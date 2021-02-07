HOOPS:

😱 Ole Miss topples No. 10 Missouri to highlight a night full of men's hoops

Full women's scoreboard

👀 March Madness programming schedule announced
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | February 9, 2021

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

Why Baylor and Gonzaga can go undefeated this season

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to two.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed first by number of wins and then in alphabetical order.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

Gonzaga (19-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 13 at San Francisco

You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs have beaten Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU, twice. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In their last outing, the Bulldogs beat BYU by 11 in Salt Lake City.

Baylor (17-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Oklahoma State.

The Bears and Gonzaga are in their own tier atop the sport, as they're the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll, NET rankings and on kenpom.com. In Baylor's most recent win, the Bears handled No. 6 Texas, 83-69. Davion Mitchell scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including five made 3-pointers.

2021 Big 12 softball preview: Oklahoma reigns supreme, Texas within striking distance

Here are the Big 12 softball teams that can compete with Oklahoma for the conference crown.
READ MORE

2021 Big 12 baseball preview: Texas trio headlines packed Big 12

The Big 12 could be on the verge of having its best showing since 2017. Here's how the conference's baseball teams stack up.
READ MORE

10 high-impact college basketball seniors, ranked

These are the 10 seniors who play the most crucial role on their teams, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners