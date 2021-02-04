There are at least 3 good reasons Gonzaga will be undefeated on Selection Sunday 2021

Gonzaga has a real chance of taking its undefeated record into Selection Sunday. The Bulldogs' non-conference wins this season include opponents that — through Feb. 3 — are in first place in the ACC (Virginia), tied for second in the Big 12 (West Virginia), third place in the Big Ten (Iowa) and tied for fourth in the Big 12 (Kansas). The toughest games are behind them, as are most of their games, period.

Here are more reasons why:

You can (almost) count the number of games remaining on one hand

There are only six games left on Gonzaga's regular season schedule: at Pacific, at BYU, at Santa Clara, at San Francisco, Saint Mary's and San Diego. As the presumptive top seed in the WCC tournament, Gonzaga would have to play just two games to win the conference tournament, meaning the Zags likely have no more than eight games left before Selection Sunday.

They're 8-0 in the conference so far this season, so all they would have to do to take an undefeated record into the NCAA tournament would be to duplicate what they've done so far against WCC competition. The Zags are 17-0 and they've won 21 in a row as a program, so what is eight more?

Now, the Bulldogs' upcoming competition does present several challengers. BYU (No. 36 in the NET rankings on Feb. 4), Saint Mary's (No. 64) and San Francisco (No. 82) are all ranked in the top 100 of the NET rankings, and the Zags will face the Cougars and the Dons on the road. In fact, top-ranked Gonzaga is in the midst of a six-game stretch of road games after its scheduled home games against Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara were canceled.

If there's any reason to predict the Zags might slip up before Selection Sunday, the No. 1 argument would arguably be that Gonzaga is facing a potentially unprecedented series of road games, the likes of which a ranked team has either never faced, or hasn't faced in many, many years.

The advanced analytics site kenpom.com predicts, on the morning of Feb. 4, that Gonzaga has a 70.8 percent chance of finishing the regular season undefeated, not including the WCC tournament.

The rewards of rematches

As mentioned above, BYU, Saint Mary's and San Francisco arguably present the toughest upcoming opponents for Gonzaga. The good news for the Zags?

They've already beaten all three of those teams, and by a combined 54 points.

Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's by 14, BYU by 17 and San Francisco by 23.

So, sure, San Francisco beat Virginia on a neutral court, BYU took down San Diego State (No. 23 in the NET rankings) and Utah State (No. 54) on the road, and the best win for Saint Mary's came against Colorado State (No. 44), but Gonzaga has already beaten all three opponents, and quite handily.

A supreme concentration of talent

You could make the case that regardless of the WCC opponent, Gonzaga will — at a minimum — have the four best players on the floor. As of Feb. 4, Gonzaga has the top four players on kenpom.com's five-player all-conference team, which is based on advanced efficiency metrics. Those players are Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi.

Loyola Marymount's Eli Scott is the fifth player on the team.

Through Feb. 4, Gonzaga has five of the 70 most efficient offensive players in college basketball: Kispert (fifth), Ayayi (13th), Timme (39th), Anton Watson (53rd) and Andrew Nembhard (67th).

That collection of skilled offensive players has allowed Gonzaga to post a WCC-best offensive efficiency in conference play of 123.0 points per 100 possessions, which is lightyears ahead of second-best BYU at 106.8. The Zags also have the most efficient defense in conference play at 89.1 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga is making 63.7 percent of its 2-point attempts in league play, while holding opponents to 40.6-percent 2-point shooting. A good way to win a lot of games by a lot of points is to take and make easy shots, and prevent opponents from doing the same.