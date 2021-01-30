Breaking

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | January 30, 2021

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Schedule, results for the men's basketball games

De'Vion Harmon on Oklahoma's top-10 win over Alabama

The SEC won the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a 5-4 record on Saturday, Jan. 30. It was just the second time in the event's eight-year history that the conference had taken the Challenge outright.

Nine games were played in total and 18 teams participated. Of the those 18, eight were ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

With its win over the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide, No. 24 Oklahoma became the third school in the AP poll era to beat four top-10 teams in a calendar month during the regular season. The Sooners have now won three-straight games against top-10 opponents.

No. 5 Texas was scheduled to visit Kentucky, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Wildcats' program. 

Below are the final results from this year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. 

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule, scores

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky | CANCELED
 

2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge results

Both conferences finished 5-5 in last year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. See every 2020 result below.

No. 1 Baylor 71, Florida 61
No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68
No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51
No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74 (OT)
No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76
Alabama 77, Kansas State 74
Arkansas 78, TCU 67
LSU 69, Texas 67
Oklahoma 63, Mississippi State 62
Oklahoma State 73, Texas A&M 62
 

