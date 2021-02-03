West Florida's Tarik Mckelphin leads this week's DII men's basketball all-stats team

Welcome to February, the last full month of the regular season. Our latest all-stats team features a pair of teammates. As a reminder, this weekly list recognizes standout performances from individual players.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 31, were taken into account.

Guard — Malik Riddle, Henderson State

Malik Riddle's career-high 32 points against Ouachita Baptist on Jan. 25 were the most by a Henderson State player in the last two seasons. He nearly tripled his then-scoring average of 13.6 points per game. The junior shot 11-of-17 from the floor, 6-of-10 from deep and 4-of-4 at the stripe in the Reddies' 96-67 victory over the Tigers. But that's not all. Riddle also finished with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Guard — Tarik Mckelphin, West Florida

On Jan. 29, the Argonauts reached the century mark for the first time since Feb. 25, 2017. And it wouldn't have happened without Tarik Mckelphin. The senior recorded a career-high 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting in West Florida's 101-65 triumph over Shorter. He added 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes of play. Mckelphin's 33 points were tied for the 11th-highest single-game scoring total in program history.

Guard — Wahaad Johnson, Dominican (NY)

In his team's season opener, Wahaad Johnson put on a clinic. The junior scored a game-high 27 points on an efficient 11-of-13 shooting to lead the Chargers past Georgian Court 76-68 on Jan. 28. He also shot 4-of-5 from deep and grabbed two rebounds. Johnson was the main reason why Dominican (NY) shot an even 56 percent (28-of-50) from the floor that night. The Chargers also nailed 64.7 percent (11-of-17) of their 3-point field-goal attempts.

Forward — Cam Martin, Missouri Southern State

Cam Martin's scoring versatility was on full display against Rogers State on Jan. 28. The senior posted a season-high 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting in the Lions' 96-87 victory over the Hillcats. He shot 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. Good luck defending a 6-9 forward that's hitting 3-pointers at a 46.7 percent clip. Martin also added eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in just over 38 minutes of action.

Forward — Jalen Burgess, Dominican (NY)

We've got another Charger on this week's all-stats team. Jalen Burgess scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-20 shooting and snagged a career-high 20 rebounds in Dominican's 75-62 win over Caldwell on Jan. 30. By the way, that's 20 boards for a 6-4 guard. The senior made his presence known wire-to-wire. Burgess had nine points and 13 rebounds in the first half, then finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in the second. He also chipped in four steals and three assists.