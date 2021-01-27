2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last year's winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award was Kansas' Marcus Garrett. He also returns to the midseason list this year.

Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey, who leads the country in blocked shots with 55, is also featured on the list. Bassey averages 3.44 blocks per game.

Coastal Carolina's DeVante' Jones leads all others on this list in steals. Jones has 52 pickpockets on the season. He averages 3.71 steals per game.

Below you'll find the list of the full 2021 Midseason Team: