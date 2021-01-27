Breaking

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | January 28, 2021

2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year

Power 36 rankings: Florida State soars, Boise State gets some love

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award.  

Last year's winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award was Kansas' Marcus Garrett. He also returns to the midseason list this year. 

Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey, who leads the country in blocked shots with 55, is also featured on the list. Bassey averages 3.44 blocks per game.

MIDSEASON MADNESS: 10 midseason candidates for National Coach of the Year, ranked

Coastal Carolina's DeVante' Jones leads all others on this list in steals. Jones has 52 pickpockets on the season. He averages 3.71 steals per game. 

Below you'll find the list of the full 2021 Midseason Team:

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Charles Bassey Jr. C Western Kentucky C-USA
Jared Butler Jr. G Baylor Big 12
Justin Champagnie So. F Pitt ACC
Kihei Clark Jr. G Virginia ACC
Marcus Garrett Sr. G Kansas Big 12
Jacob Gilyard Sr. G Richmond A-10
Herb Jones Sr. F/G Alabama SEC
DeVante' Jones Jr. G Coastal Carolina Sun Belt
Davion Mitchell Jr. G Baylor Big 12
Evan Mobley Fr. F USC Pac-12
Yves Pons Sr. G/F Tennessee SEC
Neemias Queta Jr. C Utah State Mountain West
Aamir Simms Sr. F Clemson ACC
Mark Vital Sr. F/G Baylor Big 12
Franz Wagner So. G Michigan Big Ten

Alabama at Missouri prediction and 7 more college hoops games picked this week

Andy Katz predicts Alabama at Missouri and 7 more big-time college basketball games from Feb. 2-6.
READ MORE

Why Gonzaga could be undefeated on Selection Sunday 2021

Consider who Gonzaga has already beaten and its talent and it becomes clear the Bulldogs have a shot to run the table to Selection Sunday.
READ MORE

How 5 ranked college basketball teams went down in 1 fitful night

Five ranked teams, two of them in the top 5, lost to unranked teams in one night of hoops. Mike Lopresti breaks down what happened.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

