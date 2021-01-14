Baylor at Texas Tech prediction and picks for more major men's college basketball games this week

Andy Katz and Chad "March Chadness" Aycock break down some of the best games and Katz offers up his predictions for some top-level matchups on this week's episode of March Madness 365. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. and Xavier's Colby Jones also joined Katz this week.

Katz was 8-1 with his predictions last week. His overall record is now 33-16. So, let's get to it.

Michigan is 10-0 and one of the last undefeated teams left in the country. Yet, despite being the higher-ranked team and being the home team in this matchup, Katz likes the Badgers to give the Wolverines their first loss of the season. Katz cites Wisconsin's experience, depth and perimeter offense as their path to victory.

Katz's pick: Wisconsin

Result: Incorrect. Michigan, 77-54.

Duke started the season 2-2, which included two non-conference home losses — a shock to Duke fans, especially in the Coach K era. The Blue Devils have turned it around though, winning three straight in the ACC and look ready to compete for the conference crown. Although VT is 3-1 against the Blue Devils at home the past few matchups, Katz likes Duke to continue the turnaround process.

Katz's pick: Duke

Result: Incorrect. Virginia Tech, 74-67.

Similar to Duke, Kentucky also got off to a slow start this season — a much slower start. The Wildcats crawled out to a 1-6 record to begin the year but have slowly started to stand up and jog with the rest of college basketball. UK won three straight but now host Alabama — a team that is undefeated in the SEC and is surging right now. Katz likes the Wildcats here to continue their turnaround.

Katz's pick: Kentucky

Result: Incorrect. Alabama, 85-65.

Texas is rolling, and Katz doesn't think the Red Raiders can stop their momentum. Texas Tech may be still on the lookout for their first big ranked win of the season — TTU is 0-2 against ranked opponents thus far — but Katz doesn't think Texas will slow down against their in-state foe.

Katz's pick: Texas

Result: Incorrect. Texas Tech, 79-77.

Florida State hasn't played an opponent since Dec. 29 due to COVID-19 precautions. The Seminoles will be looking to get back in the win column as they lost to No. 12 Clemson 77-67 the last time they played. The Tar Heels will also look to break out of the middle of the ACC standings. UNC sits at 2-2 in the conference and FSU sits at 1-1. Katz likes the Noles here citing his excitement for the potential year FSU freshman Scottie Barnes may have in the ACC.

Katz's pick: Florida State

Illinois will be looking to bounce back from their three-point loss to Maryland on Sunday when they host Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are fresh off of a big-time road win against Rutgers. Katz just can't shake the feeling that Illinois won't drop two Big Ten games in a row. He thinks Kofi Coburn will be too much inside for the Buckeyes, especially since Seth Towns still isn't 100 percent.

Katz's pick: Illinois

This will be the second ranked opponent Michigan will face this week. Katz picked Wisconsin to beat the Wolverines on Tuesday and continues his prediction that Michigan will have a bad week. Katz thinks that the Big Ten is just too deep for one team to remain undefeated throughout, saying that he expects every team in the Big Ten to go through a stretch where they lose two in a row.

Katz's pick: Minnesota

Katz has Texas Tech losing on Wednesday even though they are still looking for their first big-time ranked win. Both teams are ranked in the top five in defensive efficiency according to kenpom.com, so expect a gritty matchup. The Red Raiders are predicted to get the upset here. Katz says having fans — although not many — will help motivate TTU to beat the No. 2 team in the nation.

Katz's pick: Texas Tech

Due to Clemson's pause because of COVID-19 — they haven't played since Jan. 5 — Katz expects Virginia's defense to travel well and get the win. A win for Virginia here would reset the ACC race early in the conference's season, possibly moving UVA up to be the favorite to win the regular-season crown. This matchup should be defensive battle no matter who comes away victorious though. The Tigers are the country's most defensively efficient team, per kenpom, and the Cavs always bring defensive competitiveness with Tony Bennett as their head coach.

Katz's pick: Virginia