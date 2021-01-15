The NCAA bracket S-curve, explained

One thing will stand above the rest when it comes to how the selection committee places teams in the 2021 NCAA tournament bracket: the S-curve. You're going to hear about it a lot leading up to and even during the tournament. So what exactly is it?

Here's how it works:

Basically, the S-curve is about the overall seed list that is created by and then used by the selection committee when it comes to bracketing decisions.

It's called the S-curve because it snakes through the seeding list based on groupings for each seed (four No. 1 seeds, four No. 2 seeds, four No. 3 seeds all the way through to the field of 68). This means the No. 1 overall seed will get the "weakest" No. 2 seed — the No. 8 team on the overall seed list.

Every team is on the S-curve, from the No. 1 overall seed (and the top No. 1 seed) through the No. 68 overall seed (the last No. 16 seed).

In previous years, the committee used the S-curve to put the top four teams on the seed list in four separate regions. This expands to the rest of the field for 2021. For example, the No. 5 overall seed (thus the top No. 2 seed) will be put in the same region as the overall No. 4 — the final No. 1 seed.

For the 2021 tournament, the S-curve takes greater importance because the whole tournament will be in Indiana — so geography doesn't play as big of a role. Previously, geography played a major role in placement for the top four teams on the seed list in the four separate regions.

Want a slightly deeper dive into how exactly the S-curve works — and looks for the bracket? Here's an example using regions (called Region A, B, C, D for this purpose only):

Region A No. 1 overall seed (on the 1-seed line) No. 8 overall seed (on the 2-seed line) No. 9 overall seed (on the 3-seed line) No. 16 overall seed (on the 4-seed line)

Region B No. 2 overall seed (on the 1-seed line) No. 7 overall seed (on the 2-seed line) No. 10 overall seed (on the 3-seed line) No. 15 overall seed (on the 4-seed line)

Region C No. 3 overall seed (on the 1-seed line) No. 6 overall seed (on the 2-seed line) No. 11 overall seed (on the 3-seed line) No. 14 overall seed (on the 4-seed line)

Region D No. 4 overall seed (on the 1-seed line) No. 5 overall seed (on the 2-seed line) No. 12 overall seed (on the 3-seed line) No. 13 overall seed (on the 4-seed line)



This snaking process continues through the seed list for seeds 5 through 16.

It's important to note that, as in previous seasons, principles remain in place when it comes to teams from the same conferences. Here's an expert from the official bracketing principle release for the 2021 tournament: