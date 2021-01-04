Texas, Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson headline this week's men's basketball honors

Here are my men's college basketball weekly honors and highlights from the week ending Jan. 3

Team of the week: Texas. The Longhorns’ 84-59 win over Kansas in Lawrence was the most significant win by any team in conference play this season. Texas made sure the league now knows that it can win the Big 12.

Player of the week: Umoja Gibson, Oklahoma. The North Texas transfer scored 29 points with eight 3-pointers in a 75-71 win over West Virginia. Gibson averaged 14 points a game at North Texas. He became eligible in October and he will be a major factor for the Sooners.

Best comeback of the season (so far): Colorado State. Down 26 points (36-10), the Rams beat San Diego State 70-67.

Dunk of the year (so far): Christian Bishop’s dunk may not have been the most electrifying but it did win the game with five-tenths of a second left for Creighton at Providence.

Most surprising result No. 1: Maryland 70, Wisconsin 64. This came just days after the Badgers rocked Michigan State in East Lansing. The win sent a signal to the rest of the Big Ten that the Terps will hardly be a walk.

Most surprising result No. 2: Tulsa 65, Houston 64. The Golden Hurricane is going to be a thorn for every team in the American.

Serving notice No. 1: Clemson 77, Florida State 67. The Tigers made it clear they are a real threat to win the ACC.

Serving notice No. 2: Alabama 71, Tennessee 63: John Petty Jr. led the Tide to a win that reverberated around the SEC.

RANKS: Andy Katz ranks the top 10 conferences in men's hoops, right now

Making an impact: James Akinjo, Arizona. The Georgetown transfer scored 22 in a win over Colorado and then 18 in a win at Washington State.

Shelf-life road win: Iowa 77, Rutgers 75. Don’t be surprised if no one else claims a road win at Rutgers this season, or if anyone else does, then maybe it's only one more. This win will carry a lot of weight for the Hawkeyes.

Who? Dontaie Allen. Allen scored 23 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Kentucky to a comeback win over Mississippi State.

Troubling: Richmond dropped a three-point game to St. Bonaventure. The Spiders don’t have as much margin for error.