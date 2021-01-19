How to buy March Madness tickets

The NCAA announced on Jan. 11 the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

The NCAA has not determined if tickets will be made available. Here is the latest, which comes from that Jan. 11 release:

The NCAA is closely monitoring the ongoing pandemic and will continue to work with local officials to determine the feasibility of having fans attend games at any of the venues, though a limited number of family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches will be permitted to attend their team’s games. Details pertaining to the possible allocation of other tickets will be finalized later, as will any decision about fan events. The NCAA also is working with the city and state to promote “Mask Madness,” an initiative to promote health and safety by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. As part of this program, the NCAA will donate thousands of masks throughout the state leading up to the tournament.

2021 Preliminary Round Sites

Round Dates LocationS Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14 First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

The NCAA decided to relocate the 13 sites previously chosen to host preliminary rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the change in plans, Indianapolis was already slated to host the Men’s Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

