Anthony Pittman leads this week's DII men's basketball all-stats team

After last week's all-stats, all-upset team special, we're back to our usual criteria for this latest edition.

As a reminder, the all-stats team recognizes standout performances from individual players. Here are the most eye-catching ones from the past week in DII men's basketball.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 17, were taken into account.

Guard — Chandler Jacobs, DBU

Another week with another DBU player on the all-stats team. Chandler Jacobs averaged 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in the Patriots' two meetings with Oklahoma Christian. He scored a season-high 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting in the Patriots' 90-79 win over the Eagles on Jan. 14. Normally, that would've been enough to lead all scorers. But teammate Carson Hughes erupted for 36 points. That's the luxury of being on a club with a scoring average of 90.4. Still, Jacobs recorded a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double two days later as DBU once again defeated Oklahoma Christian.

Guard — KJ Jones II, Emmanuel (GA)

KJ Jones II led all scorers with 31 points on 8-of-10 shooting while adding four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in the Lions' 84-81 victory over King (TN) on Jan. 13. The sophomore earned 16 trips to the free-throw line and sank 13 of his foul shots. It's the second time this month that Jones has scored at least 30 in a single game. He put up a career-high 38 against Belmont Abbey on Jan. 8.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest NABC Coaches men's basketball poll

Guard — Walt Kelser, Ferris State

Nobody on this week's all-stats team had a higher single-game scoring total than Walt Kelser. He delivered a game-high 39 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep, in the Bulldogs' 87-69 triumph over Wis.-Parkside on Jan. 16. The senior made all five of his free-throw attempts while adding four boards, four assists and one steal. His name might sound familiar to college basketball fans — he's the nephew of Michigan State legend Greg Kelser.

Forward — Anthony Pittman, West Virginia State

All four of West Virginia State's games this season have been determined by less than 10 points. So the Yellow Jackets needed every bit of Anthony Pittman's monster performance during their 76-72 victory over Alderson Broaddus on Jan. 16. The sophomore finished with 24 points, 20 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal. He shot an efficient 9-for-14 from the floor and scored the final seven points for West Virginia State. His 20 rebounds were also a career-high. But most notably, Pittman's 20 point, 20-rebound game was just the ninth-ever in Mountain East Conference history.

Forward — Jason Montgomery, Drury

Jason Montgomery averaged 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over a three-game stretch for the Panthers last week. His best performance came in a loss to Mo.-St. Louis on Jan. 12, when the sophomore posted a career-high 35 points on 13-of-26 shooting. He shot 50 percent (7-of-14) on 3-point attempts while adding eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Despite the result, the Panthers bounced back and grabbed wins over William Jewel on Jan. 14, and Rockhurst on Jan. 16, with Montgomery scoring 20 and 28, respectively.