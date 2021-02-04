Alabama at Missouri prediction and 7 more college hoops games picked this week

Andy Katz was 9-4 with his college basketball predictions last week to bring his overall record to 50-29. This week, he is back with a loaded slate of games.

You can read Katz's picks below and listen to him make them on this week's episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey, UCLA guard Chris Smith and Dan Leibowitz, former assistant to Temple's legendary coach Jon Chaney, also join the show.

Without further ado, let's get to it. Here are Andy Katz's weekly picks:

No. 2 Baylor at No. 6 Texas | 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 2 | ESPN

Texas will have its full team back, including head coach Shaka Smart who was quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols, but Katz still likes Baylor to remain undefeated on the road.

Katz's pick: Baylor

Result: Right. Baylor, 83-69

No. 12 Illinois at Indiana | 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 2 | ESPN

Illinois is coming off of a big win against No. 8 Iowa. Katz thinks the Fighting Illini' will keep the ball rolling against the inconsistent Hoosiers.

Katz's pick: Illinois

Result: Right. Illinois, 75-71 (OT)

No. 7 Ohio State at No. 8 Iowa | 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 4 | ESPN

Although Ohio State is coming off three consecutive wins, Iowa has the edge here according to Katz. He thinks there will be too much Luka Garza for the Buckeyes to handle.

Katz's pick: Iowa

Result: Wrong. Ohio State, 89-85

No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri | 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 6 | ESPN

Alabama's 10-game winning streak was snapped last week against short-handed Oklahoma. Due to the Tide's shakiness down the stretch against the Sooners, Katz thinks Missouri's experience and home-court advantage will be too much for 'Bama.

Katz's pick: Missouri

No. 23 Kansas at No. 17 West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 6 | CBS

Kansas has lost four out five and Katz thinks they'll drop another against the Mountaineers.

Katz's pick: West Virginia

No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois | 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 6 | Broadcast network(s) TBA

Katz has been down on the Badgers as of late. They're still looking for their star to take over games late, and he thinks this could be a problem against the Illini. Katz likes Illinois to get its second win of the week here.

Katz's pick: Illinois

No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal | 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 6 | Broadcast network(s) TBA

In a little bit of an upset, Katz likes the Trojans to get the win over their cross-town rival in the battle of L.A.

Katz's pick: Southern Cal

North Carolina at Duke | 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 6 | ESPN

This will be the first time since 1960 when neither the Tar Heels nor the Blue Devils will be ranked when they face each other. Katz likes the Heels because of their bigs.

Katz's pick: North Carolina