|0-0
|4-0
|31
|VCU
|Atlantic 10
|8-2
|1-1
|2-1
|5-0
|0-2
|2-0
|2-0
|4-0
|32
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|6-4
|1-2
|0-0
|5-2
|1-4
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|33
|Louisville
|ACC
|7-1
|2-1
|0-0
|5-0
|1-1
|2-0
|2-0
|2-0
|34
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|8-1
|0-0
|2-0
|6-1
|2-0
|0-1
|2-0
|4-0
|35
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|7-2
|4-1
|0-0
|3-1
|3-1
|0-1
|2-0
|2-0
|36
|Alabama
|SEC
|7-3
|1-0
|2-2
|4-1
|1-1
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|37
|SMU
|AAC
|6-1
|2-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-1
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|38
|NC State
|ACC
|6-1
|0-1
|1-0
|5-0
|0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|4-0
|39
|Winthrop
|Big South
|7-0
|2-0
|2-0
|3-0
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|4-0
|40
|Colorado St.
|Mountain West
|5-1
|2-1
|0-0
|3-0
|1-1
|1-0
|0-0
|3-0
|41
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|5-2
|1-0
|1-0
|3-2
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|2-0
|42
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|3-4
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|43
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|10-2
|0-2
|0-0
|10-0
|3-2
|0-0
|4-0
|3-0
|44
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|8-4
|3-2
|0-1
|5-1
|3-2
|0-1
|2-1
|3-0
|45
|Virginia
|ACC
|5-2
|1-0
|1-2
|3-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-0
|3-0
|46
|Xavier
|Big East
|8-2
|1-1
|0-0
|7-1
|0-1
|2-1
|4-0
|2-0
|47
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|7-5
|0-4
|2-1
|5-0
|1-4
|2-1
|1-0
|3-0
|48
|UConn
|Big East
|4-1
|0-0
|1-0
|3-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|49
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|6-2
|1-1
|0-0
|5-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1-0
|3-0
|50
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|5-3
|1-2
|0-0
|4-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1-0
|2-0
|51
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|6-4
|0-2
|3-1
|3-1
|0-3
|3-1
|1-0
|2-0
|52
|BYU
|WCC
|8-2
|2-0
|2-1
|4-1
|1-2
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|53
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|WCC
|9-2
|0-0
|2-2
|7-0
|0-1
|2-1
|3-0
|4-0
|54
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|7-2
|0-1
|1-1
|6-0
|1-2
|1-0
|1-0
|4-0
|55
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|5-3
|2-1
|1-2
|2-0
|2-1
|0-2
|1-0
|2-0
|56
|Furman
|SoCon
|5-3
|2-3
|0-0
|3-0
|0-2
|1-0
|1-1
|3-0
|57
|St. Bonaventure
|Atlantic 10
|3-1
|1-1
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
|0-0
|58
|Loyola Chicago
|MVC
|5-2
|1-1
|0-1
|4-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-0
|3-0
|59
|UAB
|C-USA
|6-1
|1-0
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|5-0
|60
|Florida St.
|ACC
|5-2
|0-1
|0-0
|5-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-0
|2-0
|61
|Wichita St.
|AAC
|4-2
|3-0
|0-0
|1-2
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|0-0
|62
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|5-3
|1-2
|0-0
|4-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|4-0
|63
|Marquette
|Big East
|6-5
|2-2
|0-0
|4-3
|2-3
|0-2
|1-0
|3-0
|64
|North Carolina
|ACC
|6-4
|0-3
|3-1
|3-0
|0-3
|1-1
|1-0
|4-0
|65
|TCU
|Big 12
|9-2
|2-0
|3-0
|4-2
|1-0
|3-1
|1-1
|4-0
|66
|Tulsa
|AAC
|5-3
|2-0
|0-2
|3-1
|1-0
|1-2
|1-1
|2-0
|67
|Akron
|MAC
|2-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|0-0
|68
|Richmond
|Atlantic 10
|7-3
|3-1
|2-0
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
|3-1
|2-0
|69
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|70
|Liberty
|ASUN
|6-4
|1-2
|2-2
|3-0
|0-2
|0-1
|2-0
|4-1
|71
|Georgia St.
|Sun Belt
|5-2
|3-2
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|1-1
|3-1
|1-0
|72
|Marshall
|C-USA
|7-2
|3-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|1-0
|2-2
|4-0
|73
|Abilene Christian
|Southland
|5-2
|0-2
|3-0
|2-0
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|4-0
|74
|UCF
|AAC
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-2
|0-1
|2-0
|0-0
|75
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|5-2
|2-0
|0-0
|3-2
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
|2-1
|76
|Auburn
|SEC
|6-4
|0-2
|2-1
|4-1
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|5-0
|77
|Toledo
|MAC
|8-3
|3-2
|1-1
|4-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|7-0
|78
|Providence
|Big East
|7-4
|2-1
|1-2
|4-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|3-0
|79
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic 10
|5-5
|0-2
|2-2
|3-1
|0-1
|3-1
|1-3
|1-0
|80
|Wright St.
|Horizon
|7-2
|4-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|6-1
|81
|Missouri St.
|MVC
|5-1
|1-1
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|82
|UC Riverside
|Big West
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3-0
|83
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|2-0
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|84
|Bowling Green
|MAC
|6-2
|4-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|1-0
|3-1
|2-0
|85
|Utah St.
|Mountain West
|6-3
|2-0
|1-2
|3-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|5-0
|86
|Georgia
|SEC
|6-1
|0-0
|0-0
|6-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|4-0
|87
|Western Ky.
|C-USA
|8-3
|2-2
|2-1
|4-0
|1-2
|1-0
|3-1
|3-0
|88
|Wofford
|SoCon
|3-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2-0
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0
|89
|Mercer
|SoCon
|4-3
|3-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-2
|2-0
|0-1
|2-0
|90
|Ohio
|MAC
|4-4
|1-3
|2-0
|1-1
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|3-0
|91
|Bryant
|NEC
|6-2
|3-2
|0-0
|3-0
|0-1
|0-0
|3-1
|3-0
|92
|Davidson
|Atlantic 10
|5-4
|1-0
|1-2
|3-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|4-0
|93
|Kent St.
|MAC
|2-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|94
|San Francisco
|WCC
|7-5
|2-3
|3-2
|2-0
|1-2
|0-1
|2-1
|4-1
|95
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|6-3
|1-1
|1-0
|4-2
|0-1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-0
|96
|Memphis
|AAC
|6-4
|1-0
|1-3
|4-1
|0-1
|1-3
|2-0
|3-0
|97
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|6-2
|0-1
|0-1
|6-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-0
|4-0
|98
|South Dakota St.
|Summit League
|5-3
|2-0
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|1-1
|99
|Buffalo
|MAC
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-0
|100
|Belmont
|OVC
|9-1
|4-0
|2-0
|3-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|7-0
|101
|Washington St.
|Pac-12
|8-1
|0-0
|0-0
|8-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|7-0
|102
|UTEP
|C-USA
|2-3
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|0-0
|1-1
|103
|South Carolina
|SEC
|2-2
|0-1
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|104
|East Carolina
|AAC
|6-2
|1-2
|0-0
|5-0
|0-1
|0-0
|3-1
|3-0
|105
|Arizona St.
|Pac-12
|4-3
|2-0
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|1-0
|106
|Navy
|Patriot
|5-1
|2-1
|1-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-0
|3-0
|2-0
|107
|Army West Point
|Patriot
|4-2
|1-1
|2-1
|1-0
|1-2
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|108
|Bradley
|MVC
|4-3
|0-2
|2-0
|2-1
|0-2
|1-0
|0-1
|3-0
|109
|Hofstra
|CAA
|6-3
|2-2
|0-0
|4-1
|1-2
|1-0
|0-0
|4-1
|110
|Eastern Wash.
|Big Sky
|1-4
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|111
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|5-2
|0-0
|1-0
|4-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|3-0
|112
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|6-4
|0-2
|1-1
|5-1
|0-2
|0-1
|4-1
|2-0
|113
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|6-4
|1-0
|0-3
|5-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|4-0
|114
|South Fla.
|AAC
|5-4
|1-1
|1-2
|3-1
|0-1
|2-3
|1-0
|2-0
|115
|Duke
|ACC
|3-2
|1-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2-0
|116
|Mount St. Mary's
|NEC
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-0
|0-2
|1-0
|0-1
|1-0
|117
|Morgan St.
|MEAC
|3-1
|3-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|118
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|7-2
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|6-0
|119
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|7-3
|2-2
|0-0
|5-1
|0-3
|1-0
|1-0
|5-0
|120
|Utah
|Pac-12
|4-3
|0-3
|0-0
|4-0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4-0
|121
|Oral Roberts
|Summit League
|2-5
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|122
|North Texas
|C-USA
|3-4
|0-4
|0-0
|3-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|3-0
|123
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|4-3
|1-3
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2-2
|2-0
|124
|Santa Clara
|WCC
|5-2
|1-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|5-0
|125
|Saint Peter's
|MAAC
|6-5
|2-5
|1-0
|3-0
|0-1
|1-2
|4-2
|1-0
|126
|LMU (CA)
|WCC
|5-3
|0-3
|0-0
|5-0
|0-2
|0-1
|2-0
|3-0
|127
|Monmouth
|MAAC
|3-3
|0-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|128
|UNCW
|CAA
|5-3
|3-2
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|3-1
|2-0
|129
|Old Dominion
|C-USA
|4-3
|2-3
|0-0
|2-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|2-0
|130
|Drexel
|CAA
|5-2
|1-1
|2-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|5-0
|131
|Siena
|MAAC
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|132
|Boston College
|ACC
|2-7
|0-2
|1-3
|1-2
|0-5
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|133
|Miami (FL)
|ACC
|4-4
|0-1
|0-0
|4-3
|0-2
|1-1
|0-0
|3-1
|134
|Duquesne
|Atlantic 10
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|135
|Southern Utah
|Big Sky
|4-1
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|4-0
|136
|Little Rock
|Sun Belt
|5-3
|0-1
|2-2
|3-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|4-0
|137
|Grand Canyon
|WAC
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|2-0
|138
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|3-2
|0-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|2-0
|139
|Massachusetts
|Atlantic 10
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|140
|Jacksonville St.
|OVC
|5-2
|2-2
|1-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-0
|141
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|8-3
|1-2
|0-0
|7-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0-1
|7-0
|142
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|2-6
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0-1
|1-0
|143
|Samford
|SoCon
|3-4
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|2-1
|144
|Kentucky
|SEC
|2-6
|1-1
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|145
|Nevada
|Mountain West
|7-3
|4-1
|1-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3-2
|4-1
|146
|The Citadel
|SoCon
|3-0
|1-0
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-0
|147
|FIU
|C-USA
|4-3
|1-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3-1
|1-2
|148
|UMBC
|America East
|7-2
|4-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|6-1
|149
|Georgetown
|Big East
|3-6
|0-2
|0-0
|3-4
|0-3
|0-2
|2-1
|1-0
|150
|La Salle
|Atlantic 10
|4-5
|2-3
|0-1
|2-1
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
|151
|Niagara
|MAAC
|4-4
|2-4
|0-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|3-0
|152
|Temple
|AAC
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|153
|Wyoming
|Mountain West
|7-1
|3-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|6-1
|154
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|5-4
|2-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1-2
|3-1
|155
|DePaul
|Big East
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|156
|Lafayette
|Patriot
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|157
|Eastern Ky.
|OVC
|7-2
|2-2
|2-0
|3-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|7-1
|158
|Southern Ill.
|MVC
|6-2
|2-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|5-1
|159
|Pacific
|WCC
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|160
|Tulane
|AAC
|6-2
|0-1
|0-0
|6-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|5-0
|161
|CSU Bakersfield
|Big West
|3-4
|2-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|2-1
|162
|Weber St.
|Big Sky
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-1
|163
|Iona
|MAAC
|5-3
|4-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|0-1
|4-1
|164
|UC Irvine
|Big West
|3-4
|0-3
|0-1
|3-0
|0-2
|0-1
|2-0
|1-1
|165
|Milwaukee
|Horizon
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|3-0
|166
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|1-5
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0-2
|1-0
|0-0
|167
|Cleveland St.
|Horizon
|6-3
|4-3
|0-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|6-0
|168
|Northeastern
|CAA
|3-5
|0-5
|0-0
|3-0
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|2-0
|169
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|2-3
|0-3
|0-2
|1-1
|2-0
|170
|Butler
|Big East
|2-5
|0-3
|0-1
|2-1
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|1-0
|171
|ETSU
|SoCon
|4-4
|1-1
|1-2
|2-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|3-1
|172
|Western Caro.
|SoCon
|5-3
|3-2
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-1
|173
|Lehigh
|Patriot
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|174
|Sam Houston
|Southland
|3-5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-0
|0-5
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|175
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|3-4
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|3-1
|176
|UNC Greensboro
|SoCon
|5-4
|2-1
|1-2
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-2
|177
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|4-3
|0-1
|0-0
|4-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|4-0
|178
|LIU
|NEC
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|179
|North Dakota St.
|Summit League
|4-6
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|4-0
|180
|VMI
|SoCon
|3-5
|0-5
|0-0
|3-0
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2-0
|181
|Indiana St.
|MVC
|2-6
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-4
|0-2
|0-0
|2-0
|182
|Texas St.
|Sun Belt
|6-3
|3-3
|1-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|5-0
|183
|Marist
|MAAC
|6-2
|4-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|4-0
|184
|Hartford
|America East
|7-4
|1-3
|0-1
|6-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|7-0
|185
|Canisius
|MAAC
|3-3
|0-2
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|1-1
|186
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|3-7
|0-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3-0
|187
|Norfolk St.
|MEAC
|4-3
|2-1
|1-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|2-0
|188
|Sacramento St.
|Big Sky
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|189
|George Mason
|Atlantic 10
|4-3
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|3-1
|190
|Montana
|Big Sky
|1-6
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|1-0
|0-1
|191
|Stony Brook
|America East
|5-4
|2-4
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0-0
|5-0
|192
|UIC
|Horizon
|5-2
|1-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|5-0
|193
|California
|Pac-12
|4-6
|0-5
|0-0
|4-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|3-0
|194
|UNI
|MVC
|1-7
|0-3
|0-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0-3
|1-3
|0-0
|195
|NJIT
|America East
|3-3
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|2-1
|196
|Gardner-Webb
|Big South
|2-5
|1-5
|0-0
|1-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-1
|197
|FGCU
|ASUN
|3-2
|1-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|2-0
|198
|Oregon St.
|Pac-12
|4-3
|0-1
|0-0
|4-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|4-1
|199
|Ball St.
|MAC
|4-4
|2-3
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|4-0
|200
|California Baptist
|WAC
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|201
|App State
|Sun Belt
|3-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|202
|Rice
|C-USA
|6-2
|2-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|6-1
|203
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|5-5
|1-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0-3
|0-1
|1-0
|4-1
|204
|UC Davis
|Big West
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|205
|N.C. Central
|MEAC
|1-3
|0-3
|1-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|206
|Nicholls St.
|Southland
|2-5
|0-4
|2-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-1
|207
|Bucknell
|Patriot
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|208
|James Madison
|CAA
|1-4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|209
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2-1
|210
|Saint Francis (PA)
|NEC
|1-4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|211
|South Dakota
|Summit League
|3-6
|0-1
|1-4
|2-1
|0-3
|1-0
|0-2
|2-1
|212
|Vermont
|America East
|3-3
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|213
|Florida A&M
|MEAC
|1-6
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-3
|0-1
|1-0
|214
|New Hampshire
|America East
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|3-1
|215
|Pepperdine
|WCC
|2-5
|0-1
|1-1
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|216
|Northern Ky.
|Horizon
|5-4
|0-3
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|5-1
|217
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|5-2
|1-0
|0-1
|4-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|4-1
|218
|Quinnipiac
|MAAC
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|219
|Eastern Ill.
|OVC
|4-5
|1-5
|0-0
|3-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|4-0
|220
|Robert Morris
|Horizon
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2-1
|221
|Wagner
|NEC
|1-4
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|222
|Campbell
|Big South
|2-5
|1-4
|1-0
|0-1
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2-1
|223
|Central Ark.
|Southland
|1-7
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|224
|Montana St.
|Big Sky
|1-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|0-1
|225
|Valparaiso
|MVC
|1-5
|0-5
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|1-0
|226
|Evansville
|MVC
|5-5
|1-3
|0-1
|4-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|4-2
|227
|UNLV
|Mountain West
|1-4
|1-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|0-1
|228
|UT Arlington
|Sun Belt
|1-6
|0-5
|1-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-3
|1-0
|229
|Tarleton St.
|WAC
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|230
|UNC Asheville
|Big South
|4-5
|1-3
|0-0
|3-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|4-2
|231
|UTRGV
|WAC
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|3-1
|232
|Central Mich.
|MAC
|3-3
|2-3
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|3-1
|233
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|NEC
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|234
|Prairie View
|SWAC
|1-4
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|235
|Miami (OH)
|MAC
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|2-0
|236
|Murray St.
|OVC
|2-5
|0-4
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|2-3
|237
|Washington
|Pac-12
|1-7
|0-1
|0-3
|1-3
|0-4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|238
|Youngstown St.
|Horizon
|3-4
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|2-1
|239
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Big West
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|240
|CSUN
|Big West
|3-3
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|241
|Bellarmine
|ASUN
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|242
|Lipscomb
|ASUN
|3-6
|0-4
|1-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0-3
|2-1
|243
|Saint Joseph's
|Atlantic 10
|0-7
|0-4
|0-2
|0-1
|0-3
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|244
|Seattle U
|WAC
|3-5
|1-4
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|3-2
|245
|High Point
|Big South
|3-6
|1-5
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-3
|3-2
|246
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|4-5
|2-4
|1-1
|1-0
|0-2
|0-1
|3-2
|1-0
|247
|Ga. Southern
|Sun Belt
|3-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-2
|2-1
|248
|Maine
|America East
|1-4
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|249
|Albany (NY)
|America East
|1-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0-0
|250
|UMass Lowell
|America East
|3-7
|0-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1-0
|0-2
|2-3
|251
|Grambling
|SWAC
|2-5
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2-1
|252
|New Mexico St.
|WAC
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|253
|Fla. Atlantic
|C-USA
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-1
|254
|Dixie St.
|WAC
|2-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|255
|Austin Peay
|OVC
|4-4
|1-1
|2-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-2
|3-1
|256
|Elon
|CAA
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2-1
|257
|Southern Miss.
|C-USA
|3-4
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|2-2
|258
|New Mexico
|Mountain West
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|259
|Radford
|Big South
|3-6
|1-5
|0-1
|2-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|3-1
|260
|Sacred Heart
|NEC
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|261
|SIUE
|OVC
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2-1
|262
|Morehead St.
|OVC
|3-6
|1-4
|0-1
|2-1
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|263
|Longwood
|Big South
|2-7
|0-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2-3
|264
|Fresno St.
|Mountain West
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|265
|Jacksonville
|ASUN
|6-4
|3-3
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|6-1
|266
|Middle Tenn.
|C-USA
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|267
|Central Conn. St.
|NEC
|2-5
|1-3
|0-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2-2
|268
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Horizon
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2-3
|269
|William & Mary
|CAA
|2-5
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|0-0
|2-1
|270
|Col. of Charleston
|CAA
|2-6
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|271
|Portland
|WCC
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|2-2
|272
|Northern Colo.
|Big Sky
|3-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|2-1
|273
|Delaware
|CAA
|2-4
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|2-1
|274
|Idaho St.
|Big Sky
|1-5
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|275
|George Washington
|Atlantic 10
|3-7
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1-3
|2-3
|276
|Illinois St.
|MVC
|2-5
|0-5
|1-0
|1-0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|277
|Utah Valley
|WAC
|0-5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|0-0
|278
|Green Bay
|Horizon
|1-9
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0-3
|0-2
|1-1
|0-3
|279
|Towson
|CAA
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|280
|Oakland
|Horizon
|3-10
|2-7
|0-2
|1-1
|0-4
|0-2
|1-4
|2-0
|281
|North Dakota
|Summit League
|2-9
|0-6
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-4
|2-2
|282
|Stetson
|ASUN
|1-3
|0-3
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|283
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|NEC
|2-6
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|2-1
|284
|Southeast Mo. St.
|OVC
|3-6
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|3-3
|285
|Portland St.
|Big Sky
|1-4
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|286
|IUPUI
|Horizon
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|287
|Air Force
|Mountain West
|3-5
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2-1
|288
|San Diego
|WCC
|1-4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|289
|Omaha
|Summit League
|2-10
|1-6
|1-2
|0-2
|0-4
|0-1
|0-4
|2-1
|290
|Kansas City
|Summit League
|1-6
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|291
|SFA
|Southland
|2-2
|0-2
|0-0
|2-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|292
|USC Upstate
|Big South
|1-8
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-2
|293
|Southeastern La.
|Southland
|2-7
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|294
|Hampton
|Big South
|4-5
|3-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|4-3
|295
|Detroit Mercy
|Horizon
|1-7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0-4
|1-2
|296
|Binghamton
|America East
|1-8
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0-4
|297
|Long Beach St.
|Big West
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|298
|North Florida
|ASUN
|1-7
|0-5
|0-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|0-2
|299
|Western Mich.
|MAC
|1-6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|300
|UTSA
|C-USA
|1-5
|0-5
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1-0
|301
|Western Ill.
|Summit League
|1-7
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1-3
|302
|ULM
|Sun Belt
|4-5
|1-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|4-3
|303
|Southern U.
|SWAC
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|304
|North Ala.
|ASUN
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|305
|Tennessee Tech
|OVC
|1-10
|0-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|0-1
|0-6
|1-0
|306
|UIW
|Southland
|0-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|307
|Rider
|MAAC
|2-7
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|308
|N.C. A&T
|MEAC
|4-9
|3-5
|1-1
|0-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|4-3
|309
|Coppin St.
|MEAC
|1-8
|0-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|1-2
|310
|UT Martin
|OVC
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2-1
|311
|Presbyterian
|Big South
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2-2
|312
|Northern Ariz.
|Big Sky
|3-6
|3-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3-0
|313
|Fairfield
|MAAC
|2-9
|0-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-4
|2-4
|314
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|Southland
|0-6
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|315
|Lamar University
|Southland
|2-8
|1-6
|0-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2-4
|316
|Tennessee St.
|OVC
|0-6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|317
|Alabama St.
|SWAC
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|318
|Howard
|MEAC
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|319
|Houston Baptist
|Southland
|1-7
|0-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
|1-1
|320
|Kennesaw St.
|ASUN
|0-7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|321
|Manhattan
|MAAC
|2-3
|1-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|322
|Northwestern St.
|Southland
|0-11
|0-9
|0-1
|0-1
|0-5
|0-2
|0-1
|0-3
|323
|Cal Poly
|Big West
|1-4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|324
|New Orleans
|Southland
|0-8
|0-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-4
|325
|Eastern Mich.
|MAC
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|326
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|2-8
|1-8
|0-0
|1-0
|0-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2-0
|327
|Arkansas St.
|Sun Belt
|0-6
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|328
|Jackson St.
|SWAC
|0-5
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|329
|Alcorn
|SWAC
|0-5
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|330
|San Jose St.
|Mountain West
|0-6
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|331
|Charleston So.
|Big South
|0-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-3
|332
|McNeese
|Southland
|0-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|333
|Idaho
|Big Sky
|0-7
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|334
|Northern Ill.
|MAC
|1-7
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-3
|335
|Denver
|Summit League
|0-8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0-4
|336
|Delaware St.
|MEAC
|0-5
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|337
|Fordham
|Atlantic 10
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|338
|South Carolina St.
|MEAC
|0-12
|0-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-6
|339
|Chicago St.
|WAC
|0-9
|0-7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|340
|Mississippi Val.
|SWAC
|0-9
|0-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1