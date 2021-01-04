HOOPS:

ICYMI

Entirety of men's tournament to be played in Indiana

Gonzaga, Baylor lead first men's NET rankings

Women's Power 10: Welcome back, Kentucky
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com Staff | January 4, 2021

NCAA releases first NET rankings for 2021 men's college basketball season

Best March Madness clutch shots in the last 12 seasons

The NCAA released the initial NET rankings for the 2020-21 men's basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

The NET rankings will be updated daily through Selection Sunday and the latest rankings can be found here.

Here are important reminders about how the NET rankings will be used this season:

  • The NET rankings are used for the NCAA tournament. The rankings are released every day in an effort to be transparent but the NET rankings in January carry little significance during the selection process in March.
  • The NET rankings do not include any preseason data, as many other popular metrics like KenPom and BPI do.
  • Today (Jan. 4) is the 40th day of the season. In a typical year, teams will have played 10 to 12 games 40 days into the season. The average number of games played is slightly lower this year, and several teams have played fewer than five games thus far.
  • Despite the unusual scheduling circumstances, the NET rankings are largely aligned with other metrics that the selection committee tracks. There are certainly outliers involving teams that have played very few games, but as more data becomes available with the addition of more games, the more stable the NET rankings will become.
  • The NCAA entertained the idea of not including teams that have yet to play five Division I opponents but ultimately decided to include everyone, recognizing that all teams will soon reach that threshold.
  • As always, the NET rankings do not include games played against non-Division I opponents.
  • After two seasons of using the NET, the Division I men’s basketball committee decided to tweak the NET in advance of this season, simplifying it to a two-component system. The first is the Team Value Index, a results-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. This component was an original part of the NET. The other is an efficiency rating, which is adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played.
  • With teams playing home games with limited or no fans, the committee and staff is studying the impact that’s having on home-court advantage compared to a typical year.
  • This will be the first year for the women’s basketball committee to use the NET. You can see the most recent women's NET rankings here.

Here are the NET rankings as of Monday, Jan. 4. Scroll to the right to view the complete table below:
Rank Previous School Conference Record Road Neutral Home Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4
1   Gonzaga WCC 10-0 0-0 5-0 5-0 4-0 1-0 1-0 4-0
2   Baylor Big 12 9-0 2-0 3-0 4-0 1-0 0-0 2-0 6-0
3   Tennessee SEC 7-1 1-0 0-0 6-1 2-0 0-1 1-0 4-0
4   Illinois Big Ten 8-3 2-2 0-1 6-0 1-3 4-0 1-0 2-0
5   Villanova Big East 8-1 3-0 3-1 2-0 2-1 0-0 4-0 2-0
6   Michigan Big Ten 9-0 2-0 0-0 7-0 1-0 3-0 3-0 2-0
7   Iowa Big Ten 9-2 1-1 0-1 8-0 1-2 3-0 0-0 5-0
8   Houston AAC 8-1 2-1 1-0 5-0 4-1 0-0 2-0 2-0
9   Texas Big 12 8-1 1-0 3-0 4-1 1-1 4-0 0-0 3-0
10   Missouri SEC 7-1 2-0 1-0 4-1 4-1 1-0 2-0 0-0
11   Wisconsin Big Ten 9-2 1-1 0-0 8-1 0-1 4-1 1-0 4-0
12   Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-1 0-1 0-0 7-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 5-0
13   Boise St. Mountain West 7-1 3-1 1-0 3-0 1-1 0-0 1-0 5-0
14   Colorado Pac-12 7-3 2-3 3-0 2-0 1-3 0-0 2-0 4-0
15   Clemson ACC 8-1 1-1 3-0 4-0 2-1 3-0 1-0 2-0
16   Colgate Patriot 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
17   Rutgers Big Ten 7-2 1-1 0-0 6-1 3-2 1-0 1-0 2-0
18   Texas Tech Big 12 8-3 1-0 1-1 6-2 1-2 1-1 0-0 6-0
19   Oregon Pac-12 8-1 1-0 1-1 6-0 1-1 1-0 3-0 3-0
20   Drake MVC 10-0 4-0 1-0 5-0 0-0 0-0 5-0 5-0
21   Arizona Pac-12 9-1 2-1 0-0 7-0 1-1 1-0 3-0 4-0
22   Florida SEC 5-1 1-1 2-0 2-0 1-1 0-0 3-0 1-0
23   LSU SEC 6-2 0-2 1-0 5-0 0-2 0-0 2-0 4-0
24   Arkansas SEC 9-1 1-0 0-0 8-1 0-1 2-0 2-0 5-0
25   Syracuse ACC 6-1 1-1 0-0 5-0 0-1 1-0 3-0 2-0
26   Southern California Pac-12 6-2 0-0 1-1 5-1 0-2 1-0 2-0 3-0
27   Kansas Big 12 7-2 1-0 2-1 4-1 3-2 0-0 1-0 3-0
28   Ohio St. Big Ten 8-3 1-3 1-0 6-0 1-3 1-0 1-0 5-0
29   West Virginia Big 12 8-3 1-2 3-1 4-0 1-3 3-0 2-0 2-0
30   Creighton Big East 8-2 3-1 0-0 5-1 1-1 3-1 0-0 4-0
31   VCU Atlantic 10 8-2 1-1 2-1 5-0 0-2 2-0 2-0 4-0
32   Maryland Big Ten 6-4 1-2 0-0 5-2 1-4 0-0 5-0 0-0
33   Louisville ACC 7-1 2-1 0-0 5-0 1-1 2-0 2-0 2-0
34   Virginia Tech ACC 8-1 0-0 2-0 6-1 2-0 0-1 2-0 4-0
35   Oklahoma St. Big 12 7-2 4-1 0-0 3-1 3-1 0-1 2-0 2-0
36   Alabama SEC 7-3 1-0 2-2 4-1 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0
37   SMU AAC 6-1 2-0 0-0 4-1 0-1 1-0 2-0 3-0
38   NC State ACC 6-1 0-1 1-0 5-0 0-1 1-0 1-0 4-0
39   Winthrop Big South 7-0 2-0 2-0 3-0 0-0 1-0 2-0 4-0
40   Colorado St. Mountain West 5-1 2-1 0-0 3-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 3-0
41   San Diego St. Mountain West 5-2 1-0 1-0 3-2 0-0 3-2 0-0 2-0
42   Penn St. Big Ten 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 1-3 1-1 0-0 1-0
43   Minnesota Big Ten 10-2 0-2 0-0 10-0 3-2 0-0 4-0 3-0
44   Seton Hall Big East 8-4 3-2 0-1 5-1 3-2 0-1 2-1 3-0
45   Virginia ACC 5-2 1-0 1-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 3-0
46   Xavier Big East 8-2 1-1 0-0 7-1 0-1 2-1 4-0 2-0
47   Purdue Big Ten 7-5 0-4 2-1 5-0 1-4 2-1 1-0 3-0
48   UConn Big East 4-1 0-0 1-0 3-1 1-1 0-0 1-0 2-0
49   Oklahoma Big 12 6-2 1-1 0-0 5-1 2-2 0-0 1-0 3-0
50   Northwestern Big Ten 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 2-2 0-1 1-0 2-0
51   Indiana Big Ten 6-4 0-2 3-1 3-1 0-3 3-1 1-0 2-0
52   BYU WCC 8-2 2-0 2-1 4-1 1-2 1-0 3-0 3-0
53   Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 9-2 0-0 2-2 7-0 0-1 2-1 3-0 4-0
54   UCLA Pac-12 7-2 0-1 1-1 6-0 1-2 1-0 1-0 4-0
55   Stanford Pac-12 5-3 2-1 1-2 2-0 2-1 0-2 1-0 2-0
56   Furman SoCon 5-3 2-3 0-0 3-0 0-2 1-0 1-1 3-0
57   St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 3-1 1-1 1-0 1-0 1-0 1-1 1-0 0-0
58   Loyola Chicago MVC 5-2 1-1 0-1 4-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 3-0
59   UAB C-USA 6-1 1-0 0-0 5-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 5-0
60   Florida St. ACC 5-2 0-1 0-0 5-1 1-1 1-1 1-0 2-0
61   Wichita St. AAC 4-2 3-0 0-0 1-2 2-1 1-1 1-0 0-0
62   Ole Miss SEC 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 4-0
63   Marquette Big East 6-5 2-2 0-0 4-3 2-3 0-2 1-0 3-0
64   North Carolina ACC 6-4 0-3 3-1 3-0 0-3 1-1 1-0 4-0
65   TCU Big 12 9-2 2-0 3-0 4-2 1-0 3-1 1-1 4-0
66   Tulsa AAC 5-3 2-0 0-2 3-1 1-0 1-2 1-1 2-0
67   Akron MAC 2-1 0-0 0-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 2-0 0-0
68   Richmond Atlantic 10 7-3 3-1 2-0 2-2 0-1 2-1 3-1 2-0
69   Wake Forest ACC 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 2-0
70   Liberty ASUN 6-4 1-2 2-2 3-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 4-1
71   Georgia St. Sun Belt 5-2 3-2 0-0 2-0 0-0 1-1 3-1 1-0
72   Marshall C-USA 7-2 3-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 1-0 2-2 4-0
73   Abilene Christian Southland 5-2 0-2 3-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 4-0
74   UCF AAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-2 0-1 2-0 0-0
75   Pittsburgh ACC 5-2 2-0 0-0 3-2 1-0 1-1 1-0 2-1
76   Auburn SEC 6-4 0-2 2-1 4-1 0-3 1-1 0-0 5-0
77   Toledo MAC 8-3 3-2 1-1 4-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 7-0
78   Providence Big East 7-4 2-1 1-2 4-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 3-0
79   Rhode Island Atlantic 10 5-5 0-2 2-2 3-1 0-1 3-1 1-3 1-0
80   Wright St. Horizon 7-2 4-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 1-1 0-0 6-1
81   Missouri St. MVC 5-1 1-1 0-0 4-0 0-0 0-0 2-1 3-0
82   UC Riverside Big West 3-1 2-1 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 3-0
83   Alabama A&M SWAC 2-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1-0
84   Bowling Green MAC 6-2 4-1 0-0 2-1 0-1 1-0 3-1 2-0
85   Utah St. Mountain West 6-3 2-0 1-2 3-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 5-0
86   Georgia SEC 6-1 0-0 0-0 6-1 0-0 0-0 2-1 4-0
87   Western Ky. C-USA 8-3 2-2 2-1 4-0 1-2 1-0 3-1 3-0
88   Wofford SoCon 3-3 1-2 0-1 2-0 0-1 1-1 2-1 0-0
89   Mercer SoCon 4-3 3-2 0-0 1-1 0-2 2-0 0-1 2-0
90   Ohio MAC 4-4 1-3 2-0 1-1 0-3 0-0 1-1 3-0
91   Bryant NEC 6-2 3-2 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-0
92   Davidson Atlantic 10 5-4 1-0 1-2 3-2 0-1 1-2 0-1 4-0
93   Kent St. MAC 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 2-0
94   San Francisco WCC 7-5 2-3 3-2 2-0 1-2 0-1 2-1 4-1
95   Georgia Tech ACC 6-3 1-1 1-0 4-2 0-1 2-1 2-1 2-0
96   Memphis AAC 6-4 1-0 1-3 4-1 0-1 1-3 2-0 3-0
97   Texas A&M SEC 6-2 0-1 0-1 6-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 4-0
98   South Dakota St. Summit League 5-3 2-0 3-3 0-0 0-1 2-1 2-0 1-1
99   Buffalo MAC 2-3 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-0
100   Belmont OVC 9-1 4-0 2-0 3-1 0-0 0-0 2-1 7-0
101   Washington St. Pac-12 8-1 0-0 0-0 8-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 7-0
102   UTEP C-USA 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-0 0-0 1-1
103   South Carolina SEC 2-2 0-1 1-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 0-0 1-0
104   East Carolina AAC 6-2 1-2 0-0 5-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-0
105   Arizona St. Pac-12 4-3 2-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0
106   Navy Patriot 5-1 2-1 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 3-0 2-0
107   Army West Point Patriot 4-2 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-2 1-0 1-0 1-0
108   Bradley MVC 4-3 0-2 2-0 2-1 0-2 1-0 0-1 3-0
109   Hofstra CAA 6-3 2-2 0-0 4-1 1-2 1-0 0-0 4-1
110   Eastern Wash. Big Sky 1-4 1-4 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 1-0
111   Dayton Atlantic 10 5-2 0-0 1-0 4-2 0-0 1-1 1-1 3-0
112   St. John's (NY) Big East 6-4 0-2 1-1 5-1 0-2 0-1 4-1 2-0
113   Mississippi St. SEC 6-4 1-0 0-3 5-1 0-1 1-1 1-2 4-0
114   South Fla. AAC 5-4 1-1 1-2 3-1 0-1 2-3 1-0 2-0
115   Duke ACC 3-2 1-0 0-0 2-2 0-1 0-0 1-1 2-0
116   Mount St. Mary's NEC 2-3 1-2 0-1 1-0 0-2 1-0 0-1 1-0
117   Morgan St. MEAC 3-1 3-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-1 1-0
118   Chattanooga SoCon 7-2 5-1 0-0 2-1 1-0 0-1 0-1 6-0
119   Michigan St. Big Ten 7-3 2-2 0-0 5-1 0-3 1-0 1-0 5-0
120   Utah Pac-12 4-3 0-3 0-0 4-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 4-0
121   Oral Roberts Summit League 2-5 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-0 2-0
122   North Texas C-USA 3-4 0-4 0-0 3-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 3-0
123   UC Santa Barbara Big West 4-3 1-3 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 2-2 2-0
124   Santa Clara WCC 5-2 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 5-0
125   Saint Peter's MAAC 6-5 2-5 1-0 3-0 0-1 1-2 4-2 1-0
126   LMU (CA) WCC 5-3 0-3 0-0 5-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 3-0
127   Monmouth MAAC 3-3 0-1 0-0 3-2 0-0 0-1 1-2 2-0
128   UNCW CAA 5-3 3-2 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-1 3-1 2-0
129   Old Dominion C-USA 4-3 2-3 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 2-1 2-0
130   Drexel CAA 5-2 1-1 2-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 5-0
131   Siena MAAC 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 0-0
132   Boston College ACC 2-7 0-2 1-3 1-2 0-5 1-1 0-1 1-0
133   Miami (FL) ACC 4-4 0-1 0-0 4-3 0-2 1-1 0-0 3-1
134   Duquesne Atlantic 10 2-2 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 1-1
135   Southern Utah Big Sky 4-1 1-1 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 4-0
136   Little Rock Sun Belt 5-3 0-1 2-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-0
137   Grand Canyon WAC 3-3 0-0 0-2 3-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-0
138   Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 3-2 0-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 2-0
139   Massachusetts Atlantic 10 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-1
140   Jacksonville St. OVC 5-2 2-2 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 1-1 4-0
141   Louisiana Tech C-USA 8-3 1-2 0-0 7-1 0-1 1-1 0-1 7-0
142   Cincinnati AAC 2-6 0-3 0-0 2-3 0-2 1-3 0-1 1-0
143   Samford SoCon 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-1 2-1
144   Kentucky SEC 2-6 1-1 0-3 1-2 0-2 1-3 0-0 1-1
145   Nevada Mountain West 7-3 4-1 1-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 3-2 4-1
146   The Citadel SoCon 3-0 1-0 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3-0
147   FIU C-USA 4-3 1-1 0-0 3-2 0-0 0-0 3-1 1-2
148   UMBC America East 7-2 4-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 6-1
149   Georgetown Big East 3-6 0-2 0-0 3-4 0-3 0-2 2-1 1-0
150   La Salle Atlantic 10 4-5 2-3 0-1 2-1 0-1 2-2 0-2 2-0
151   Niagara MAAC 4-4 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 3-0
152   Temple AAC 1-2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-0
153   Wyoming Mountain West 7-1 3-0 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 6-1
154   Charlotte C-USA 5-4 2-0 0-0 3-4 0-0 1-1 1-2 3-1
155   DePaul Big East 1-2 0-2 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-0
156   Lafayette Patriot 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-0
157   Eastern Ky. OVC 7-2 2-2 2-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 7-1
158   Southern Ill. MVC 6-2 2-1 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-1
159   Pacific WCC 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 1-0
160   Tulane AAC 6-2 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 5-0
161   CSU Bakersfield Big West 3-4 2-4 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-1 1-0 2-1
162   Weber St. Big Sky 2-3 1-2 0-1 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-1
163   Iona MAAC 5-3 4-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-1 4-1
164   UC Irvine Big West 3-4 0-3 0-1 3-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 1-1
165   Milwaukee Horizon 3-2 3-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 3-0
166   Texas Southern SWAC 1-5 1-5 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-2 1-0 0-0
167   Cleveland St. Horizon 6-3 4-3 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 6-0
168   Northeastern CAA 3-5 0-5 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-2 1-1 2-0
169   Notre Dame ACC 3-6 1-2 0-1 2-3 0-3 0-2 1-1 2-0
170   Butler Big East 2-5 0-3 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 1-0
171   ETSU SoCon 4-4 1-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 3-1
172   Western Caro. SoCon 5-3 3-2 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-0 2-1 3-1
173   Lehigh Patriot 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
174   Sam Houston Southland 3-5 2-4 0-1 1-0 0-5 0-0 2-0 1-0
175   South Alabama Sun Belt 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 3-1
176   UNC Greensboro SoCon 5-4 2-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 4-2
177   Vanderbilt SEC 4-3 0-1 0-0 4-2 0-1 0-2 0-0 4-0
178   LIU NEC 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1
179   North Dakota St. Summit League 4-6 2-4 2-2 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-2 4-0
180   VMI SoCon 3-5 0-5 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-0 1-3 2-0
181   Indiana St. MVC 2-6 0-4 0-0 2-2 0-4 0-2 0-0 2-0
182   Texas St. Sun Belt 6-3 3-3 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 5-0
183   Marist MAAC 6-2 4-1 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 2-2 4-0
184   Hartford America East 7-4 1-3 0-1 6-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 7-0
185   Canisius MAAC 3-3 0-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 1-1
186   Nebraska Big Ten 3-7 0-3 0-0 3-4 0-4 0-0 0-3 3-0
187   Norfolk St. MEAC 4-3 2-1 1-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 2-3 2-0
188   Sacramento St. Big Sky 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-0
189   George Mason Atlantic 10 4-3 1-1 1-1 2-1 0-0 0-2 1-0 3-1
190   Montana Big Sky 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-0 0-1
191   Stony Brook America East 5-4 2-4 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-4 0-0 5-0
192   UIC Horizon 5-2 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 5-0
193   California Pac-12 4-6 0-5 0-0 4-1 0-2 0-0 1-4 3-0
194   UNI MVC 1-7 0-3 0-3 1-1 0-1 0-3 1-3 0-0
195   NJIT America East 3-3 3-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 2-1
196   Gardner-Webb Big South 2-5 1-5 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-1
197   FGCU ASUN 3-2 1-1 0-0 2-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 2-0
198   Oregon St. Pac-12 4-3 0-1 0-0 4-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 4-1
199   Ball St. MAC 4-4 2-3 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-3 4-0
200   California Baptist WAC 1-2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-1
201   App State Sun Belt 3-4 2-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-1
202   Rice C-USA 6-2 2-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 6-1
203   Kansas St. Big 12 5-5 1-0 0-0 4-5 0-3 0-1 1-0 4-1
204   UC Davis Big West 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1-1
205   N.C. Central MEAC 1-3 0-3 1-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 1-0
206   Nicholls St. Southland 2-5 0-4 2-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-1
207   Bucknell Patriot 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0
208   James Madison CAA 1-4 0-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 1-1
209   Iowa St. Big 12 2-5 0-2 0-0 2-3 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-1
210   Saint Francis (PA) NEC 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-0
211   South Dakota Summit League 3-6 0-1 1-4 2-1 0-3 1-0 0-2 2-1
212   Vermont America East 3-3 1-1 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 3-3
213   Florida A&M MEAC 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-1 1-0
214   New Hampshire America East 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 3-1
215   Pepperdine WCC 2-5 0-1 1-1 1-3 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-2
216   Northern Ky. Horizon 5-4 0-3 0-0 5-1 0-0 0-3 0-0 5-1
217   Louisiana Sun Belt 5-2 1-0 0-1 4-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 4-1
218   Quinnipiac MAAC 2-2 0-0 0-2 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 2-0
219   Eastern Ill. OVC 4-5 1-5 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-1 0-2 4-0
220   Robert Morris Horizon 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 2-1
221   Wagner NEC 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 1-1
222   Campbell Big South 2-5 1-4 1-0 0-1 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-1
223   Central Ark. Southland 1-7 1-7 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-1 1-0
224   Montana St. Big Sky 1-3 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-1 0-1
225   Valparaiso MVC 1-5 0-5 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-0
226   Evansville MVC 5-5 1-3 0-1 4-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 4-2
227   UNLV Mountain West 1-4 1-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 0-1
228   UT Arlington Sun Belt 1-6 0-5 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-3 1-0
229   Tarleton St. WAC 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0
230   UNC Asheville Big South 4-5 1-3 0-0 3-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 4-2
231   UTRGV WAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-1
232   Central Mich. MAC 3-3 2-3 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 3-1
233   St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-1
234   Prairie View SWAC 1-4 0-3 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-0
235   Miami (OH) MAC 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 2-0
236   Murray St. OVC 2-5 0-4 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 2-3
237   Washington Pac-12 1-7 0-1 0-3 1-3 0-4 0-2 0-0 1-1
238   Youngstown St. Horizon 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-3 2-1
239   Cal St. Fullerton Big West 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-0
240   CSUN Big West 3-3 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 2-1
241   Bellarmine ASUN 1-3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-0
242   Lipscomb ASUN 3-6 0-4 1-0 2-2 0-1 1-1 0-3 2-1
243   Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 0-7 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-4 0-0 0-0
244   Seattle U WAC 3-5 1-4 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-0 0-2 3-2
245   High Point Big South 3-6 1-5 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-3 3-2
246   Troy Sun Belt 4-5 2-4 1-1 1-0 0-2 0-1 3-2 1-0
247   Ga. Southern Sun Belt 3-4 2-2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 1-2 2-1
248   Maine America East 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-1
249   Albany (NY) America East 1-4 1-1 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 1-4 0-0
250   UMass Lowell America East 3-7 0-3 1-2 2-2 0-2 1-0 0-2 2-3
251   Grambling SWAC 2-5 2-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-1
252   New Mexico St. WAC 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0
253   Fla. Atlantic C-USA 1-3 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-1
254   Dixie St. WAC 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-0
255   Austin Peay OVC 4-4 1-1 2-1 1-2 0-0 0-1 1-2 3-1
256   Elon CAA 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 2-1
257   Southern Miss. C-USA 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 2-2
258   New Mexico Mountain West 1-4 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1-2 0-0
259   Radford Big South 3-6 1-5 0-1 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 3-1
260   Sacred Heart NEC 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 1-1
261   SIUE OVC 2-4 2-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-1
262   Morehead St. OVC 3-6 1-4 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 2-2 1-1
263   Longwood Big South 2-7 0-5 0-0 2-2 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-3
264   Fresno St. Mountain West 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-0
265   Jacksonville ASUN 6-4 3-3 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 6-1
266   Middle Tenn. C-USA 1-4 0-0 0-2 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-1
267   Central Conn. St. NEC 2-5 1-3 0-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-2
268   Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 2-5 0-2 0-0 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 2-3
269   William & Mary CAA 2-5 2-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-0 2-1
270   Col. of Charleston CAA 2-6 1-3 0-0 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-0 2-2
271   Portland WCC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-2
272   Northern Colo. Big Sky 3-3 2-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 2-1
273   Delaware CAA 2-4 0-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-3 2-1
274   Idaho St. Big Sky 1-5 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 1-3
275   George Washington Atlantic 10 3-7 1-3 0-0 2-4 0-0 0-1 1-3 2-3
276   Illinois St. MVC 2-5 0-5 1-0 1-0 0-3 0-0 0-2 2-0
277   Utah Valley WAC 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-0
278   Green Bay Horizon 1-9 1-6 0-0 0-3 0-3 0-2 1-1 0-3
279   Towson CAA 1-4 0-1 0-3 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 1-0
280   Oakland Horizon 3-10 2-7 0-2 1-1 0-4 0-2 1-4 2-0
281   North Dakota Summit League 2-9 0-6 1-2 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-4 2-2
282   Stetson ASUN 1-3 0-3 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 1-0
283   Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 2-6 1-4 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-2 0-2 2-1
284   Southeast Mo. St. OVC 3-6 1-4 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-3 3-3
285   Portland St. Big Sky 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-2
286   IUPUI Horizon 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2
287   Air Force Mountain West 3-5 1-2 1-1 1-2 0-1 0-0 1-3 2-1
288   San Diego WCC 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-0
289   Omaha Summit League 2-10 1-6 1-2 0-2 0-4 0-1 0-4 2-1
290   Kansas City Summit League 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-2
291   SFA Southland 2-2 0-2 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-1
292   USC Upstate Big South 1-8 1-4 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-2
293   Southeastern La. Southland 2-7 2-7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 1-2 1-2
294   Hampton Big South 4-5 3-3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-3
295   Detroit Mercy Horizon 1-7 1-2 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-2
296   Binghamton America East 1-8 1-4 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-0 1-4 0-4
297   Long Beach St. Big West 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-2 0-0 2-1
298   North Florida ASUN 1-7 0-5 0-1 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 0-2
299   Western Mich. MAC 1-6 0-2 0-0 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-3
300   UTSA C-USA 1-5 0-5 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-0 0-4 1-0
301   Western Ill. Summit League 1-7 1-4 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-3
302   ULM Sun Belt 4-5 1-2 0-0 3-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-3
303   Southern U. SWAC 0-4 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 0-1
304   North Ala. ASUN 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1
305   Tennessee Tech OVC 1-10 0-8 0-0 1-2 0-3 0-1 0-6 1-0
306   UIW Southland 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 0-1
307   Rider MAAC 2-7 2-4 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-5
308   N.C. A&T MEAC 4-9 3-5 1-1 0-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 4-3
309   Coppin St. MEAC 1-8 0-7 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-2
310   UT Martin OVC 2-4 1-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-1
311   Presbyterian Big South 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 2-2
312   Northern Ariz. Big Sky 3-6 3-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-0 0-3 3-0
313   Fairfield MAAC 2-9 0-5 0-0 2-4 0-0 0-1 0-4 2-4
314   A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 0-6 0-3 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-2
315   Lamar University Southland 2-8 1-6 0-1 1-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-4
316   Tennessee St. OVC 0-6 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-3
317   Alabama St. SWAC 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1
318   Howard MEAC 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-1
319   Houston Baptist Southland 1-7 0-6 0-0 1-1 0-3 0-2 0-1 1-1
320   Kennesaw St. ASUN 0-7 0-3 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-2
321   Manhattan MAAC 2-3 1-0 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-3
322   Northwestern St. Southland 0-11 0-9 0-1 0-1 0-5 0-2 0-1 0-3
323   Cal Poly Big West 1-4 0-1 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-1
324   New Orleans Southland 0-8 0-6 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-4
325   Eastern Mich. MAC 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1
326   Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 2-8 1-8 0-0 1-0 0-5 0-1 0-2 2-0
327   Arkansas St. Sun Belt 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-4
328   Jackson St. SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-0
329   Alcorn SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-0
330   San Jose St. Mountain West 0-6 0-4 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1
331   Charleston So. Big South 0-5 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-3
332   McNeese Southland 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-2
333   Idaho Big Sky 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-2
334   Northern Ill. MAC 1-7 0-3 0-0 1-4 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-3
335   Denver Summit League 0-8 0-3 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-4
336   Delaware St. MEAC 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1
337   Fordham Atlantic 10 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1
338   South Carolina St. MEAC 0-12 0-8 0-0 0-4 0-3 0-1 0-2 0-6
339   Chicago St. WAC 0-9 0-7 0-2 0-0 0-4 0-1 0-1 0-3
340   Mississippi Val. SWAC 0-9 0-9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-4 0-3 0-1
 
COMPLETE NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY (1939-present)
1939-49 Brackets: 1939 |1940 | 1941 | 1942 | 1943 | 1944 | 1945 | 1946 | 1947 | 1948 | 1949
1950s: 1950 | 1951 |1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955 | 1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959
1960s: 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 |1967 | 1968 | 1969
1970s: 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979 
1980s: 1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 19841985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989
1990s: 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
2000s: 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009
2010s: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014| 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 
Store: Shop latest college basketball gear
Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video
COVID-19 and college sports: Latest updates and schedules

DII Report: 7 men's basketball teams we're excited to see in 2021

The second "half" of the DII men's basketball season begins in January. Here are seven teams we've been waiting anxiously to start their seasons. Also, let's get you caught up on what you missed this past week in DII college basketball.
READ MORE

USC men's basketball legend Paul Westphal dies at 70

USC men's basketball legend Paul Westphal died on Saturday, Jan. 2. He was 70.
READ MORE

Texas basketball handles No. 3 Kansas 84-59 in record-tying victory

Eighth-ranked Texas hammered No. 3 Kansas 84-59 on Saturday, Jan. 2, in men's college basketball. The Longhorns' 25-point win is tied for the largest margin of victory ever by an opponent at Allen Fieldhouse.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners