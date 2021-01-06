Here is the first DII men's basketball all-stats team of 2021

As we tip off 2021, let's take a look at some of the best stats from the first few days of the new year in DII men's basketball.

The weekly all-stats team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. In case you're new here, players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. And for a twist, the latest edition of the all-stats team will only feature games that have been played in 2021.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 3, were taken into account.

G - Branden Maughmer, Cedarville

Less than 48 hours into 2021 and we've got our first triple-double of the DII men's basketball season. Maughmer did a little, better yet, a lot of everything in his first game of the year for Cedarville. The junior guard notched 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Tiffin. Maughmer's presence could be felt all over the floor. Four of his 11 boards were on the offensive end and he only turned the ball over once, compared to two steals and block to lead the Yellow Jackets.

G - Darryl Straughter, Walsh

Straughter has improved offensively in each of his first three years at Walsh, but the senior made a statement in the Cavaliers' season-opening win over Kentucky Wesleyan. Straughter poured in 29 points on an efficient 9-of-16 shooting night. He drained five 3's and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to complement his four rebounds and five assists. His 3-point play in the final minute of the game pulled Walsh within two before Kaleb Martin's last-second three won it.

G - Ross Williams, Colorado Christian

If Williams' New Year's resolution was to score more often, then he is off to a blazing start in 2021. The junior has been near unstoppable in Colorado Christian's first two games since the calendar turned to January. Williams erupted for a 35-point barrage on Jan. 2 against CSU-Pueblo before a 31-point encore against Adams State a day later. During this two-game stretch he's shooting 60-percent from the floor on 40 attempts, including a near-58 percent clip on 19 attempts from 3-point range. The Cougars haven't had the best start in the RMAC, but with Williams shooting the way he is, it'll be tough to continue keeping CCU out of the win column.

F - Derek Thompson, Bemidji State

Thompson entered the new year with some fireworks of his own as he went for 33 points and 12 rebounds in Bemidji State's season-opening win over Minnesota State. The senior was focal point of the Beavers' attack, going 13-of-25 from the floor, including a trio of 3-point makes. Despite battling foul trouble the next night, Thompson is averaging 23.5 points and 8 rebounds to kick off his season, landing him one of our two frontcourt spots this week.

C - Bubba Furlong, Northwestern Oklahoma State

Furlong made his DII debut on New Year's Day and immediately showed why he might be a handful for opposing teams this season. The senior center picked up double-doubles in each of his first two games, guiding the Rangers to a 2-0 start. Furlong scored 10 points and grabbed 14 boards in the opener before going for 12 and 10 the next day. He's got nearly the same number of offensive rebounds (11) as he does defensively (13). And let's not forget about the eight shots he's swatted so far.