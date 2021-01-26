Breaking

San Antonio region to host 2021 DI women’s basketball Championship

Men's 🏀: Why Gonzaga could stay undefeated

Must-watch volleyball series this week
basketball-men-d1 flag

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | January 26, 2021

No. 24 Oklahoma outlasts No. 5 Texas 80-79 in men's college basketball

Power 36 rankings: Florida State soars, Boise State gets some love

No. 24 Oklahoma survived a late rally by No. 5 Texas to upset the Longhorns 80-79 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Sooners scored just two points in the final 3:50, but held on for their second-straight win against a top-10 team. They upset then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting while adding six rebounds and four assists. Kai Jones posted a double-double to lead Texas, and finished with 15 points, 10 boards and three assists. 

The Longhorns outscored the Sooners 45-37 in the second half. But it was foul trouble that prevented a successful comeback. Texas committed 29 personal fouls in the game, which led to 34 free throw attempts for Oklahoma. The Sooners made 21 of their foul shots, and Reaves went 7-for-8 from the line.

Both teams shot above 40 percent from the floor, yet equally struggled from the 3-point line. Oklahoma went 7-of-27 (25.9 percent) from beyond the arc, while Texas shot 6-of-25 (24.0 percent). 

The Sooners are idle until Saturday, Jan. 30, when they host another top-10 team in No. 9 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 challenge. Texas will travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats on that same day.

5 takeaways from this weekend’s college wrestling duals

Iowa's Spencer Lee kept his 100% bonus rate streak alive and Penn State is building. Here's what just happened in college wrestling and how these results could impact the rankings through February and into March.
READ MORE

9 of this college basketball season's most surprising conference contenders

We take a look at the college basketball teams so far this season that are exceeding expectations.
READ MORE

Patrick Mahomes vs. Baker Mayfield: Remembering the record 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech shootout

Before they became NFL stars, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield were part of a record-setting college football game between Texas Tech and Oklahoma on Oct. 22, 2016.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners