No. 24 Oklahoma outlasts No. 5 Texas 80-79 in men's college basketball

No. 24 Oklahoma survived a late rally by No. 5 Texas to upset the Longhorns 80-79 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Sooners scored just two points in the final 3:50, but held on for their second-straight win against a top-10 team. They upset then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting while adding six rebounds and four assists. Kai Jones posted a double-double to lead Texas, and finished with 15 points, 10 boards and three assists.

The Longhorns outscored the Sooners 45-37 in the second half. But it was foul trouble that prevented a successful comeback. Texas committed 29 personal fouls in the game, which led to 34 free throw attempts for Oklahoma. The Sooners made 21 of their foul shots, and Reaves went 7-for-8 from the line.

Both teams shot above 40 percent from the floor, yet equally struggled from the 3-point line. Oklahoma went 7-of-27 (25.9 percent) from beyond the arc, while Texas shot 6-of-25 (24.0 percent).

The Sooners are idle until Saturday, Jan. 30, when they host another top-10 team in No. 9 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 challenge. Texas will travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats on that same day.