Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | January 26, 2021

DII college basketball rankings: Instant takeaways from the NABC poll

Northwest Missouri State Athletics Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins Northwest Missouri State has won its last five games by an average of 15.4 points.

The latest NABC poll for DII men's basketball was released Tuesday afternoon. Outside of the top three, which remained the same, there was some serious shuffling going on.

Here are NCAA.com's takeaways and analysis for this week's Top 25.

First, the poll itself:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Colorado School of Mines (12) 8-0 393 1
2 Northern State (2) 8-0 384 2
3 Northwest Missouri State (2) 10-1 371 3
4 Lincoln Memorial 11-1 329 5
5 West Texas A&M 5-1 328 7
6 Colorado Mesa 10-0 312 8
7 Findlay 9-1 300 9
8 Truman State 10-1 285 10
9 West Liberty 4-1 255 4
10 Mercyhurst 4-0 213 12
11 DBU 9-1 221 15
12 Alabama Huntsville 6-1 213 14
13 Washburn 10-2 203 7
14 Lubbock Christian 8-0 200 16
15 Hillsdale 9-1 175 18
16 Valdosta State 8-2 126 19
17 St. Edward's 8-2 123 11
18 Point Loma 3-0 120 21
19 Sioux Falls 4-0 111 20
20 Queens 9-3 95 13
21 St. Thomas Aquinas 0-0 76 17
22 Texas A&M-Kingsville 9-1 66 25
23 Missouri Western 8-2 61 23
24 Lee 7-1 50 NR
25 Fairmont State 3-1 44 24

