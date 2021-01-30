2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Schedule, results for the men's basketball games

The SEC won the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a 5-4 record on Saturday, Jan. 30. It was just the second time in the event's eight-year history that the conference had taken the Challenge outright.
Nine games were played in total and 18 teams participated. Of the those 18, eight were ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
With its win over the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide, No. 24 Oklahoma became the third school in the AP poll era to beat four top-10 teams in a calendar month during the regular season. The Sooners have now won three-straight games against top-10 opponents.
No. 5 Texas was scheduled to visit Kentucky, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Wildcats' program.
Below are the final results from this year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule, scores
2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge results
Both conferences finished 5-5 in last year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. See every 2020 result below.