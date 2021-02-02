2021 bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Michigan are the No. 1 seeds in Andy Katz's latest March Madness bracket predictions for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

All of his predictions here are based on games through Jan. 31. Katz will make bracket projections every week between now and Selection Sunday, which is March 14. He got 67 of the 68 teams correct in his final prediction before Selection Sunday in 2019.

Here is where Katz projects this year's tournament field almost halfway into the regular season and about a month and a half from Selection Sunday. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

And here's that same bracket in table form.

Region region region region 1 Gonzaga Michigan Baylor Villanova 16 Prairie View/North Carolina A&T Louisiana Bryant/Sam Houston State Montana State 2 Illinois Houston Iowa Texas 15 Siena Navy Northeastern South Dakota 3 Alabama Oklahoma Virginia Ohio State 14 Winthrop UC Irvine Grand Canyon East Tennessee State 4 West Virginia Florida State Tennessee Missouri 13 Western Kentucky Liberty Belmont Vermont 5 Wisconsin Creighton UCLA Kansas 12 Wright State Colorado State/Loyola Chicago Toledo Maryland/Seton Hall 6 Purdue Florida Texas Tech USC 11 Clemson San Diego State Stanford LSU 7 Oklahoma State Xavier Virginia Tech Minnesota 10 Georgia Tech St. Bonaventure BYU Duke 8 Oregon Drake Louisville Rutgers 9 Indiana Boise State UConn North Carolina

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Michigan joins Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova as a No. 1 seed

There was one change on the No. 1 seed line from Katz's last bracket projection, which was made Jan. 4. Michigan replaced Texas as a projected No. 1 seed, to join Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova on the top seed line.

Through Jan. 31, Gonzaga is No. 1 in the NET rankings, followed by No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Michigan. Villanova checks in at No. 7. Katz's four No. 1 seeds are also the top four teams in the latest AP poll — No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Michigan.

Since Katz's last bracket projection, Michigan has gone 4-1 to improve to 13-1 on the season and 8-1 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are in first place in the conference, through Jan. 31, with a 1.5-game lead over second-place Illinois.

Thanks to an elite balance, with the No. 5 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country and the No. 8 offensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, Michigan has established itself as arguably the best team in the loaded Big Ten and a serious candidate for one of the top seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga and Baylor have both maintained their undefeated records, a combined 33-0. Villanova came back from pause to win its last three games, with its only loss this season coming against Virginia Tech on a neutral court in November.

In addition to a No. 1 seed, the Big Ten has lots of everything else

Katz projects 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. The seed lines of the conference's projected NCAA tournament teams are a No. 1 seed, two No. 2 seeds, a No. 3 seed, a No. 5 seed, a No. 6 seed, a No. 7 seed, a No. 8 seed, a No. 9 seed and a No. 11 seed.

If those teams make the NCAA tournament and receive those exact seeds, and if the better-ranked team then won in each first-round matchup, there's a chance eight Big Ten teams could still be alive in the NCAA tournament in the second round. That's because the conference has quality teams, and a high quantity of them.

If some or all of those projections hold, here are some notable milestones that could be achieved and potential tournament droughts that could end:

Rutgers is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.

Illinois is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

Indiana is projected to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

Iowa could earn its best seed since 2006, when it was a three. The Hawkeyes have received a No. 10, No. 7, No. 7 and No. 11 seed, respectively, in their last four tournament appearances.

Recent national champions in the double digits

Duke and North Carolina combined to win three national championships last decade and the Tar Heels were the national runners-up in 2016, so the two Tobacco Road rivals combined to appear in 40 percent of the championship games from 2010 through 2019.

In Katz's latest predicted bracket for 2021, North Carolina is a No. 9 seed and Duke is a No. 10 seed. That pick was made before Duke lost to Miami on Monday night so it's likely to be different in the next bracket.

Kentucky, which won the 2012 national championship and lost in the 2014 national championship, isn't in the tournament picture for Katz after starting 5-10.

A breakdown of the bubble

It's still early in conference play, obviously, but here's a look at the teams that just made the cut for Katz's tournament projections.

Maryland and Seton Hall are projected to play in one First Four matchup, with Colorado State and Loyola Chicago in another.

The first four teams that missed Katz's predicted bracket are Penn State, Syracuse, Providence and Utah State.

Here's Katz's full field of 68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 2. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ) 3. 1 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ) 4. 1 -- Michigan | Big Ten (AQ) 5. 2 -- Houston | American (AQ) 6. 2 -- Texas | Big 12 7. 2 -- Iowa | Big Ten 8. 2 -- Illinois | Big Ten 9. 3 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 10. 3 -- Alabama | SEC (AQ) 11. 3 -- Virginia | ACC (AQ) 12. 3 -- Oklahoma | Big 12 13. 4 -- Florida State | ACC 14. 4 -- Missouri | SEC 15. 4 -- Tennessee | SEC 16. 4 -- West Virginia | Big 12 17. 5 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 18. 5 --- UCLA | Pac-12 (AQ) 19. 5 -- Creighton | Big East 20. 5 -- Kansas | Big 12 21. 6 -- Florida | SEC 22. 6 -- USC | Pac-12 23. 6 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 24. 6 -- Purdue | Big Ten 25. 7 -- Minnesota | Big Ten 26. 7 -- Oklahoma State | Big 12 27. 7 -- Virginia Tech | ACC 28. 7 -- Xavier | Big East 29. 8 -- Rutgers | Big Ten 30. 8 -- Drake | Missouri Valley (AQ) 31. 8 -- Oregon | Pac-12 32. 8 -- Louisville | ACC 33. 9 -- Indiana | Big Ten 34. 9 -- UConn | Big East 35. 9 -- North Carolina | ACC 36. 9 -- Boise State | Mountain West (AQ) 37. 10 -- St. Bonaventure | A-10 (AQ) 38. 10 -- Duke | ACC 39. 10 -- Georgia Tech | ACC 40. 10 -- BYU | WCC 41. 11 -- LSU | SEC 42. 11 -- Maryland | Big Ten 43. 11 -- Clemson | ACC 44. 11 -- Stanford | Pac-12 45. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West 46. 11 -- Colorado State | Mountain West 47. 12 -- Loyola Chicago | Missouri Valley 48. 12 -- Seton Hall | Big East 49. 12 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ) 50. 12 -- Wright State | Horizon League (AQ) 51. 13 -- Western Kentucky | C-USA (AQ) 52. 13 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ) 53. 13 -- Vermont | America East (AQ) 54. 13 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ) 55. 14 -- UC Irvine | Big West (AQ) 56. 14 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ) 57. 14 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ) 58. 14 -- East Tennessee State | SoCon (AQ) 59. 15 -- Siena | MAAC (AQ) 60. 15 -- Northeastern | CAA (AQ) 61. 15 -- South Dakota | Summit (AQ) 62. 15 -- Navy | Patriot (AQ) 63. 16 -- Louisiana | Sun Belt (AQ) 64. 16 -- Montana State | Big Sky (AQ) 65. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ) 66. 16 -- Sam Houston State | Southland (AQ) 67. 16 -- Prairie View A&M | SWAC (AQ) 68. 16 -- North Carolina A&T | MEAC (AQ)