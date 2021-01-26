Kansas at Tennessee prediction and 14 more college hoops games picked this week

Andy Katz was 5-3 with his college basketball predictions last week to bounce back from his first losing week of the season. Katz's overall record is 41-25 and he's back with more picks this week.

You can read Katz's picks below and listen to him make them on this week's episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. Gonzaga's Mark Few and Baylor's Scott Drew join the podcast, as well as Belmont's Casey Alexander.

Here are Katz's predictions for this week:

No. 24 Oklahoma at No. 5 Texas | 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 26 | ESPN2

This is a game between the second-place (Texas) and third-place (Oklahoma) teams in the Big 12, both of whom trail Baylor, which enters Tuesday with a 7-0 conference record. The Longhorns have the second-most efficient offense in Big 12 play, while the Sooners have the second-most efficient defense in conference play.

Katz's pick: Texas

Result: Incorrect. Oklahoma, 80-79

No. 22 Saint Louis at Richmond | 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 29 | ESPN

This will be the second A-10 game for Saint Louis, which hasn't played since Dec. 23, when it beat UMKC at home. Meanwhile, the Spiders started 3-2 in conference play, with wins over Davidson, Rhode Island and George Mason, and losses to St. Bonaventure and La Salle.

Katz's pick: Richmond

Result: Game was postponed

No. 7 Iowa at No. 19 Illinois | 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 29 | FS1

Illinois and Iowa are second and tied for third in the Big Ten, respectively, as Michigan leads the conference with an 8-1 record. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 nationally in offense and this will be the only time the two schools meet in the regular season.

Katz's pick: Illinois

Result: Correct! Illinois, 80-75

No. 9 Alabama at No. 24 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

Alabama enters the week ranked in the top 15 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency and the Crimson Tide will take its fast-paced, 3-point-happy offense to Norman to face the Sooners, which won three games in a row entering a game against Texas on Tuesday.

Katz's pick: Alabama

Result: Incorrect. Oklahoma, 66-61.

Texas A&M at Kansas State |12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

Texas A&M is looking to get back into the win column after losing back-to-back games against Missouri and Ole Miss, and four of the Aggies' last five games. But so is Kansas State, which has lost six in a row — all of which came in Big 12 play.

Katz's pick: Texas A&M

Result: Correct! Texas A&M, 68-61.

No. 10 Texas Tech at LSU | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

As of Tuesday morning, LSU's offense ranks No. 6 nationally, while Texas Tech's defense ranks No. 13. This will be a strength-on-strength matchup in Baton Rouge.

Katz's pick: Texas Tech

Result: Correct! Texas Tech, 76-71.

Florida at No. 11 West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

West Virginia pulled off a huge comeback win on Monday night against Texas Tech, which was capped off by Miles McBride's second-half and late-game heroics, and on Saturday, the Mountaineers will try to defend their home court against a Florida squad that has won two in a row entering its home game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Katz's pick: West Virginia

Result: Incorrect. Florida, 85-80.

TCU at No. 12 Missouri | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

Missouri enters the week in second place in the SEC with a 4-2 conference record, trailing only Alabama (8-0 SEC), while TCU is eighth in the Big 12 after losing three in a row.

Katz's pick: Missouri

Result: Correct! Missouri, 102-98 (OT).

Auburn at No. 2 Baylor | 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

One of the nation's last remaining undefeated teams, Baylor, will host an Auburn team that attempts 47 percent of its shots from behind the arc and one that makes nearly 56 percent of its shots inside the arc.

Katz's pick: Baylor

Result: Correct! Baylor, 84-72.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

Oklahoma State star freshman Cade Cunningham has recently been sidelined, but the Cowboys still beat Iowa State by 21 points without him last weekend. Next up is an Arkansas squad that plays at one of the fastest tempos in the country.

Katz's pick: Oklahoma State

Result: Correct! Oklahoma State, 81-77.

No. 15 Kansas at No. 18 Tennessee | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30 | ESPN

This top-20 matchup will feature a Kansas squad that lost three games in a row — all on the road — entering its home game against TCU on Thursday, as well as a Tennessee squad that lost back-to-back games against Florida and Missouri. Both sides could use a win.

Katz's pick: Tennessee

Result: Correct! Tennessee, 80-61.

No. 8 Virginia at No. 20 Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30 | ACC Network

The in-state rivals will meet for the first time this season in Blacksburg, with Virginia coming off of a 23-point win over Syracuse in which the Cavaliers made 14 3-pointers at a 45-percent clip. Meanwhile, Syracuse beat Virginia Tech 78-60 on the road last weekend.

Katz's pick: Virginia

Result: Incorrect. Virginia Tech, 65-51.

Iowa State at Mississippi State | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

The Cyclones started Big 12 play with an 0-6 record and they're just 2-8 overall after the loss to Oklahoma State, while Mississippi State is .500 in SEC play with a 4-4 conference record after back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Alabama.

Katz's pick: Mississippi State

Result: Correct! Mississippi State, 95-56.

No. 21 Minnesota at Purdue | 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30 | BTN

Purdue and Minnesota are in the middle of the crowded Big Ten standings, with the Boilermakers at 6-4 entering the week and the Gophers at 4-5, even though Minnesota is currently ranked and Purdue isn't. This will be the first time the two schools have met this season. Purdue is 6-1 at home this season, while Minnesota is 0-4 on the road.

Katz's pick: Purdue

Result: Correct! Purdue, 81-62.

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 30

It was Kentucky that started the season ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll but it's Texas that carries a top-10 ranking the week of their Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. Texas coach Shaka Smart recently announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating from his team.

Katz's pick: Texas

Result: Game canceled.