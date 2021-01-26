DII college basketball rankings: Instant takeaways from the NABC poll

Northwest Missouri State Athletics
The latest NABC poll for DII men's basketball was released Tuesday afternoon. Outside of the top three, which remained the same, there was some serious shuffling going on.
Here are NCAA.com's takeaways and analysis for this week's Top 25.
First, the poll itself:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Colorado School of Mines (12)
|8-0
|393
|1
|2
|Northern State (2)
|8-0
|384
|2
|3
|Northwest Missouri State (2)
|10-1
|371
|3
|4
|Lincoln Memorial
|11-1
|329
|5
|5
|West Texas A&M
|5-1
|328
|7
|6
|Colorado Mesa
|10-0
|312
|8
|7
|Findlay
|9-1
|300
|9
|8
|Truman State
|10-1
|285
|10
|9
|West Liberty
|4-1
|255
|4
|10
|Mercyhurst
|4-0
|213
|12
|11
|DBU
|9-1
|221
|15
|12
|Alabama Huntsville
|6-1
|213
|14
|13
|Washburn
|10-2
|203
|7
|14
|Lubbock Christian
|8-0
|200
|16
|15
|Hillsdale
|9-1
|175
|18
|16
|Valdosta State
|8-2
|126
|19
|17
|St. Edward's
|8-2
|123
|11
|18
|Point Loma
|3-0
|120
|21
|19
|Sioux Falls
|4-0
|111
|20
|20
|Queens
|9-3
|95
|13
|21
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|0-0
|76
|17
|22
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|9-1
|66
|25
|23
|Missouri Western
|8-2
|61
|23
|24
|Lee
|7-1
|50
|NR
|25
|Fairmont State
|3-1
|44
|24