Maalik Cartwright leads this week's DII men's basketball all-stats team

Delta State's Maalik Cartwright went 13-for-13 from the floor on Jan. 22, and set a Gulf South Conference record for the most field goals in one game without a miss.

February is five days away, which means it's time for January's final DII men's basketball all-stats team. As a reminder, this weekly list recognizes standout performances from individual players.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 24, were taken into account.

Guard — Maalik Cartwright, Delta State

On Jan. 22, the Statesmen picked up their first win of the season behind Maalik Cartwright's 28 points. The guard shot a perfect 13-of-13 from the floor to lead Delta State to a 78-65 victory over Christian Brothers. Those 13 made field goals on 13 attempts set a Gulf South Conference record for the most in one game without a miss. All 28 of his points were scored inside the 3-point line. Cartwright also added four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Guard — Payton Brown, Arkansas-Fort Smith

In just his fifth game ever, Payton Brown posted a career-high 38 points on 13-of-18 shooting in the Lions' 85-76 win over Cameron on Jan. 22. Twenty-three of Brown's points came in the first half alone. The freshman also added six rebounds, three assists and one steal. After scoring six points in his collegiate debut on Jan. 2, Brown has set a new career-high in each of the four games since (14, 15, 21, 38). He also has the highest single-game scoring total of anyone on this week's all-stats team.

DON'T MISS: Instant takeaways from the latest NABC poll

Guard — Sidney Robinson, Lander

Reserve guard Sidney Robinson scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep, in the Bearcats' 78-73 loss to Augusta on Jan. 20. The senior also finished with three steals, two assists and two rebounds in just 26 minutes of action. That's the least amount of playing time for anyone on this list. But he still managed to score 31 points, and even that total was three short of his career-high. Not bad for a player off the bench.

Forward — Josh Price, Southern Indiana

Josh Price scored a career-high 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the Screaming Eagles' 88-69 triumph over Illinois-Springfield on Jan. 23. He's the first Eagle to reach the 30-point mark in a game this season. The forward added eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes of play. Price also went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. By comparison, Illinois-Springfield went 10-for-13 as a team.

Forward — Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State

Hawkins led the Bearcats in scoring and rebounding in each of their two games last week. The forward posted the eighth 30-point game of his career during Northwest Missouri State's 81-70 win over Newman on Jan. 21. Hawkins finished with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep, while adding five rebounds and three steals. He played all 40 minutes. Two days later, the senior followed that up with a 23-point, 17-rebound double-double against Central Oklahoma on Jan. 23. The Bearcats cruised to a 90-68 victory.